The Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a multi-asset balanced closed-end fund that normally invests at least 80% of the portfolio assets in a combination of equities and income producing convertible securities. There is also some market timing used by the portfolio managers to vary the allocation between equities and convertibles.

The common equity portion varies from 40%- 80% of assets.

The convertible portion varies from 20%-60% of assets.

The fund also uses a covered call option strategy on roughly 70% of the equity portion of the portfolio. This allows the fund to earn additional income from selling the call option premiums. On the fund's web site, the managers describe how they use their covered call strategy -

"The extent to which the Fund uses this strategy will vary depending on market conditions and other factors. This strategy is intended to generate current gains from options premiums as a means to enhance distributions payable to the Fund's shareholders and to reduce overall portfolio risk."

Discount History

The fund is currently trading at a -8.25% discount to NAV, which is less than its 5 year average discount of -10.19%. Here is the discount history from cefconnect:

Here is the NIE portfolio asset allocation as of March 28, 2024:

These allocations are dynamic and can change over time. As of the end of March, they were slightly above the baseline 60% that is usually in common equities.

Here is the industry sector allocation as of March 28, 2024. Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary were the two highest allocations.

It is interesting to note that on June 24, 2024, Info Tech and Consumer Discretionary were both down quite a bit, while all of the other industry sectors were up. Some market pundits are wondering if we may see reversion to the mean, where the other sectors outperform Info Tech and Consumer Discretionary going forward. Time will tell.

Top Ten Holdings (as of March 28, 2024)

The fund is well diversified, with the highest allocations to mega cap companies.

Fund Leverage Profile

NIE does not use leverage.

Correlation Data

I looked at three month correlation data to see how the fund has been trading recently. Here are sample 3-month correlations for NIE compared to various peers or benchmark ETFs. The correlations are scaled between -100% to +100%:

NIE versus SPY = + 92% S&P 500 ETF

NIE versus XYLD = + 83% Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

NIE versus JEPI = + 81% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

NIE versus HYG = + 81% iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd. ETF

Note that the correlation with all of these is fairly high. But because of NIE's high info tech equity exposure, the highest correlation has been with SPY.

Fund Ratings Distribution (as of 03/28/2024)

Very few of the convertible holdings in NIE are higher end investment grade. Most of their holdings tend to be unrated or BBB (at the low end of investment grade) using S&P's rating scale. This is typical of convertible offerings, where the rated bonds usually fall at the lower end of the investment grade at BB or BBB.

A good portion of the convertible market is unrated. The reason for this may be that many companies that issue convertibles often have no other debt in their capital structure. The company may not want to pay to get rated unless they will receive an investment grade. But their default rate could be below normal since there are no higher rated bonds above them in the capital structure that would take priority in a distressed situation.

Quarterly Distribution History

NIE has been paying a steady $0.50 quarterly distribution for quite a while. The quarterly distribution was raised from $0.38 to $0.50 at the end of 2021. But they also paid out a very large $1.754 special distribution at the end of 2021 and an even larger $1.9765 special distribution at the end of 2022.

In recent quarters, about half of the distributions have been return of capital, but that can vary with market conditions.

Basic Fund Information

(NIE) Virtus Equity & Convertible Inc. Fund

Total Investment Exposure= $692 MM

Total Net Assets= $692 MM

Fund Type: Perpetual

Annual Distribution Rate= 8.73%

Dividend Frequency= Quarterly

Current Quarterly Distribution= $0.50 per share ($2.00 annually)

Baseline expense ratio= 1.07%

Portfolio turnover rate= 104%

Discount to NAV= -8.25%

6 month Avg. Discount= -10.43%

5 Year Avg. Discount= -10.19%

Effective Leverage= None

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume= 64,545 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume= $1,500,000

Conclusion

With the equity market indices trading near all time highs, investors may be looking for a lower risk way to retain some equity exposure, yet still provide more income and some downside protection.

NIE may be a good fund to watch now because of its allocation to convertibles and its hedging strategy of selling covered calls or out of the money cash covered puts. Between the generous distribution yield over 8% along with additional "special" distributions in some years, you also get to pick up a fair amount of alpha by recovering some of the discount to NAV.

Because NIE normally trades with about a 10% discount on a longer term basis, I would not buy a full position immediately. I would place it on a watch list for now, or perhaps just buy a small starter position of 100 shares for tracking purposes.

NIE trades around 65,000 shares a day and has decent trading liquidity for smaller orders. The bid-asked spread is usually around six cents or about 25 basis points. But it can vary throughout the trading day, and the spread can sometimes go to ten cents or more.

I would definitely recommend using limit orders when trading NIE. For larger orders, it is also worthwhile to divide up the order into smaller pieces or to spread your purchases over several days. Of course, this assumes you are using a zero commission broker.