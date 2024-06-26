AlexLMX

Silver prices have recently rallied. Gold has rallied substantially too, in spite of the risk that interest rates may stay higher for longer. But silver has demonstrated even better performance thanks to its greater volatility. The grey metal even exceeded $32 per ounce at the end of May, the highest level since 2013. Even during the 2020-2021 rally, silver traded lower than that. As I am writing this, the grey metal is trading for slightly less than $30 per ounce. But more growth is yet to come, it seems. In this article, I will explain why.

My previous analysis

In my previous analysis of silver, I wrote about the precious metal's price resilience despite high interest rates. Historical data suggests that silver prices could surge if interest rates start falling. Given the current silver prices, I accepted the possibility of $140 per ounce if a situation similar to the 2008 crisis happens now. I also accepted the possibility of market manipulation, and increased industrial demand for silver also contributing to a rise in prices.

My thesis remains almost unchanged. Only market expectations for higher rates for longer have gotten even stronger. The recent macroeconomic data suggests that the labor market is strong, while US inflation is still above the Fed's 2% target, which could be bearish for silver prices.

But the upside factors do not limit themselves to the ones I mentioned in my previous analysis. In this article, I will also explain how green energy and AI can affect the price of grey metal. Moreover, we often forget that there are many precious metal ETFs affecting silver prices, namely holding them down. I will explain how in this article.

The Fed, macro statistics, and interest rates

In my previous analysis of gold at $4,000 per ounce, I wrote that the US macro statistics were strong. However, in other countries, it seems that central bankers have successfully reached their inflation targets. It was announced that the UK's inflation rate reached the Bank of England's 2% target in May this year. Quite recently, Switzerland's central bank cut the country's interest rates by 0.25% for the second time this year. The point I am making is that the US might eventually start recording weaker statistics, and the Fed might consequently get more dovish.

We all know that there are tightening and easing cycles. In other words, the Fed cannot tighten forever because otherwise, it would provoke a recession. Historically, silver has reacted negatively to higher rates for longer. But it does not seem to be the case now.

As you can see from the two graphs below, silver prices are near 10-year highs, while US interest rates are also at 10-year highs, even though the correlation between silver and interest rates has generally been negative for a while.

In my view, due to the slowdown in many countries, US macroeconomic statistics will likely deteriorate too, which means the Fed will eventually ease, thus pushing precious metals' prices further up.

Data by YCharts Trading Economics

This likely means that if interest rates decrease, silver will rise even higher. So, the current situation is rather bullish for the shiny metal.

Silver, AI and green energy

Silver has multiple industrial uses. According to Bullion Vault, "Silver is invaluable to solder and brazing alloys, batteries, dentistry, glass coatings, LED chips, medicine, nuclear reactors, photography, photovoltaic (or solar) energy, RFID chips (for tracking parcels or shipments worldwide), semiconductors, touch screens, water purification, wood preservatives, and many other industrial uses."

However, fewer and fewer people use silver in dentistry and photography. Instead, the demand for it can surge thanks to the green energy agenda.

Global efforts to decarbonize and electrify can contribute to rising silver consumption in:

The EV sector, including the relevant infrastructure

Silver is found in many car parts, especially vehicles' electronic systems. These components include conductive pastes in automotive glass, circuit breakers and fuses, switches, and relays used to activate varying electronic devices. The metal is also used in important safety features, including airbag deployment systems, automatic braking, security, and driver alertness systems.

The solar energy sector

To combat climate change, the US government is encouraging the installation of millions of solar panels. Solar, or photovoltaic (PV), panels already consume a substantial amount of silver, accounting for almost 100 million ounces a year.

Apart from the green agenda, there is always a race towards newer technologies.

5G and even 6G technologies

5G technologies affect everything from smartphones and the Internet of Things to vehicles. High demand for 5G technologies places silver in a position to benefit. Semiconductor ICs/chips, within both smartphones and EVs, process the frequencies 5G requires. As electronic equipment gets smaller, this will require denser packaging technologies. According to The Silver Institute, this process is expected to raise annual silver demand in chips, IoT devices, vehicles, smartphones, or other tools from 7.5 million ounces today to 23 million ounces by 2030. The race towards 6G wireless is well underway. It will highly likely lead to an even higher level of silver demand in the future.

All three of these verticals are targeted by President Biden's Plan For a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice, which has an investment target of USD 2 trillion. Other countries also aim to increase EV usage, generate more solar energy, and invest in 5G and even 6G technologies.

But silver uses are not limited to that. As I wrote in my previous analysis of silver, AI can be the dominant factor.

I wrote that artificial intelligence will require vast supplies of precious metals. As the AI race rolls on, there will be a higher demand for chips powering artificial intelligence technologies. In order to produce these, precious metals are needed.

The evolution of AI could boost demand for gold and silver. According to Metals Focus, shipping growth for AI servers and switches will rise by double digits over the next several years to keep up with the evolution of AI algorithms. Demand is also expected to surge for silver-palladium Ag-Pd multi-layer ceramic capacitors in high-power components.

The silver market will be most affected. That is because this metal has the lowest electrical resistance among all metals at standard temperatures. Also, it is a vital component in many electronic appliances.

Silver ETFs

In my previous articles, I wrote about the Hunts' market manipulations. It was back in the 1970s - thebeginning of the 1980s. At the time, there were fewer silver ETFs and more grey metal investors bought the physical metal itself. That is why the commodity's price surge was so dramatic.

However, there are many more silver ETFs nowadays. Therefore, the market for silver is not as tight as it used to be. ETFs track precious metals' prices. So, any change in silver pricing produces a similar change to the corresponding ETF. But not everything is as obvious as it seems. Investors wishing to benefit from rising silver prices can do so by investing in futures, options, ETFs, and physical metals in the form of bars or coins. But this fact makes the market for silver not so tight, to say the least. In other words, this dilutes the market. Let us assume that certain investors want to buy silver. They go out and are likely to buy options and ETFs, not physical silver. So, people's investment demand for silver can easily be satisfied. The silver price, meanwhile, does not rise as much as it otherwise could.

It is also interesting that the paper-to-physical silver ratio is about 400. That means for every ounce of silver, there are 400 ounces of paper silver, that is, silver futures, options, and ETFs. So the dilution effect is very substantial, it seems.

That is why I think that silver is significantly undervalued, to say the least. Without the large paper market as of today, the prices for physical silver would have been much higher. There is still a chance that silver investors might stop buying futures, options, and ETFs and buy physical metal instead. This, however, is only likely to happen if there is a real panic and investors stop trusting ETF funds and probably the entire financial system in general. This is an unlikely scenario, but it is hypothetically possible if there is a serious recession or if the USD loses the status of the world's reserve currency.

Silver market risks

Obviously, there are downside risks too.

First, as I have mentioned before, the silver market is not as tight as it used to be in the 1970s, thanks to paper silver. This might mean that any silver price rise might not be as dramatic as it was in the 1970s.

Second, there is always a risk of higher rates for longer, say if the macroeconomic statistics in the US continue to be as strong as they used to be. However, this too shall eventually pass.

Then, if there is an economic crisis, all assets usually plunge in value before the Fed starts easing. The same is true of silver. In this case, it is also likely to plunge in value for a short period of time and then surge to new highs.

Finally, investors might simply ignore silver's fundamentals because they would buy other assets like Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) and the US high-tech sector instead.

Conclusion

I remain bullish on silver due to the fact that its price remains high in spite of strong macroeconomic conditions and high interest rates. Moreover, silver has many industrial uses, including green energy and artificial intelligence. Silver is not as strong as it could be due to many ways to invest in grey metal without buying physical silver itself. There are risks of higher rates for longer and also that the precious metal's strong fundamentals will be ignored by investors.