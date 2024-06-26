Sundry Photography

As obesity continues to become one of the biggest global health issues, weight loss drugs continue to reach new heights to meet the growing demand for quick weight loss solutions. Over the past year, I have written four articles on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), with my most recent discussing its latest blockbuster drug Zepbound. I continue to believe that Lilly will become the first one-trillion-dollar company in the drug industry. Readers can review my original thesis in my February 8 article: Will Eli Lilly and Company Become A Trillion-Dollar Baby?

Lilly now has a market-cap of $858 billion and looks to be well on its way to a thirteen digit (trillion) dollar number.

The stock is up 23.2% since then, while the S&P 500 is up just 9.4%. The stock has delivered some big alpha over the years, and the pace has really accelerated since the GLP-1 drugs came along. Lilly is currently our biggest position at our firm and is now up 63% from our original purchase back in late August of last year. We have also added to our position along the way as our conviction on it increased.

Our second-largest position is currently Lilly's main and only real competitor, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) out of Denmark. We are currently up 89% on our initial share purchase back in February of 2023, with additional position additions along the way. Two of the five portfolios I manage, our Premier Growth and Dividend & Growth Portfolios, own both of these stocks.

Lilly recently received approval from China for their diabetes drug Mounjaro. To my surprise, 11.2% of all adults in China currently live with diabetes, which is about 141 million people - more than any other country in the world.* The weight-loss version of the drug, Zepbound, is currently in review for weight loss. Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug, Wegovy, was approved by China on Tuesday, June 25 for weight loss.

In an effort to keep up with the surging demand for this blockbuster drug, Novo Nordisk announced on Tuesday its plans to build a new $4.1 billion plant in Clayton, North Carolina.

This Denmark-based company is known for being a pioneer in the diabetic space, with notable contributions in developing the insulin pen, among other achievements. It's currently the world's leading manufacturer of insulin, producing approximately half of the global insulin market. In addition to its dominant position in diabetics, Novo Nordisk was pinned as the most valuable company in Europe last year due to its roaring success in the weight loss drug space, specifically with Wegovy.

So, is the stock still a buy at this current new-high price?

In my stock selection process, I combine performance (momentum) and valuation equally to come up with my proprietary rankings. I begin with a database of just over 5,300 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. There are only about 5-10% of these that meet my strict criteria on a daily basis. It is from this field that I do further research to end up with about 20 stocks in each of my portfolios when fully invested.

Let's begin with the relative performance of NVO over the years.

Per the graphic above, the stock has performed well against the S&P 500 over the last one, three, five, and 10 years. It has delivered the alpha in a big way. When I compare Novo's short, intermediate, and long-term performance against all the other equities in my database, it earns an overall grade of A+. It is best in class in its sector and in the entire market.

Performance looks to the past and is no indication of the future, but it is good to begin with a company that has put up some spectacular numbers over the years. To look to the future, we must look at valuation. Valuation is determined by earnings estimates, the potential growth rate of those earnings, and a multiple that would be applicable to the stock.

We begin with $3.41 (U.S. dollars) in earnings estimates this year and $4.13 next year. The consensus five-year growth rates from the analyst community average out at 16% per year. I am using a multiple of 33X, which I believe to be conservative on future earnings. This yields a five-year target price of $238. This gives the stock just over 72% potential over the next five years.

I like 75% or more potential upside as a minimum, but I believe that following the news of the drug's approval in China, the stock will easily exceed that when the new earnings potential is factored in.

In my humble opinion, I believe that these GLP-1 drugs from both Lilly and Novo Nordisk will be the biggest drug of all time, especially as it's extended beyond obesity to those dealing with heart-disease, kidney disease, and sleep apnea.

I like to own disruptive companies, not the disrupted. Both Lilly and Novo Nordisk are disrupting the massive diet industry. Look around - I am certain you know someone who has or who is currently using one of these drugs.

Last but not least, I always consult a one-year chart of the stock to determine its technical health.

The image above is about as healthy as a chart can be, with continued calculated upside potential.

Novo Nordisk is currently ranked at #49 out of 5,386 in my Best Stocks Now Database. I currently have a BUY rating on the stock.

*Data from National Library of Medicine