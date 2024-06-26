Thomas Barwick

Kroger (NYSE:KR) provided Q1 2024 earnings late last week, and the stock dropped roughly 4% before leveling off in the following days.

Although Kroger beat on the top and bottom lines, the results were a bit lackluster, and the company faces fierce competition from the likes of Walmart (WMT), and Costco (COST) as well as from discount grocers.

Furthermore, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 5% year-to-date, and I suspect much of the underperformance is due to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) move to block Kroger’s merger with Albertsons (ACI).

While I believe Kroger needs the Albertsons acquisition to narrow the competitive advantages held by Walmart and Costco, a reasonable argument can be made that the proposed merger has placed KR in a win-win situation, regardless of whether the deal is approved.

The Latest Earnings Report

Kroger reported adjusted EPS of $1.43 versus analysts’ $1.35 forecast: however, this was below the comparable quarter’s EPS of $1.51.

Revenue of $45.27 billion topped the consensus $44.87 billion estimate, and was a hair above last year’s first quarter’s $45.17 billion.

Identical sales, excluding fuel, increased 0.5% from last year.

Management reiterated the 2024 guidance for EPS to land in a range of $4.30 to $4.50, matching analysts' $4.41 consensus.

Where The Proposed Merger Stands

Early this year, the FTC sued to block the Kroger/Albertsons merger.

Kroger’s management estimates that the combination would result in operating synergies that would reach $1 billion annually within four years of the deal's closure.

Consequently, Kroger touts the proposed combination of the two companies as a means to provide a scale advantage that would result in lower costs for consumers. The FTC claims the opposite is true.

Approval of the deal would result in the merger of the two largest pure grocers in the US. The combined companies would boast of roughly 5,000 stores, 4,000 pharmacies, 2,000 gas stations, and 710,000 employees.

Aside from Albertsons, the Safeway, Vons, Shaw's, Acme, and Jewel-Osco brands would be added to Kroger’s banner.

The merger would also add 31 million members of Albertsons' loyalty member program to Kroger’s brand, and the increased scale would provide bargaining power with suppliers and advertisers, while improving logistics costs.

Since Kroger’s stores are largely in the central and southeast, and Albertsons operates primarily in the west and New England, the deal would also expand Kroger’s geographic footprint.

It’s important to note that Kroger turned over inventory nearly 16 times in fiscal 2022 versus Albertsons’ inventory turnover rate of 11 times. Additionally, Kroger’s sales per square foot have been roughly 30% higher than those of Albertsons. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that once under Kroger’s management, Albertsons stores would perform at markedly better levels.

In a deal valued at $1.9 billion, the two grocers initially sought to appease regulators by divesting 413 stores, along with eight distribution centers, to C&S Wholesale.

To meet the FTC’s approval, Kroger later stipulated that C&S would be required to buy an additional 237 stores, if needed.

Following the FTC’s move to block the deal, Kroger responded with the following statement:

Kroger’s business model is to take costs out of the business and invest in lowering prices for customers. The merging parties look forward to litigating this action in court so we can deliver the benefits of this merger to communities across America - lower prices, more choices, and more good-paying union jobs for decades to come.

Kroger: More Than Just A Grocery Store

For investors unfamiliar with Kroger, it might be a revelation of sorts to learn that the grocer ranks among the top ten retail e-commerce companies.

Kroger is increasing sales through its Kroger app, with digitally engaged customers spending three times that of other consumers. Kroger’s digitally engaged households stood at 1.2 million in 2022, and in Q4 of last year, digitally engaged households increased by 18%.

The following excerpt from the last earnings call provides insights into Kroger’s growth in that arena:

The combination of seamless and our personalization capabilities generated another quarter of digital engagement growth, up 9% compared to the same quarter last year. Personalization enables us to balance the depth and breadth of our promotions more effectively and encourages customers to engage more with us by focusing on promotions that matter most to them. This led to an 18% increase in digital coupon clips compared to last year. Capturing more digital households is a key to our long-term growth model as these households are more loyal, spend nearly three times as much with us and drive our alternative profit businesses.

Digitally engaged consumers provide data from over 62 million households allowing Kroger to efficiently target promotions and discounts. This buttresses Kroger’s alternative profit businesses, including the Kroger Precision Marketing platform ('KPM').

KPM uses data gained from those using the Kroger app to optimize advertising campaigns. This results in reduced costs and more effective advertising, thereby increasing both sales and household penetration for companies advertising through Kroger.

In FY 2023, KPM generated $500 million in EBIT, and that business segment continues to grow at a robust pace.

Alternative Profit businesses had a strong quarter led by growth in Kroger Precision Marketing. KPM results were in-line with what we expected and keep us on track to meet our full-year expectations of more than 20% media growth. Rodney McMullen, CEO

Kroger also has a strong private label business. Last year, Kroger’s private label business exceeded $30 billion in revenue and hit approximately 30% of unit sales.

Private label generates 6% to 7% higher margins for the grocer as opposed to name brands. With over 13,000 private label products, if Kroger’s private label were a standalone company, sales would roughly equal those of Kraft Heinz (KHC).

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

Kroger's debt is rated BBB by Standard & Poor's and Baa1 by Moody's. Those are near the lower end of investment grade rankings. Both rating agencies have a negative outlook on the company's debt due to the proposed merger with Albertsons.

It should be noted that Albertsons credit is rated BB, two ranks below investment grade.

Kroger paused share buybacks due to the proposed Albertsons merger. Management expects to resume share repurchases 18 to 24 months after the deal is consummated.

Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at the end of Q1 was 1.25, well below management’s target range of 2.3 to 2.5. This positions the company for the proposed merger with Albertsons.

Kroger owns approximately 45% of its supermarkets with ground leases.

The current yield is 2.32%, the payout ratio is just below 25%, and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 15.68%. If the Albertsons acquisition is approved, I would not be surprised to see lower dividend growth rates for one to two years, as the company pays off the associated debt.

Kroger’s forward P/E is 11.28x, in line with the 5-year average P/E ratio of 11.79x. The 5-year PEG is 1.22x, well below the stock’s 5-year average PEG ratio of 1.77x.

KR currently trades for $50.02. The 12-month average price target of the 22 analysts that cover the company is $58.06. Eight analysts rate KR as a strong buy, four rate the stock as a hold, and one analyst rates Kroger as a sell.

Is Kroger A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I’ll opine that the FTC’s suit to block the Albertsons acquisition serves no one other than Walmart and Costco. I believe Kroger needs the increased scale offered by the deal to better compete against those two behemoths.

However, if the bid to acquire Albertsons fails, Kroger has lowered its debt markedly in preparation for the deal. Consequently, the rating agencies will likely bolster Kroger’s debt ratings, and management will be left with resources to fund initiatives.

If the merger is blocked, the company’s share buyback program will resume. I think it is also likely that rating agencies would provide a positive outlook on the company's debt. Management might also react to a failed merger by boosting the dividend and/or share repurchases markedly.

I estimate that the stock is trading at a valuation that provides a reasonable margin of safety, and I rate Kroger as a BUY, albeit by a narrow margin.

I hold a moderate sized investment in KR, and I will likely add to that position in the coming weeks.