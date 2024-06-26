ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

NuScale (NYSE:SMR) is a pre-commercialisation technology company that has designed a Small Modular Nuclear reactor (SMR). They hope the technology will be safe, carbon-neutral, scalable, and cost-efficient. It is generally accepted that the growth in electricity usage will require new nuclear power stations and small modular reactors, which show great promise. The market for this product may grow enormously in the coming decades.

The strategic position of NuScale is unclear; they have the tech and some excellent backers. Unfortunately, they face intense competition from larger, more established players and better-funded startups with next-generation nuclear tech.

To compound concerns, a short seller has raised doubts about the go-to-market strategy of NuScale, and after doing my research, I find it hard to disagree with the short sellers' concerns. As a result, I will sit on the sidelines and watch how this new industry develops.

The Good: NuScale's Market and Support

The Market is Growing

NuScale is designing and commercializing its small modular reactor VOYGR based on the proven pressurized light water-cooled nuclear reactor technology. The Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) defines an SMR as a nuclear fission reactor that outputs less than 300MWe. The concept is expected to deliver safer, lower-cost nuclear energy, decarbonize hard-to-reach areas and replace existing coal power stations when they become end-of-life.

The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades IDTech forecasts a TAM of $72 billion in 2033, rising to $295 billion by 2043. They see the growth driven by the demand for cheaper zero-carbon energy combined with a significant increase in the demand for electricity due to the growth in data centers and the move towards electrical power in transportation.

NuScale and Korea

GS Energy is the key NuScale partner in Korea, and they signed a contract with the local authorities in Uljin to construct a NuScale SMR power plant. The governor of Uljin told the Korean Economic Daily Newspaper that "NuScale's SMR is considered the world's safest" and that they aim to recruit more hydrogen companies that will benefit from the electricity produced at the NuScale plant. Construction is due to begin in 2028.

The quality of NuScales partners in South Korea is outstanding. GS Energy is Korea's No.1 private utility company and will operate the NuScale SMR once completed; they have invested $40 million in NuScale.

Doosan Enerbility Co. is a significant power plant engineering company in South Korea. Doosan has invested $140 million in NuScale and owns over 4% of the share capital. When Doosan made its second investment in NuScale, it secured the right to build core SMR equipment for NuScale installations. Doosan has since built a dedicated SMR factory in Changwon Korea. Doosan hopes to be the largest contract manufacturer in the SMR industry and manufacture small reactors under contract.

Another major shareholder with 5.9% of NuScale, Samsung C&T Corp (a subsidiary of Samsung Group) will lead the construction and engineering of the new plant.

US Government Help

The US government has been providing significant support to NuScale for some time. When NuScale received its 2020 small reactor design approval, the US Office of Nuclear Energy revealed that the DoE had provided over $400 million in funding to NuScale. Also, in 2020, the DoE agreed to back NuScale in the US and overseas. The DoE approved a $1 billion cost share award to construct a NuScale site, and the US International Development Finance Corporation signed a letter of intent to support NuScale in South Africa.

At the recent G7 leaders meeting, the Biden administration announced they would provide $275 million to help NuScale deploy its equipment in Romania, that project is also receiving support from Japan and South Korea. At the same time the US Development Finance Corporation and the US International Development Finance Corporation issued letters of intent to support an additional $4 billion to project deployment.

The Romanian site is being built with RoPower and is currently in FEED (Front End Engineering Design) phase, looking at a former coal mine as a potential site.

This level of support from the US government, sites being identified in South Korea and Romania and the quality of the South Korean companies becoming active in the NuScale journey would usually be enough for me to consider an investment. This means they have the cash to deploy, engineering companies with the know-how to build these nuclear reactors and companies with sufficient expertise to run the sites. It puts them in a powerful position; however, the competitive situation is a little more concerning.

The Bad: NuScale Competition

The NEA currently recognizes 56 SMR technologies under active development worldwide that exist in stages from fundamental research to commercial deployment. Some technologies are improvements to the existing light water reactors used for large-scale nuclear power sites (this is the case for NuScale). Others involve innovations and breakthrough technologies.

The NEA tracks the progress of these 56 technologies using five criteria: Licensing, Siting, Financing, Supply Chain and Engagement. At the end of 2023, 5 SMRs were either operating or under construction. Three are fully operational (China, Russia and Japan), four more have a license to construct (Argentina, China and two in Russia), Korea has approved one design (not NuScale) and five applications have been submitted to authorities, one of which is NuScale in the US.

Eleven SMRs have fully funded construction plans (one of these 11 has multiple fully funded construction sites in Russia). NuScale is yet to join this list.

US NEA SMR Dashboard (collated by author)

This graphic shows data from the NEA 2024 progress dashboard for SMR projects in the US alone. Each category is out of 5. NuScale has the highest total, suggesting it is the front-runner with a possible first-mover advantage with work to be done on licensing, siting, supply chain, and financing.

It shows the competitive situation for NuScale, and it is intense; they are up against established large-scale companies like Westinghouse Electric a company with more than 130 years of operating experience that built the world's first commercial pressurized water nuclear reactor over 60 years ago, with over 10,000 employees in 21 countries they have vast experience in deploying nuclear power plants.

TerraPower formed by Bill Gates, is building its first plant in Wyoming and is using next-generation technology with claimed increased safety and power output. According to pitchbook, TerraPower raised $800 million in its second round of investing. TerraPower has received significant investment from South Korea with SK group investing $250 million and several other high profile investors.

BWX Technologies (BWXT) is another major competitor in the US, a second company with more than 100 years of operation and established nuclear divisions.

If we add the Canadian SMR projects the competitive situation gets worse.

Canadian NEA SMR Dashboard (Collated by Author)

GE Hitachi enters the field with a total score of 20, more than NuScale, and another major nuclear player responsible for building many full-size nuclear plants worldwide.

The competitive situation for NuScale is challenging. They are financially and reputationally outgunned by multiple large-scale companies with huge balance sheets and long operating histories, which will count in the nuclear industry. They face the threat of next-generation technologies offering better performance and greater safety. With 5 SMRs already under construction or operating, plus four more with construction licences granted NuScale can no longer claim any first-mover advantage. If they are to succeed, they must leverage the support of the US government to begin production around the world and get their system licensed quickly if they have a chance to compete with the companies already mentioned.

The Ugly: The Go-to-market strategy and short seller reports

The Short Seller Report

NuScale was hit by a short seller report update from Iceberg Research last month. The update follows on from Iceberg's original short report published in October 2023. The update's key claim is that NuScale management is misleading its investors because it has no serious customers. Additionally, Iceberg say NuScales main shareholder Fluor wants to divest its holding and that NuScale is running out of funds with around 18 months of cash left on its balance sheet.

I often start with short seller reports when I investigate a company, if I can disprove their claims, it is usually a sign of a solid investment case. In this case it is very difficult to prove or disprove the Iceberg report, mainly because the key companies involved are private investment firms with very limited trading histories.

Before publishing this report, I contacted NuScale, StandardPower, CleanPower, Entra1 Energy and Habboush group regarding this section of my report. At the time of publishing only StandardPower had responded. If the others do respond after publication, I will add a pinned comment with the contents of the reply.

The Standard Power deal is a key part of the NuScale order book; in October 2023, they provided an update saying

Based on Standard Power's plans for the two facilities, NuScale will end up providing 24 units of 77 MWe modules collectively producing 1,848 MWe of clean energy from both the Ohio and Pennsylvania sites.

StandardPower is a private company backed by high net worth family offices with claimed access to $10 billion in funding. Their website is Standard Power - Infrastructure as a Service for Advanced Data Processing (standardpwr), not Home - Standard Power (standardpower), an established electricity and gas supply company. The company's website shows they have two operational sites in Ohio for a total capacity of 110MW are planning an additional 365MW for 2024, another 800MW in 2025 giving a total capacity of 1,235MW by the end of 2025.

StandardPower pointed out in their response to my inquiry that they had been operational since 2019. The company is led by its chairman, Douglas Wurth, a New York based lawyer and multi decade veteran of J.P. Morgan. The background of Mr Wurth suggest he could well have the contacts, the knowledge and industry experience to have put together the $10 billion of potential funding StandardPower says they have access to.

Mr Wurth is also chairman (and 6% shareholder) of Bluejay Diagnostics, which was launched in 2021. The company has seen its share price fall from over $800 in 2021 to less than $5 today. Bluejay has positive shareholder equity, thanks in part to a 180% dilution in the last 12 months, it has zero debt but less than a year of cash runway.

StandardPower said:

Standard Power has data center projects in development requiring approximately four gigawatts of power and targeting operation between 2029 and 2032. Standard Power conducted a comprehensive review of baseload, reliable and secure power sources which are the most critical component for operating data centers especially vis-à-vis the growth in the AI-sector. That comprehensive and independent study led Standard Power to select NuScale SMRs as the technology of choice for its power facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The StandardPower business plan is to build large-scale data center infrastructure and put it "behind the meter", this makes obvious sense. If you can build operations big enough to build your own power plant then you will have a significant cost advantage in the only thing that matters to data centers, electricity.

The other key executive at StandardPower is the CEO Maxim Serezhin. Iceberg said Mr Serezhin has an outstanding tax warrant for $54k. StandardPower provided (Maxim_Serezhin_2014_Tax_Letter.pdf) suggesting that this was false and Mr Serezhin had paid his tax in full.

Iceberg also alleges the former Managing Director of StandardPower Adam Swickle was ordered to pay over $600,000 by the SEC for offering fraudulent securities. StandardPower claimed in their letter that:

Adam Swickle has no relationship with Standard Power, and has not worked with Standard Power since May 2020

A further twist to this particular tail is provided by ClearPower. StandardPower and ClearPower have the same logo, StandardPower said they do not share any personnel with ClearPower but the CEO of ClearPower is Adam Swickle the former MD of StandardPower.

Shared Logo (Company Websites)

ClearPower has two employees Adam Swickle and Michael Prendergast, that is not many for a provider of turbines for small dams. The website is not secure, it provides no information about any projects and its links were all broken when I looked at it.

Doosan is not Aware of the Negotiations

A report in Korea suggested that Doosan will supply parts for the NuScale-StandardPower deal. The report suggests the deal is for 24 SMRs and was reportedly in the final stages of negotiation. A multi-billion-dollar deal for NuScale through its partner Entra1 and customer StandardPower is said to be ready for announcement in the coming weeks. This quote from Doosan Enerbility was in the article.

We do not know what is being discussed between NuScale and Standard Power

one wonders how that could be the case if Doosan a big investor with NuScale and secured rights to build core SMR equipment for NuScale.

The Go-To-Market Strategy

The go-to-market strategy involves an exclusive global partnership with Entra1 Energy. Again, we are dealing with private investment firms, so looking into their backgrounds is difficult.

The website linked above seems to contain several inaccuracies, the first page claims that NuScale has "obtained US regulatory approval and is ready for commercial deployment" that is simply not true.

Entra1 is described, on its website, as "a global powerhouse in the energy sector" and "an independent energy production company…boasting a robust pipeline of global energy projects" saying they "leverage NuScales certified SMR technology to energize their diverse portfolio of power plants".

We know the last statement is untrue as NuScale has not yet deployed its first plant, I believe the other two statements may also be misleading. Iceberg pointed out that Entra1 began in 2021, the Entra1 website says they develop, finance and own sites but I have been unable to verify any site in their portfolio (this was a question I asked them). They also claim $6 billion of energy and infrastructure projects and 30GW of SMR pipeline. Again, I could not verify the existence of any of this. The website does not give any information about who is behind the company. The only news item linked on the website is the announcement by NuScale regarding the StandardPower deal and the fact they are looking forward to working with Entra1. No other project, site, deal or news release is linked, and I believe it likely that Entra1 does not have any business beyond the NuScale - Standard Power deal.

The second part of the go-to-market strategy is The Habboush Group, NuScale has entered a strategic alliance with Habboush , along with Entra1, they will provide a global one-stop shop for financing investment, development, and execution of NuScale technology.

The Habboush group website shows the 2022 news regarding the Entra1-Nuscale deal, the previous news item being from 2013 when Wadie Haboush represented the Iraqi private sector at a conference. LinkedIn suggests they are a global investment management company having helped to manage an estimated $6bn with a head office in New York, and further offices in London and Istanbul. The address given on the Habboush Website is floor 11, One Rockefeller Plaza New York. I checked the tenants at this address and they are not listed. (I did ask for offices and their status in my letter to them)

As for the London address, I looked at Companies House (The UK government body that holds all business records). The company Hanwha-Habboush International was dissolved in 2017, Wadie Riadh Habboush was a director of that company and the dissolved SK-Habboush. Wadie has a correspondence address of Habboush Group Dubai but is listed as a resident of the US.

Wadie Habboush did show up as the director of one currently operating company in the UK, Entra1 Energy (UK) Ltd, where he is a director and 75% shareholder. Entra1 Energy (UK) is yet to file any reports. The fact that Mr Habboush owns 75% of the UK Entra1 Energy suggests that Entra1 and Habboush are part of the same operating unit.

The problem is the opaque nature of these companies. They intend to be involved in running nuclear power stations, an industry where transparency is a key part of safety. They appear not to have any significant track record and it is hard to ascertain if they have sufficient funds. I have asked all parties concerned to shed light on this issue and they have declined to do so.

My final research on this was to look at the Panama Papers, the potential link between the Habboush group and Entra1 was the reason I decided to investigate any other links. From the Panama papers I found the following links for Wadie Habboush.

Panam Papers Links (Offshoreleaks)

Wadie Riadh Habboush is linked to Fluor-Habboush International and Fluor Corporation, the main investor Iceberg was concerned about. An investor they claimed wanted to cease funding or investing in NuScale.

These links concern me but maybe just normal operating practice of private equity high net worth management comapanies. A degree of secrecy will always follow the source of funds but would not normally surround the companies' operations.

Conclusion

What to make of all of this? NuScale has excellent relationships with Doosan and Samsung in Korea and appears to be progressing with the construction of its first site. Doosan has built a new facility to build components for NuScale SMRs and has invested heavily in the company.

Strangely, Doosan is unaware of the discussions taking place between NuScale and its proposed key customer StandardPower despite it having the rights to manufacture key components. A short seller believes this deal will never come to fruition.

StandardPower did respond to my inquiry which is a positive sign and provided reasonable explanations of the issues raised by Iceberg.

The backgrounds and relationships between Entra1 and Wabboush group are opaque, and it is difficult to find any significant operating history.

Entra1, Wabboush and NuScale did not respond to my inquiry.

I believe StandardPower is building a data center hosting infrastructure company using private funds. Will they ever buy a nuclear power station? It is hard to say. There are many other options to put their data centers behind the meter, and if they do want to be operational by 2029, it would be a stretch to get a NuScale SMR fully operational by then.

It is impossible to say for certain whether StandardPower, Entra1, or Habboush Group have the funds or expertise to realize this multi-billion-dollar plan.

NuScale has received and continues to receive large scale support from the US government, providing funding and letters of credit, allowing NuScale to press on with multiple international installations. The funding runs to more than $4 billion in total, that is huge sum of money, and you would expect it to be enough to get NuScale up and running commercially without the help of Entra1 and Habboush group.

The potential market for NuScale is huge and likely to grow for the next few decades, but so is the competition. It faces large established nuclear companies and new generation technology from well backed firms like Terra.

Likely the industry is several years from commercial operations. It is hard to see any of the US sites being operational this decade and as a result, I will stay on the sidelines and see what unfolds.