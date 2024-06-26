Rivian Automotive: Upgrading On Volkswagen Investment And Proposed Joint Venture

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After the close of Tuesday's session, shares of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive rallied by more than 50% following news of an initial $1 billion investment by Volkswagen.
  • In addition, the companies intend to establish a 50:50 joint venture to develop next generation electrical/electronic architecture for electric vehicles.
  • Should the proposed joint venture come to fruition, Volkswagen intends to invest an additional $4 billion in shares of Rivian and into the joint venture.
  • Essentially, Volkswagen appears to be buying into Rivian's architecture to address persistent issues with its own CARIAD software unit, which have resulted in multi-year delays of some of its highest profile EVs.
  • While the proposed transaction will address the greatest individual blind spots of both companies, an outright takeover of Rivian by Volkswagen looks unlikely at this point.
  • With further near-term capital raises now unlikely, I am raising my rating on Rivian Automotive's common shares from "Sell" to "Hold".
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Rivian R1S SUV and R1T Light Pickup Truck display at the Rivian Service Center.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

After the close of Tuesday's session, shares of electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
18.03K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News