JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is cheap compared to American and European e-commerce retailers, but corporate governance concerns as well as Chinese economic uncertainty continue weighing down the stock.

The company is currently trading at ~13% Free Cash Flow yield but has managed to double adjusted earnings over the last 3 years as revenue growth was supplemented by profit margin expansion.

Companies capable of doubling profits in 3 years do not usually trade at these depressed valuation multiples, therefore we can assume that markets are probably worried about future earnings growth trajectory. It is also possible that the valuation is unreasonably depressed.

We believe that JD should be traded on earnings momentum as low valuation multiples are of lesser significance for stocks with corporate governance issues. Having said it, low valuation does provide some margin of safety that will benefit traders.

We have been following the Chinese ADRs for quite some time, but only now are starting to develop a conviction. A conviction with caveats, but we believe it is a good time to look back into the Chinese stocks as this beaten-down corner of the market seems to be starting to look attractive.

Earnings momentum and not valuation multiples will drive JD stock higher

It would not be rational to expect Chinese ADRs to trade at the same valuation multiples due to corporate governance concerns surrounding this market segment. Some even make the argument that China is un-investable at any price. We also harbour the same concerns but do not believe that the market should be ignored entirely.

While deep value might not be the best strategy to approach the Chinese market with, we believe that growth momentum might reap attractive returns. Corporate governance considerations are only of the highest importance when insiders and outsiders have to divide a shrinking pie. In places with poor minority investor rights and weak legal systems, minority shareholders usually get taken advantage of.

Profitable growth, on the other hand, can make governance issues unimportant. If the business is generating high returns on capital and demand is growing in double-digits, a few points expropriated here and there do not make a huge difference. This might sound like a very crude statement but just look into the remuneration arrangements of many American startups or even some US-listed fast-growth companies. Their governance can be broadly on par with the Chinese companies and usually only starts being questioned when the growth slows.

The growth in China has slowed and therefore the governance issues are in focus, and JD is trading at a depressed level of 13% FCF yield. Having said that, the low valuation multiples alone should not be the reason to buy back into China now.

It is an advantage to buy in at these low levels as they provide some margin of safety and it would be very unlikely to lose half of our money buying JD at ~$28, assuming that the business does not lose its edge. On the other hand, if growth does not pick up the stock can continue lingering at these depressed multiples for years as corporate governance issues are likely to persist.

Momentum seems to be starting to recover with improving consumer confidence in China

Over the last 3 years, JD has traded largely in line with other Chinese ADRs as indicated by KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) and has slightly underperformed the broader Chinese stock market as indicated by iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

As is well documented, the Chinese economy has been going through a difficult period as growth has slowed and several structural issues have surfaced. Even though the 10% annual GDP growth rates are a thing of the past the Chinese economy is continuing to grow and consumer confidence seems to be gradually recovering from the November 2022 lows. A continuing confidence expansion would provide a strong tailwind for JD as well as other merchants of consumer discretionary goods.

As can be seen from Seeking Alpha Momentum Grades, JD has turned positive over the last 6 months. This was largely driven by recovering consumer confidence, which peaked in mid-March this year, as of late the stock price as well as confidence trends have been muted. During the confidence recovery phase, JD has soared ~50% but is now back down as data weakened once again.

Consumer confidence is unlikely to stay at these low levels, and gradual recovery will provide a boost to the revenues and earnings of JD, and are very likely to result in stronger stock performance.

JD reported strong results in the first quarter of 2024, but the business environment deteriorated after

JD reported its Q1 2024 results on 17th May, the stock is down 20% since the announcement despite strong operating figures reported over the previous quarter.

JD Q1 2024

The business has reported a recovery in net product revenue growth, with an encouraging 8.6% growth in the previously challenged general merchandise category. Overall, net product revenues were up 6.6% as compared to the same period last year. The sales growth recovery must have been correlated with a gradual recovery in consumer confidence over the first quarter.

The net services revenue has also grown by a strong 8.8%. Unfortunately, marketplace and marketing services revenues have only increased by 1.2%. Marketplace revenues tend to have the largest operating margin and therefore are tracked closely by analysts as above-average growth in this category suggests that the margin of the group is likely to continue increasing. The pedestrian marketing revenue growth must have spooked investors.

On the other hand, “other services” also have an above-average margin and growth in this category has helped to propel the profit margin of the group despite slow marketplace growth. The “other” category includes the company’s “Technology Platform” which contains cloud computing and AI services revenues. As can be seen from the table below, the margins in Q1 have increased from the year before.

JD Q1 2024

Following the earnings announcement, on May 21st, Seeking Alpha reported that the AI price war seems to be starting in China. In April it was also reported that the pricing of cloud services is also becoming more competitive in China. A more competitive pricing of technology services in the Chinese market could undermine the margin growth potential of JD. Since the marketplace was struggling the other services were the main driver of group margin expansion. Struggling “Technology Platform” could prevent the business from continuing to expand its margins.

Overall, the business has reported a rather strong set of results due to a recovery in consumer confidence and the growth of other services. In the subsequent weeks, adverse cloud and AI market developments, as well as declining consumer confidence, have driven the stock down 20%.

Continuing Chinese economic growth and increasing demand for discretionary goods will drive JD forward

As of late JD has been struggling as more budget-conscious Chinese consumers started seeking more affordable goods, such as those offered by Pinduoduo (PDD). PDD has pioneered the factory-to-consumer retail model, as well as group buying enabling shoppers to purchase generic goods at steep discounts. JD on the other hand, is built on its reputation as a reliable retailer of branded goods. The company is seen as a premium online retailer and is not famed for its price point.

Over the longer term, after consumer confidence normalises, it will be the underlying market performance that will drive the company forward. After all, JD is a merchant of consumer discretionary goods and demand for these tends to grow at rates exceeding GDP in developing economies. If JD maintains its market share they stand to benefit from this growth. The potential margin expansion will leverage growth further.

As JD continues to grow its revenue base, it benefits from economies of scale. Higher sales allow for a stronger bargaining position with manufacturers and also draw in additional sellers to the platform. Since 2020, JD’s Revenues have increased by 45% while Net Income has grown by 95%. Earnings have outgrown revenues 2X due to margin appreciation.

JD Investor Presentation

During this period the proportion of Net Service Revenue as a share of overall group sales has grown from 12.6% to 19.7%. The growing significance of services revenue share has been the main driver of the continuing margin expansion as the gross margins of the merchandise sales did not change much.

JD Annual Report

The Chinese economy is likely to continue growing over the long term and demand for discretionary goods is likely to be strong. On the other hand, the competitiveness of JD’s services will determine the future margin expansion potential.

What future earnings growth rates could we expect?

As mentioned previously, the growth of the marketplace and marketing services revenue of JD has slowed down. It is also quite likely that other services revenue growth will also slow. It appears likely that the future margin growth potential of JD will be capped.

Retail and Tech space is fiercely competitive in China and we do not believe it would be prudent to assume that JD will be able to grow market share easily over the longer term. As it stands today, it appears that the factory-to-consumer model is gaining traction both in China and overseas and players strong in this segment will gain overall e-commerce market share. The cloud and AI services market is also fiercely competitive as several Chinese tech companies are trying to gain market share.

We therefore do not feel confident assuming a continuing margin expansion at this point. The earnings growth potential of the business will likely be limited by the growth of demand for consumer discretionary items.

On top of this, it is also quite possible that the business will not be able to capture the whole of the discretionary demand growth as new retail trends and business models are likely to take an increasing share of the market, just like PDD has been able to do as of late.

For this reason, we believe that it would only be prudent to assume that JD would grow revenues and earnings at about or just above the rate of Chinese GDP growth. IMF expects the Chinese economy to grow by 4.6% and 4.1% in 2024 and 2025, but these figures exclude inflation whereas sales are reported in nominal terms.

The inflationary environment in China has been muted as of late, with CPI expanding only by 0.3% in May, over last year. We do expect the inflation to pick up as consumer confidence normalises. We believe a longer-term, ~2% inflation rate would be reasonable to expect.

Putting together the growth forecasts and our longer-term inflation expectations, we believe it would be reasonable to expect the JD revenues and earnings to grow at 6-7% going forward.

Additional factor driving EPS development will be share buybacks. JD is a profitable and cash-generative business and so far this year has repurchased ~1.3 billion worth of stock, or 3.1% of the total share count. The company has authorisation for another $2.3 billion worth of buybacks. Continuing strong buybacks at these low valuation multiples would boost EPS growth well into the double-digit category.

Considering that JD also pays a 2.7% dividend yield, overall holding period returns could average low to mid-teens over the longer term.

The bottom line

JD is currently trading at really attractive valuation multiples indeed. The forward PE multiple of the business is only 8.6X as reported by Seeking Alpha. This is considerably below the 5-year average of 30x and highly unusual considering that since 2020 the business has managed to double its earnings.

While corporate governance concerns continue to linger just like before, it is the deterioration of future growth prospects that has caused the stock to sell off.

One of the drives for underperformance has been the sharp reduction in consumer confidence in China, which has caused consumers to spend less and seek value deals, which JD was not able to offer. The company’s net product sales growth has slowed as of late.

We believe that consumer confidence recovery is likely to give a boost to JD revenues and stock price over the medium term, just like it was the case over the first quarter of 2024 when the stock price appreciated ~50% from January lows.

Over the longer term, we are concerned about the ability of the business to maintain its margin expansion trajectory as competition for marketplace and technology services is intensifying in China. However, even in a more adverse environment, JD should deliver attractive total shareholder returns due to continuing Chinese economic expansion.

Recovery in consumer confidence might indeed reduce competitive pressures in the market as there is more demand to go around, but as it stands today the timing is uncertain.

We are cautiously Bullish on JD as we believe that Chinese consumer sentiment and the economy, in general, will recover.

