Nolato AB (publ) (OTCPK:NLTBF) is one of those companies that's a good long-term investment. The company is a polymer business with a focus on medical, integrated, and industrial solutions. The fact that the company holds a net cash position means it's generally somewhat insulated from debt and leverage risks - instead, the main risks we look at for Nolato are related to cyclicality and macro. This is a specialist business with plenty of operational leverage and upside at the right price - but the last few quarters haven't exactly been stellar in execution or results.

Also, I don't think the near term will do much in the way of changing this. I've been a long-term investor in Nolato AB (publ) (NLTBF) since the company dropped below 50 SEK and I started to seriously load up on this undervalued Swedish industrial. The company, to give you a bit of a reminder is a polymer business with a strong focus on medical solutions, integrated solutions, and industrial solutions.

For those interested in investing alongside me in this, I would say that Nolato is an opportunity that requires a longer time commitment over time.

In this article, I'll look at the company's longer-term upside and reversal potential - and how to make money with Nolato.

Nolato - The upside is in the longer term, and the foundation remains solid

The argument for investing in Nolato remains the company quality, long-term over-time profitability, and sales where the company has expertise not held by many other adjacent businesses. Sales have a good split - 35/40/20 with solid net margin levels above 5%, which for an industrial is very solid and makes the company a sector outperformed.

Also, due to the extremely low leverage, the company always has superb interest coverage - close to 40x as of the latest numbers. What's more, at this time, the company is actually seeing some reversal as of the latest quarter.

I will even go so far as to characterize that the market may have gone too positive too early here.

Current pricing for Nolato is at 58 SEK, which means that my position with a cost basis of below 48 SEK is at a decent, positive RoR with a yield of around 2.6% - sub-par for this environment to be certain. The company is also up to over 26.5x P/E again, which is far too high for a company such as this, and after 2 years of earnings declines of over 30% for both years (paywalled FAST Graphs link).

So what is the reason for this outperformance?

We have 1Q24 to look at, and for this quarter, the company saw a further decline in sales. Not much positive to get there. Instead, the positive KPIs were found in EBITA and EBITA margin, which saw around 190 bps improvement and a 40M SEK improvement in company EBITA. However, this did not hail from company-wide improvements in earnings or performance, but rather from one segment, engineering solutions, which had some tailwinds.

The company continued at a very strong fundamental position, with net financial liabilities to EBITDA at less than 0.9x, again explaining the very high-interest coverage that this company manages.

The company remains focused on two business areas - medical solutions and Engineered solutions. They total over 2.4B SEK worth of quarterly revenues, which comes to about $1B per year, on which the company often manages high single digits or low double digits in the margin, and around 5-6% in net margin.

For medical solutions, stable sales situation, and adjusted increase of 2%. The current situation is maintaining the growth strategy, a continued focus on cost adjustments and pricing strategies, as well as overall efficiency improvement. In Engineering Solutions, the company is trying to advance its market position, establishing new markets and products, and continued focus on success segments- such as automotive, Materials, and telecom (which are currently down though). There's also continued headwinds and low demand for consumer electronics.

The company remains a highly specialized player in very attractive segments.

The current situation after 1Q24 remains therefore a mixed one. We have growth and margin focus with good continued results when we look at medical and Industrial solutions. Both of these segments are experiencing non-trivial amounts of good growth, despite a cyclical and weaker economy that we've seen over the past 12 months. Nolato is showcasing its resilience in these segments, which isn't surprising given how the company works. The company has also cut down the number of segments and operations quite a bit, now down to two segments. Simplification in this case is a definite positive.

It remains fair to characterize Nolato as a very volatile sort of company, especially during the last couple of years given the current market macro we're facing. During the company's peak, we saw share prices of 120 SEK, and I view this as entirely unjustified for the time - or going forward as well. When we instead saw the company troughing at something like a 40 SEK, I went ahead and bought shares due to what I saw as a completely illogical sort of valuation - especially in the light of some of the expansion potentials for some of the company's core segments - both historical and forward.

I've spoken before about the forecastable stability of the medical solutions segment, versus the lumpy sort of development in engineered solutions, which more or less saw flat development for almost 10 years between -06 and -16, and then bounced up to almost 3x of -06 as of 2021, only to now on an LTM basis be down to about 2x.

This has to do with the company's target markets, which include very volatile sort of segments, including things like automotive, consumer electronics, and materials, all of which are bound to "bounce" quite a bit.

Specifically for this segment, because it was the solid performer for this quarter, the company saw a decrease in sales of 6%, but almost double in EBITA margin, due to a very favorable product mix. The company also reported cost adjustments in terms of sales in the Chinese business. However, Nolato still remains very automotive-heavy, at over 25% of segment sales, and this is unlikely to change in the near term.

The change in the group structure is definitely worth mentioning more closely here. Nolato has merged the business areas IS and ES, and in conjunction with this, established a new "global technical design center", with expanded offerings that include electronic expertise, virtual design, and other things.

Overall, Nolato has begun to show signs of a company turnaround, but I don't see those signs being "clear enough" yet to really warrant a massive turnaround for the company. While it may be a bit strong to call this turnaround "massive", I do believe the market is taking out a bit of an early victory here - and that is why I am cautious.

Let me show you what I mean.

Nolato Valuation - A bit too much for a significant and conservative upside at this time

Positives aside, Nolato is now trading at almost 27x P/E. The only industrial where I would pay 27x is an A-rated, very conservative industrial player. That is not what Nolato is.

Nolato is unrated, low-yield, and yes, with very low leverage, but also with a 25% historical miss ratio, even with a 10% margin of error. So the forecast of an EPS growth for 2024 of 38% - I'm a bit leery with regards to such positive forecasts for this company, and would say "eh".

Let me put it like this.

Even if you were to expect this company to manage its 5-year premium of 23x P/E, and forecast this with an average EPS growth of 20% per year, you'd still not be able to get more than 14% annualized here with a conservative upside. Close to 15%, yes, but not 15% or above. This is the bullish thesis.

Consider for a moment that we use historical averages much closer to the 20-year - that means we're forecasting the company at around 15x P/E. This would imply not a 14-15% annualized upside, but a downside of negative 0.7% per year, despite that near-20% EPS growth that is being forecasted here.

Valuation matters and this is confirmed here (Paywalled FAST Graphs link).

The company does have the very clear tendency to beat estimates almost 60% of the time on a normalized 10-year basis - but most of that was after the GFC, where I would say that it was easier to beat targets.

When it comes to my overall recommendation for the company, I went back and forth here quite a bit. My previous PT was 68 SEK fair value - I can still see this being valid for the long term. The problem is that at today's valuation, you require a premium to beat the market - and it's not exactly hard to find better-yielding options and upsides on the market here.

In the end, I decided to, for the time being, downgrade Nolato to a "HOLD" here - but barely.

S&P Global analysts give the company a 54 SEK to 61 SEK target range. This is down from a 60-85 SEk range about a year ago. The average PT here is 57 SEK, which means the company according to these analysts is currently above fair value, and as a snapshot of the company at this time, I would agree with this assertion.

The issue that I see is that the future upside is fairly unclear at this valuation and that the market has moved too far up too quickly. I won't rotate here - but I also won't add more.

Thesis

This company, despite some of its lacks, is an absolutely qualitative business with plenty of upside across most areas at the right price. While it will continue to have its ups and downs like any industrial, I believe there is a near-generational appeal to Nolato, which has proven over 80 years that it intends to remain with a sharp focus. This is similar to other Swedish companies where I've managed to eke out triple-digit profits by buying them at the right price.

My official stance is now to "HOLD" Nolato - and I realize that this company is far from everyone's cup of tea. There is an ADR, but it's too thinly traded for me to consider it relevant.

There is plenty of macro uncertainty baked into this price at this time. While we need to be careful, I still believe the company offers us significant value were it to drop below 55 SEK, but at 58, I would be far more careful. The company is no longer cheap as of June 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Due to the company now being less than 15% annualized on the forecast, I say that the company is not good enough here, and change my rating to a "HOLD".

