phive2015

Investment Thesis

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) has good growth prospects ahead. The company's revenue growth should benefit from healthy demand in the non-residential end market, driven by secular tailwinds from recent reshoring trends and infrastructure funding. While the residential end market is experiencing headwinds due to high interest rates, it is near the bottom and a potential reversal in the interest rate cycle coupled with long-term tailwinds from a significant underbuild of new homes post the great recession should drive revenue growth in this market in the medium to long term.

In terms of pricing, deflationary headwinds should reduce in the coming quarters as the company laps easier comparisons. Further, the company's initiatives to gain market share through focusing on dual trade contractors and rolling out new market distribution centers (MDCs) should also support its revenue growth. Besides organic growth, the company has a healthy balance sheet and is well-placed to do bolt-on M&As.

The company's good execution in terms of pricing has helped it maintain margins despite a deflationary pricing environment. The Y/Y pricing comparisons are getting easier starting in FY25, which should help ease deflationary headwinds. Additionally, the company's focus on rolling out MDCs should result in cost efficiency, as these new MDCs help lower transportation costs. The margins should also benefit from operating leverage on higher sales in the coming quarters. The stock is currently trading at a discount compared to its peer distributors like Fastenal (FAST) and Grainger (GWW). As the company's growth accelerates in the coming years, and it continues with its good execution, I believe the company's valuation multiple can see a re-rating. Hence, I have a buy rating on the FERG stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After experiencing double-digit sales growth in FY2021 and FY2022 due to strong residential and non-residential end markets, benefits from M&As, and higher pricing, the company's sales growth was negatively impacted in recent quarters as high interest rates impacted the new residential construction end market.

However, in the third quarter of 2024, the sales growth turned positive again, helped by M&As, easier comparisons and stabilization in the new residential market. In Q3 2024, the company's net sales increased by 2.4% Y/Y to $7.308 billion. Excluding a 1.7% contribution from acquisitions and a 1.6% benefit from one additional sales day, organic sales declined by 0.9% Y/Y. The organic decline was due to price deflation of 2% as a result of continued weakness in certain commodity-based categories. However, organic volumes were up 1% in the quarter.

Segment-wise, net sales in the U.S. business grew by 2.2% Y/Y driven by a 1.5% contribution from acquisitions and a 1.6% benefit from one additional sales day, partially offset by a 0.9% Y/Y decline in organic sales. While the residential end market remained muted in the quarter, it showed a slight sequential improvement from Q2 2024. However, the repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) market remained under pressure. Overall, the sales in the residential market were up 1% Y/Y. In the non-residential market, sales grew by 4% Y/Y attributed to sales growth of 5% Y/Y and 6% Y/Y in the commercial and civil/infrastructure end markets, respectively. Meanwhile, sales in the industrial end market declined by 2% Y/Y due to tough comparisons against 13% Y/Y sales growth in Q3 2023.

In Canada, net sales increased by 6.7% Y/Y attributed to a 5.1% contribution from the acquisition of Yorkwest Plumbing Supply Inc. and a 2.2% impact of one additional sales day as well as FX translation. However, organic sales declined by 0.6% Y/Y in the quarter.

FERG's Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company's growth prospects. The company is seeing a solid tailwind in its non-residential end market from the recent reshoring trend and the demand from manufacturing, data centers, and healthcare remains solid. The infrastructure end market is also benefitting from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding. Management noted strong bidding activities in these markets in the recent earnings call. While office and retail end markets remain somewhat subdued, the strength in the rest of the non-residential end markets can easily offset that given solid bidding activities around megaprojects and infrastructure end markets.

On the residential side, while the demand is getting impacted by the high interest rate environment, management noted seeing some sequential improvement in Q3 2024 versus Q2 2024. The significant under construction of new homes in the decade following the great housing recession of 2008 has resulted in a structural shortage of homes in the U.S. This has resulted in a tight demand-supply situation. I believe we are already close to peak interest rates and once the interest rate cycle starts reversing, we should see a swift recovery in this market in the medium to long run. For now, I expect a flattish trend in this market.

One of the big headwinds the company has seen in the last few quarters is the deflationary pricing environment as the commodity prices have corrected. While the pricing was down ~2% Y/Y last quarter, the company saw sequentially stable pricing. While the pricing shall continue to remain a headwind in Q4 2024, as we enter FY25, Y/Y comparisons should ease and this headwind should go away.

The company is also doing a good job in terms of execution and gaining share. One particular area that the company is targeting and gaining good traction is dual trade contractors involved in both HVAC and plumbing activities. This is a ~$30 bn market and since the company serves both HVAC and plumbing markets, it can create a better overall experience for these contractors. For example, the company can provide these contractors a single point of service simplifying the process, harmonizing pricing, and coordinating pick-ups and deliveries.

Dual-trade contractors represent a $30 billion addressable market (Company's FY2023 Annual Report)

Another area which the company is focusing on to gain share is rolling out new market distribution centers (MDCs). These MDCs ensure that the company has the best breadth and depth of product offerings available on the same day in major metropolitan market areas. The company plans to open 2-3 MDCs every year, and these MDCs should help it provide better offerings for its customers and help gain share.

In addition to good organic growth prospects, the company also has a good track record of bolt-on M&As. As of the last quarter's end, the company's net leverage was at the lower end of its 1x to 2x target range, providing it ample flexibility to do bolt-on M&As and complement organic growth.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects driven by healthy trends in the non-residential end market, a bottoming residential end market with potential recovery in the medium term as the interest rate cycle reverses, market share gains, and bolt-on M&As.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q3 2024, despite price deflation, the company's gross margin expanded by 50 bps Y/Y to 30.5% driven by strong execution in terms of pricing and cost control.

Segment-wise, the adjusted operating margin of the U.S. business increased by 10 bps Y/Y while the Canadian business' adjusted operating margin contracted by 40 bps Y/Y. On a consolidated basis, the adjusted operating margin of 9.2% remained flat Y/Y as the margin improvement in the U.S. business was offset by margin contraction in the Canadian business.

FERG's Gross Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research) FERG's Segment-Wise Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Normally, a deflationary pricing environment negatively impacts a distributor as it has to sell inventory acquired at higher prices in prior periods. However, FERG executed well, maintaining a good pricing discipline and having other initiatives like private labels, etc. which helped its margins in recent quarters. While the fourth quarter of last year had some one-time benefits which may impact Y/Y margin performance in Q4 FY2024, pricing comparisons are becoming easier starting FY25, which should help the company post Y/Y margin increase in FY25. The company should also benefit as it continues to open new MDCs. In addition to helping gain market share, these new MDCs also help in lowering transportation costs.

Further, the company's growth outlook is positive, and its margins should benefit from operating leverage from increased sales in the coming quarters.

Valuation

FERG is trading at a forward P/E (next twelve months) of 18.54x, based on FY25 (ending July 2025) consensus EPS estimate of $10.54. The company's valuation is at a discount compared to other high-quality distributors like Fastenal and Grainger with similar market share gain and bolt-on M&A stories. While FY24 hasn't been a great year in terms of growth for Ferguson given the headwinds in residential end markets as well as pricing deflation, its growth is poised to accelerate to mid to high single digits in the coming years as these headwinds wane, the company laps easier comparison, and benefits from bolt-on M&As.

FERG Consensus EPS Estimates, EPS Growth Rate and forward P/E (Seeking Alpha) FERG Consensus Revenue Growth Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

I expect the company's forward P/E multiple to re-rate to the low 20s (in line with where Grainger currently trades) as it continues to execute well. This, coupled with high single-digit/low double-digit EPS growth and ~1.62% forward dividend yield, can help the stock deliver double-digit CAGR in the coming years. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks

The company is focused on acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers, markets, and product lines. However, inorganic growth is relatively riskier compared to organic growth and there are always risks related to integration missteps, overpaying for an acquisition, and the leverage a company takes to make an acquisition. In case any future acquisition goes wrong, it may negatively impact the stock price.

If commodity prices see another leg down, it may negatively impact the company's revenues and margins, and my thesis of revenue and margin improvement in FY25 may not materialize.

Takeaway

The company has good growth prospects over the coming years. Revenue growth should benefit from strength in the non-residential end market, a bottoming residential end market with potential recovery in the medium term as the interest rate cycle turns, market share gains from initiatives like focusing on dual trade contractors and the roll-out of new MDCs, and inorganic growth opportunities from M&As. The margins should also expand with the help of good pricing discipline, easier comps in FY25, operating leverage, and cost efficiency from the roll-out of new MDCs. The company's valuation is also at a discount compared to its peers and as it continues to execute well, its valuation multiple can re-rate. Therefore, I have a buy rating on the FERG stock.