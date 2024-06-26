JD.com: A Cautious Buy On The Back Of Sentiment Recovery And The Economy

Jun. 26, 2024 2:54 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock, JDCMF Stock
Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
547 Followers

Summary

  • JD.com, Inc. is trading at a cheap valuation compared to American and European e-commerce retailers, but concerns about corporate governance and Chinese economic uncertainty are weighing down the stock.
  • Earnings momentum, not valuation multiples, will likely drive the stock higher, especially as consumer confidence in China gradually recovers.
  • Despite strong results in the first quarter of 2024, JD's stock has declined due to concerns about future growth prospects and increasing competition in the Chinese market.

November 11 Shopping day concept

PonyWang/iStock via Getty Images

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is cheap compared to American and European e-commerce retailers, but corporate governance concerns as well as Chinese economic uncertainty continue weighing down the stock.

The company is currently trading at ~13% Free Cash Flow

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
547 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JD
--
JDCMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News