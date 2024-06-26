mccawleyphoto

There’s only so far that a company’s own outperformance can result above and beyond that of its peer group; I’ve seen studies in the past that suggested that 70% to 80% of a stock’s move could be attributed to its sector. That’s not great news for MetLife (NYSE:MET), as life insurance stocks in general aren’t really in favor and haven’t been for a while.

MetLife shares are up more than 17% since my last update, better than the life insurance sector as a whole since then, as well as individual names like Brighthouse (BHF), Globe Life (GL), Lincoln National (LNC), or Prudential (PRU), and about on par with Voya (VOYA), while trailing Equitable (EQH).

With attractive opportunities in group life and health, as well as pension risk transfer and international markets, and not that much exposure to variable annuities, I think MetLife is undervalued today on low single-digit long-term core earnings growth expectations. Near-term risks include a shift in the rate cycle (rate cuts) and credit erosion in commercial real estate, but I believe the current price more than adequately discounts those risks.

Rate Tailwinds Should Still Provide Some Boost

The impact of interest rates on life insurers can be complicated, but MetLife has generally benefited from this period of elevated rates, and should continue to do so. Variable investment income (or VII) headwinds have abated, and the insurer is seeing attractive roll-off yields as investments with higher rates work through to earnings. While new-money yields have already dropped ahead of Fed rate actions, they’re still ahead of the rates on most maturing investments, so it’s a net win. MetLife has also benefited from higher demand for spread-based products.

On the less positive side, management does have interest rate caps expiring in its Retirement and Income Solutions business, and that will pressure spreads in the next quarter before a second half improvement.

CRE Is Worth Watching, But Likely An Overstated Threat

Not unlike U.S. banks, life insurance companies have come under scrutiny for their commercial real estate portfolios, as investors worry that elevated vacancy rates (particularly in office properties) is going to lead to significant defaults in the coming 12-24 months.

All told (including loans, CMBS, equity holdings, and other investment categories), about 24% of MetLife’s portfolio can be classed as CRE – not only is that above an industry average closer to 17%, it’s among the highest in the group, with Voya a little higher at 26% and Principal (PFG) a little lower at 23%, but well ahead of Global Life at just 1%, Lincoln at 14% or Prudential at about 15%.

What’s more, MetLife’s exposure to office is also relatively high, with 38% of commercial mortgage loan portfolio in office, much higher than any of peers (Equitable is the only other one that’s close, at 30%). With an average loan-to-value ratio in the high-60%’s (also above average), I do see some risk here, but I would note that the company’s portfolio is fairly diversified on a geographic basis and interest coverage ratios are still fairly healthy at 2.2x.

I do expect MetLife to see some defaults on lower-quality properties, but I don’t think this is a ticking timebomb to the extent that the valuation would seem to suggest. At a minimum, I think it will be a multiyear process; there will be negotiations around extended maturities or altered loan terms, and even if/when MetLife finds itself the unwilling owner of defaulted properties, the losses will only come from the gap between the equity value in the property and the remaining loan balance.

Staying True To Its Core

One of the things I like about MetLife is that management has identified profitable core businesses where it can earn respectable returns without undue risk or volatility. One of the issues with the life insurance space in general is that the industry barely earns its cost of equity and there is considerable tail risk in areas like variable annuities, individual life, and long-term disability/care.

MetLife has steered away from those businesses, instead focusing on group life (where it has strong share of around 26% of new policies), group non-medical health (dental, eye care, pet care, et al), and retirement products. This focus reduces the amount of capital MetLife has tied up in the business and it also leads to much lower tail risk for its business.

Given such strong share in group life and health, this will be a tougher business to grow in the U.S., and I do see some near-term risk if the economy slows further (as participation in these plans is driven by employment, and especially employment at larger companies). I do see MetLife looking to use M&A to add some adjacencies, and it wouldn’t surprise me if MetLife used M&A to access smaller businesses relative to its past focus on Fortune 100/500 clients.

I also see growth opportunities in the pension risk transfer (or PRT) market. While MetLife hasn’t been as aggressive as Athene or Prudential in competing for large-value deals, I think there’s something to be said for the lower capital commitments for the smaller deals that MetLife often targets (though, to be clear, MetLife does also compete in the “jumbo” deal space). With over $3T of assets still in private pension plans in the U.S., I think there’s still a long runway of potential growth here, even with newer entrants like RGA (RGA) and competition from companies like Corebridge (CRBG) and F&G (FG) for mid-sized deals.

The International business is still a legitimate growth driver for MetLife as well. I could criticize the company for being too cautious about moving to compete in emerging markets in Asia, but it does have a good Latin American business (as well as a slower-growing but worthwhile operation in Japan), and I like the leverage to middle-class growth in markets like Mexico and Brazil.

The Outlook

I expect the tailwind from higher rates and lower mortality (relative to the COVID-19 years) to help generate some above-average profitability for a few years, with ROEs solidly in the mid-teens. I do expect growth to slow over time, and I’m only modeling around 2% core earnings growth down the line, but it should still be enough to drive around 5% core earnings growth over the next five years and around 3% over the next 10 years. I also expect meaningful returns of capital along the way, as MetLife simply doesn’t need to retain large amounts of capital to support its core businesses.

Between discounted core earnings and ROE-driven P/BV, I believe MetLife shares are undervalued. I can get to over $90 on core earnings without much trouble, and again that assumes a long-term core earnings growth rate in the neighborhood of 3% with adjusted ROEs around 14%.

Turning to ROE and BV, there has long been a close correlation between life insurance company ROEs and P/BV ratios, but the line does shift over time as the sector goes in and out of favor. Right now the sector is out of favor, with multiples near the low end of the range I’ve seen over the last 20+ years. Some of this is understandable; as I said above, many life insurers struggle to earn their cost of equity and sector-wide ROEs have been sliding for some time. I do think MetLife is a different company, though, and I think its model is worth a little more and I’m comfortable with a 0.25x premium (1.5x) that supports a fair value of about $80.

The Bottom Line

Given where the sector and MetLife in particular are trading, I think a lot of bad news is already priced into the shares. I do agree that there are some risks from a slowing economy (lower employment, driving lower group premiums) and weakening CRE credit quality, but I also do still see underappreciated opportunities for MetLife to outgrow low expectations. This isn’t a particularly exciting name, but I think patient investors can find something to like here.