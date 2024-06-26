Pool Corporation: Lowered Guidance, Lowered Price Target

Summary

  • Pool Corporation revised 2024 numbers, lowering guidance by 16% and expecting Q2 EPS to be $4.85 to $4.95, causing the share price to drop over 11%.
  • The economic environment is weakening, with rising unemployment and slowing GDP growth, impacting consumer spending on pool construction.
  • Revised valuation shows a 7% decrease in 2024 revenue, with a 20% discount to intrinsic value resulting in a revised value of $241 per share. Hold rating recommended.
Introduction

I covered Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) back in January where I mentioned that recent quarters showed lackluster performance, while future growth remained uncertain and initiated my coverage with a hold rating as it was too expensive to get in

