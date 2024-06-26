Buying A Dollar For 60 Cents - 3 Highly Attractive Dividend Stocks To Buy

Jun. 26, 2024 7:30 AM ETCNQ, CNQ:CA, LNG, LW
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The S&P 500's recent gains are concentrated in a few stocks, raising diversification concerns and making stock picking more attractive for future earnings growth in various sectors.
  • Investors should focus on stocks with strong balance sheets and consistent dividend growth while avoiding low-quality small caps despite the potential for market broadening.
  • Three standout dividend stocks are highlighted for their significant undervaluation, financial health, and high growth potential, offering promising opportunities for discerning investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Details zu einem Dollar bill, George Washington im Vordergrund. S

Dmytro Synelnychenko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On June 24, I wrote an article titled "Stock Picking Was 'Never' More Attractive: 3 Terrific Dividend Stocks To Buy."

I believe it is one of my most important articles, as we could be on the verge of a major

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.69K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
CNQ:CA--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
LNG--
Cheniere Energy, Inc.
LW--
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News