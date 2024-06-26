JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the onset of this AI revolution, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (NEOE:AMZN:CA) was considered to be lagging its biggest cloud rivals, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG), as it was the only major cloud service provider without a prominent generative AI model under its wings. Since then, the tech giant has partnered with a promising AI start-up called ‘Anthropic’ to catch up to Microsoft’s savvy partnership with OpenAI, and Google’s Gemini model.

Nevertheless, new research has uncovered trends into how enterprises are actually adopting AI, and the findings suggest that Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud’s initial competitive edge over Amazon’s AWS may be fading.

In the previous article, I discussed how Amazon’s new generative AI features on the e-commerce side could potentially help drive revenue and profit growth. And in the article preceding that, I had upgraded Amazon stock to a ‘buy’ based on AWS’s promising prospects to capitalize on the AI revolution. In this article, I will be providing an update on the AI race in the cloud space and how conditions may be turning in AWS’s favor. I maintain a ‘buy’ rating on AMZN.

The Tables Are Turning In Amazon’s Favor

Venture Capital giant Andreessen Horowitz recently published a research report delving into how enterprises are actually planning to incorporate AI into their businesses. The key finding was that enterprises are increasingly preferring open-source models over closed-source models:

Enterprises expect a significant shift of usage towards open source, with some expressly targeting a 50/50 split—up from the 80% closed/20% open split in 2023

This undermines the advantage that Microsoft/OpenAI and Google were perceived to have at the beginning of this AI revolution through their exclusive, proprietary models, and presents a potential opportunity for Amazon to catch up in the AI race.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported:

Research showing that the gaps between the performance of various AI models are closing. All of the best proprietary AI models are converging on about the same scores on tests of their abilities, and even free, open-source models, like those from Meta and Mistral, are catching up.

This research is now further corroborated by Andreessen Horowitz’s findings that:

Despite closed-source models typically performing better on external benchmarking tests, enterprise leaders still gave open-source models relatively high NPS (and in some cases higher) because they’re easier to fine-tune to specific use cases.

Andreessen Horowitz

The improving competitiveness and greater customizability of open-source models undermines the competitive edge that Google and Microsoft were perceived to have with their closed-course models, Gemini and GPT, respectively.

Indeed, open-source models performing at par with closed-source models, while being much more cost efficient, should further accelerate enterprises’ preference for open-source models. These models like Meta’s Llama models and Mistral AI’s Mixtral models are ubiquitously available on all major cloud platforms, including AWS.

Hence, if enterprises increasingly decide to use such open-source models to power their own generative AI applications, it would reduce the need for AWS customers to migrate their data and workloads to Azure or Google Cloud. And new enterprises that are seeking to shift workloads from on-premises to the cloud would be less likely to view Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud’s proprietary models as an appealing factor over AWS. Therefore, it should help Amazon defend its dominant market share in the cloud space.

In fact, on the Q3 2023 Amazon earnings call back in October 2023, CEO Andy Jassy had highlighted that:

It's also worth remembering that customers want to bring the models to their data, not the other way around. And much of that data resides in AWS as the clear market segment leader in cloud infrastructure.

Indeed, Amazon’s biggest advantage in this AI race is the fact that it has the most extensive customer base, which means it also has the largest repository of enterprise data. This data can be expensive to move from one cloud provider to another.

Using this high switching cost to its advantage, Amazon has instead been working to make it much easier to on-board enterprises’ custom AI models onto Amazon Bedrock (the company’s fully managed service for building AI applications). Moreover, in April 2024, the tech giant introduced ‘Custom Model Import’, enabling customers to bring their own customized AI models to be fine-tuned on AWS.

While these moves are certainly steps in the right direction to defend its market share, the truth is Amazon has been losing market share to Microsoft and Google over the past several quarters already. In Q1 2024, AWS’s market share stood at 31%, a decline from its “long-standing market share band of 32-34%”. While Microsoft Azure is not too far away with 25% market share, closing the gap with AWS thanks to its exclusive access to OpenAI’s popular GPT models.

That being said, opportunities are opening up for Amazon to fight back.

Amazon can fight back to sustain cloud market dominance

Another interesting revelation from Andreessen Horowitz’s research was that:

Just over 6 months ago, the vast majority of enterprises were experimenting with 1 model (usually OpenAI’s) or 2 at most. When we talked to enterprise leaders today, they’re are all testing—and in some cases, even using in production—multiple models, which allows them to 1) tailor to use cases based on performance, size, and cost, 2) avoid lock-in, and 3) quickly tap into advancements in a rapidly moving field. This third point was especially important to leaders, since the model leaderboard is dynamic and companies are excited to incorporate both current state-of-the-art models and open-source models to get the best results.

Andreessen Horowitz

Indeed, this is a fast-moving space, with new and advanced AI models coming onto the market at a rapid pace. Enterprises certainly don’t want to lock themselves into using a single provider and want to avoid missing out on the latest capabilities from other models. As a result, the majority of enterprises are using at least 3 or more model providers.

Furthermore, the research from Andreessen Horowitz also found that enterprises are “optimizing for optionality” during the application production process. In other words, businesses are purposefully building their applications in a way that enables them to easily switch out one AI model for another, avoiding themselves from being locked into using a single model provider.

Therefore, just because an enterprise’s generative AI application is currently being powered by one of OpenAI’s GPT models, does not mean that they will continue using future editions of OpenAI’s models to run their applications going forward on a perpetual basis. Contrarily, if another model provider introduces a more powerful model, enterprises have designed their applications in such a manner that they can easily switch out one model for another.

And this opens up a beautiful opportunity for Amazon to fight back against Microsoft and Google. Moreover, any enterprises that initially became Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud customers to access their exclusive, powerful proprietary models could still become AWS customers in the future if Amazon can either offer more superior AI models or offer better tools to help customers customize open-source models for their own use.

Amazon has already partnered with AI start-up ‘Anthropic,’ which offers the closed-source Claude models. The chart citing each model provider’s NPS scores earlier in the article showed how Anthropic performed almost at par to OpenAI’s GPT models, and better than Google’s models. Furthermore, Amazon recently announced that it is investing in other new AI start-ups through offering AWS credits, in attempt to find the next popular AI model provider and lure customers towards AWS.

Furthermore, on the last earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy proclaimed that:

if you take Anthropic, as an example, they're training their future models on our custom silicon on Trainium.

Additionally, the CEO had also shared on the Q3 2024 Amazon earnings call that:

We are also seeing success with generative AI start-ups like Perplexity.ai who chose to go all in with AWS, including running future models in Trainium and Inferentia.

Such leading AI start-ups training and inferencing their model using AWS’s in-house chips is great proclamation for Amazon, as it could encourage other foundation model builders to also consider Trainium/Inferentia chips over third-party GPUs from Nvidia/AMD.

Moreover, as an increasing number of hot AI startups utilize Amazon’s custom chips for training/inferencing, it also accelerates the software applications being built around these hardware devices.

Now while it may be difficult to catch up to Nvidia’s CUDA software platform around its GPUs, Amazon’s progress on this front is certainly a bullish factor for investors, as it reduces reliance on expensive third-party technology.

Furthermore, the custom AI chips deeply integrate with AWS’ other hardware systems, creating cost efficiencies that can be passed onto customers in the form of lower training/inferencing costs, and thereby attract enterprises onto the AWS platform.

This is a key competitive edge Amazon could leverage to fight back for market share against Microsoft Azure. While Microsoft recently introduced its own custom chips, the Microsoft Azure Maia AI Accelerator and Microsoft Azure Cobalt CPU, in November 2023, AMZN is still way ahead on this front, with Trainium being on the market since 2021, and Inferentia chips having launched in 2019.

Although it is worth noting that smaller rival Google Cloud is more competitive on this front, which has made its own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) available to enterprises since 2018.

Now aside from AWS’ lead over Azure in terms of offering their own custom silicon, Amazon is also stepping up its ‘offense’ on another front.

Amazon also recently launched its own generative AI-powered assistant ‘Amazon Q’, which is essentially the company’s response to Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot, which does a range of tasks like assisting with coding/testing and answering users’ questions about their enterprise’s data. CEO Andy Jassy shared on the last earnings call that:

In the near future, Q will help developers transform their dotNET code as well, helping them move from Windows to Linux.

The popularity of Windows servers has been a cornerstone in Microsoft’s success in encouraging its existing client base to migrate to Azure for cloud computing services.

Hence, this is a competitively aggressive move from Amazon to encourage enterprise customers to shift away from the Microsoft Windows ecosystem entirely.

Andy Jassy had also highlighted on the earnings call that “85% or more of the global IT spend remains on-premises”, indicating just how large the total addressable market remains for the cloud industry.

Hence, by encouraging enterprises to easily switch from the closed-source Windows operating systems to the open-source Linux systems using the new ‘Amazon Q’ assistant, Amazon is essentially better positioning itself to capture more of this growing market by undermining one of Microsoft’s biggest strengths.

Risks to the bull case on Amazon

Amazon is still behind in the AI race: While the growing preference for open-source models could impede AWS’s market share loss to Azure and Google Cloud, there is still demand for high-performance closed-source models. And the truth is, Amazon is still behind when it comes to offering the most superior AI model.

OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o model and Google’s recent introduction of “Project Astra” both boast agentic capabilities that can complete more complex and multi-step tasks than current generative AI-powered chatbots. So the race is already moving onto the next stage, while Amazon is still trying to catch up. Its key partner Anthropic recently launched a new model called ‘Claude 3.5 Sonnet’ but did not demonstrate the level of multimodal capabilities as GPT-4o.

In order for AWS to aggressively fight back for market share, it will need to offer its own powerful, multimodal AI model, whether that is through building a model in-house, or through forging more partnerships with leading AI start-ups that grant Amazon exclusive access to their closed-source models. We know that Amazon is already working on its own large language model called ‘Olympus’, but whether it will be multimodal or competitive against the most advanced AI models on the market remains unknown.

Alternatively, or perhaps simultaneously, Amazon should strive to offer the highest-quality tools for helping enterprises use/customize open-source models for developing their own applications. In fact, as per Andreessen Horowitz’s report:

Implementing and scaling generative AI requires the right technical talent, which currently isn’t in-house for many enterprises. … In order to help enterprises get up and running on their models, foundation model providers offered and are still providing professional services, typically related to custom model development. We estimate that this made up a sizable portion of revenue for these companies in 2023 and, in addition to performance, is one of the key reasons enterprises selected certain model providers.

Hence, the lack of available AI talent in the labor market is making enterprises increasingly reliant on cloud service providers/model providers for additional professional services relating to custom model development.

So this will undoubtedly become a strong competing factor that enterprises will take into consideration when deciding which cloud provider to use, particularly for open-source models that are ubiquitously available on all cloud platforms

Therefore, if AWS can offer better quality services through Amazon Bedrock than Google’s Vertex AI and Azure’s AI platform to help enterprises leverage the power of open-source models, it could help Amazon sustain/grow its dominant cloud market share.

Generative AI deployment in e-commerce: While AWS is already witnessing strong revenue growth thanks to AI, Amazon will also need to prove that it can successfully deploy generative AI in the e-commerce side of its business too. There has been a lot of focus on whether Google will be able to successfully evolve its traditional search engine in the era of generative AI, though remember that Amazon also runs one of the most widely used search engines in the world on its marketplace. Hence, the e-commerce giant will also need to show that it can effectively evolve its platform amid the fast-paced advancements in digital commerce.

At the beginning of this year, Amazon had rolled out its own AI-powered assistant called “Rufus” to help shoppers find what they are looking for, though executives did not give any details on the experiences/feedback from early testers of this feature on the last earnings call.

Amazon already has a conflict-of-interest problem, whereby it sells private-label goods that compete directly with goods from third-party sellers on its marketplace. And there have already been antitrust issues alleging that Amazon exploited the data it held on third-party sellers’ goods to improve and promote its own products.

Now in the era of generative AI-powered assistants/chatbots, more opportunities are going to be created to learn more about shoppers’ preferences. And this could potentially worsen the conflict-of-interest problem, as it raises the question over whether Amazon will fairly share any relevant data with third-party merchants or keep the data to itself to benefit its private-label business. Any hint of Amazon exclusively leveraging the data to its own benefit could potentially deter third-party merchants from selling on the marketplace, which could undermine third-party seller revenue growth for Amazon.

Amazon Financial Performance and Valuation

Revenue growth for Amazon’s AWS segment accelerated last quarter, from 13% in Q4 2023 to 17% in Q1 2024, with AI increasingly contributing to the top-line.

Nexus Research, data compiled from company filings

While the 17% growth rate is slower than those of chief rivals Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud at 31% and 28%, respectively, keep in mind that AWS is growing off of a much larger revenue base, reaching a “$100 billion-plus annualized revenue run rate” last quarter, as proclaimed by CEO Andy Jassy.

Additionally, the CEO also highlighted on the last earnings call that (emphasis added):

“tens of thousands of companies, already are building on top of Amazon Bedrock, which has the largest selection of large language models around and a set of features that make it so much easier to build a high-quality, cost-effective low latency, production-grade generative AI applications.”

The tens of thousands of companies building gen AI apps using Bedrock offers a leading indicator for future inferencing workloads on top of AWS, which is conducive to recurring revenue for shareholders, as the CEO outlined:

“You spend much more in inference than you do in training because you train only periodically, but you're spinning out predictions and inferences all the time.”

Now moving onto AWS’ profitability, its operating margin jumped from 29.6% in Q4 2023 to 37.6% in Q1 2024. Although a temporary factor was at play here, given “the impact from the change in the estimated useful life of our servers, which primarily benefits the AWS segment,” as CFO Brian Olsavsky explained on the call.

Nexus Research, data compiled from company filings

That being said, AWS has seen profit margins expand over the past year despite heavier capex investments to capitalize on the generative AI revolution, with the CFO proclaiming on the last earnings call that:

We made progress in managing our infrastructure and fixed costs while still growing at a healthy rate, which has resulted in improved leverage.

And this continued improvement in operating leverage through cost discipline is key as the company further ramps up capex spending in 2024, along with the other major cloud service providers.

Furthermore, Amazon has also been successfully expanding profit margins on a company-wide basis, reaching 10.7% last quarter.

Nexus Research, data compiled from company filings

Aside from the cost-discipline in AWS, the e-commerce segment has also seen profit margin expansion over the past year thanks to the ongoing regionalization efforts of its fulfillment centers. And on the Q4 2023 Amazon earnings call back in February, Andy Jassy had proclaimed how:

we're not done lowering our cost to serve. We've challenged every closely held belief for our fulfillment network and reevaluated every part of it, and found several areas where we believe we can lower costs while also delivering faster for customers.

So both on the AWS and e-commerce side, Amazon offers appealing earnings growth potential.

In terms of Amazon stock’s valuation, the stock currently trades at a Forward PE ratio of almost 42x, which is higher than what cloud rivals Microsoft and Google are trading at.

Nexus Research, data compiled from Seeking Alpha

Now, while the stock may seem more expensive on a Forward PE basis, this valuation measure does not take into consideration the expected future earnings growth rates of companies.

Indeed, Amazon’s earnings are expected to grow at a faster pace than those of Microsoft and Google. AMZN has an EPS FWD Long-Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) of 23.45%, higher than MSFT’s 13.72% and GOOG’s 17.68%.

Stocks with higher expected EPS growth rates deserve to trade at higher Forward PE multiples. That is why the Forward PEG ratio is a better measure of valuation, as it adjusts the Forward PE ratio by the anticipated EPS growth rate.

Nexus Research, data compiled from Seeking Alpha

Based on this measure, AMZN is evidently much cheaper than MSFT, although still more expensive than GOOG.

Nonetheless, with the growing preference for open-source models over proprietary models, both Microsoft and Google’s edge over Amazon could be waning, creating an opportunity for Amazon to sustain its dominance in the cloud market.

Hence, with Amazon stock expected to witness the highest EPS growth rate out of the three tech giants, the stock is still a ‘buy’ at this valuation.