NIE: Multi-Asset CEF Pays Attractive Distribution Yield And Provides Some Downside Protection

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund invests in equities and convertible securities, with varying allocations between the two.
  • The fund uses a covered call option strategy on 70% of the equity portion to enhance distributions and reduce portfolio risk.
  • NIE has a high correlation with SPY due to its high exposure to infotech equities.
  • The fund has been paying out a steady quarterly distribution of $0.50.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps. Learn More »

Book with page about convertible bonds.

designer491

(Data below is sourced from the Virtus fund website unless otherwise stated.)

The Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a multi-asset balanced closed-end fund that normally invests at least 80% of the portfolio assets in a

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.63K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NIE Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NIE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News