RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is a well-run industrial company that benefits from strength in demand from the aviation industry. RTX Corporation saw double-digit top line growth in the first fiscal quarter, chiefly due to strength in engine demand in the Pratt & Whitney segment, a trend that I believe has staying power as the airline industry is shooting for a record year in terms of air travel passengers. Despite a positive 21% year-to-date price return for RTX Corporation’s shares, I believe the outlook is still very favorable for the company and with a P/E ratio of 17X, I consider RTX to have an attractive valuation for growth investors!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of RTX Corporation a buy in January of this year due to a strong free cash flow outlook for the current fiscal year and a strong dividend proposition: 3% Yield, Strong Growth, 15X P/E. Shares have consistently revalued higher year-to-date, but have most recently dropped, likely due to profit taking. I believe the industrial conglomerate has continual revaluation potential due to a strongly performing aviation industry. In my opinion, strength in economic fundamentals and continual growth in passenger volumes are going to support RTX Corporation’s multiplier expansion and earnings growth. As a result, the risk profile remains highly skewed to the upside.

Solid business momentum amid demand from the aviation industry, cyclical earnings upside

RTX Corporations’ business breaks down into three main components: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. In the Aerospace business, Collins designs and manufactures interior aircraft and autonomous flight solutions. Pratt & Whitney is an engine specialist and Raytheon is a defense contractor.

All three segments make about equal contributions to RTX Corporation’s consolidated revenues. In the first fiscal quarter, RTX Corporation generated $19.3B in revenues, showing a year over year organic growth rate of 12%. Pratt & Whitney, however, saw the largest Y/Y top line increase of 23% due to surging demand for original equipment from the commercial aviation sector. The company's EPS totaled $1.28 and grew 2.7X faster than its revenues. The increase in profitability was driven in part by strong demand for the company's aviation products, especially engines, as well as growth in segment margins.

Margin gains are one reason why I am optimistic that RTX Corporation can achieve a higher multiplier factor in FY 2024. The industrial company generated consolidated operating margins of 11.4% in the first fiscal quarter, showing 0.7 PP gains compared to the year-earlier period. The margin expansion is driven mostly by defense contractor Raytheon, which saw a 5.90 PP margin increase in Q1'24. Raytheon's results were chiefly driven by productivity gains as well as 6% organic revenue growth.

RTX

What provides support to RTX Corporation is that airlines are facing favorable demand dynamics and the number of air travel passengers is increasing. In some ways, this is related to pent-up demand that is still being unleashed after the COVID-19 pandemic, although the U.S. economy also provides support here: the labor market is on fire. In May, U.S. companies created 272k jobs, which was much better than projected. This context creates spending tailwinds for cyclical industries such as aviation.

The International Air Transport Association projects a continual increase in air travel passengers in 2024 and 2025, which should support growth for RTX Corporations’ engine business especially.

According to IATA's Annual Review 2024, U.S. airlines are set for a year of record profitability on the back of surging air travel passenger numbers. This strength in operating results could result in tailwinds for aircraft orders for large plane manufacturers and other companies along the production chain, like Pratt & Whitney. The positive outlook for the aviation industry in general strongly indicates that part and engine manufacturers have continued cyclical profit upside in the coming quarters. Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney especially would stand to benefit from a continual upswing in the aviation industry in the U.S. as well as globally.

International Air Transport Association

Confirmed free cash flow outlook for FY 2024, buyback potential

RTX Corporation also confirmed its free cash flow outlook: the industrial enterprise sees $5.7B in FCF in FY 2024. The free cash flow projection implies a 7% free cash flow margin at the mid-point.

RTX Corporation’s valuation

RTX Corporation is currently valued at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8X, which compares to a much higher P/E ratio for General Electric (GE) whose shares are trading at 31.8X forward earnings. Shares are also still trading below the 3-year average P/E ratio of 17.5X.

In my last work on the industrial company, I said that I see a fair value of $92-98 per-share for RTX Corporation. However, given the strength of financial performance lately (especially the steep increase in profitability) and the improvement in operating margins, driven by Raytheon, I believe that RTX Corporation's earnings multiplier factor could expand to 18-19X... which would then also be more in-line with the P/E ratio of General Dynamics (GD) whose shares are priced at 18.3X forward earnings. A 18-19X P/E ratio implies a fair value range of $110-116. The recent dip below the company's all-time high at $108.65 per-share is therefore a new engagement opportunity, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Risks with RTX Corporation

RTX Corporation is a conglomerate that is oriented towards cyclical industries like aviation that makes the company’s earnings more volatile across the business cycle. Therefore, RTX Corporation has higher earnings and free cash flow risks than more defensively positioned conglomerates, which tend to have much more stable cash flow patterns. What would change my mind about RTX Corporation is if the airline industry went into a cyclical down-turn and airlines would cut back on engine orders, or if the industrial firm saw a contraction in its consolidated operating margins.

Final thoughts

RTX Corporation is a well-run conglomerate that is currently seeing solid top line momentum, driven by engine specialist Pratt & Whitney. The outlook for the air travel industry is overall very favorable, which indicates that the company will continue to benefit from order strength for aircraft parts and engines especially. I also believe that the company’s valuation, despite a 21% year-to-date gain, is still attractive, and the multiplier could expand. Investors have to pay 17.0X FY 2025 earnings for RTX Corporation, and the industrial business confirmed its free cash flow outlook for FY 2024 as well. With shares dipping below the all-time high lately, I believe investors are dealing with an attractive long term engagement opportunity!