Seiya Tabuchi

Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) are both blue-chip business development companies (BDCs) (BIZD) with investment-grade balance sheets and attractive, well-covered dividends. ARCC, in particular, has an impressive track record, delivering market-crushing total returns since it began trading publicly earlier this decade. Meanwhile, OBDC has a shorter operating history, having gone public in 2019.

Data by YCharts

This article compares these two companies and provides insights into which may be the better buy moving forward.

Expense Ratios

ARCC has delivered exceptional long-term total returns but has one of the highest expense ratios in the BDC sector. Its external manager, Ares Management Corporation (ARES), charges a gross asset non-leverage expense ratio of 2.58%. In contrast, OBDC has a lower gross asset non-leverage expense ratio of 2.93%, despite also having a strong external manager, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). This means OBDC can deploy capital more efficiently than ARCC, as less money is consumed by management fees.

Portfolio Breakdown

ARCC's portfolio is 80.8% invested in debt, with 64.8% in first and second lien investments. OBDC, on the other hand, has 86.6% of its portfolio in debt and 80.7% in first and second-lien loans. Moreover, only 46.1% of ARCC's portfolio is in first-lien senior secured debt, compared to OBDC's 73% in first-lien senior secured debt. As a result, OBDC's portfolio is more conservatively positioned. This is an important consideration, given that even ARCC's CEO recently stated that he expects defaults to rise in the near term:

We're likely to see defaults in the industry increase this year. It does take a little bit of time for that to manifest itself, right? So in the bottom quartile of our portfolio and probably everybody else is, you have some companies that are making interest payments but continue to live off revolver availability, cash, et cetera, but the liquidity is getting tighter and tighter. And so my expectation is that the fall will go up this year, probably more towards the historical norm.

Underwriting Performance

Both companies exhibit strong underwriting performance. ARCC's non-accruals are 1.7% at cost and 0.6% on a fair value basis, while OBDC's are slightly higher on a fair value basis at 1.8%. Given OBDC's more conservative portfolio positioning, it is likely to experience smaller increases in non-accruals during economic downturns compared to ARCC.

Balance Sheets

ARCC has a leverage ratio of 48.21%, whereas OBDC's leverage ratio is slightly higher at 51.66%, though both are quite reasonable compared to peers and industry norms. Both companies also have investment-grade credit ratings (BBB- (or equivalent) from S&P and Moody's), indicating their relatively conservative leverage positions.

Valuation and Dividend Yield

OBDC trades at a slight premium of 1.02 times net asset value (NAV), while ARCC trades at a 1.06 times premium to its net asset value. OBDC is expected to pay out a 10.4% dividend yield over the next 12 months, including special dividends, whereas ARCC is expected to yield 9.4%. Additionally, OBDC's forward price-earnings ratio is 8.4 times, compared to ARCC's 8.9 times. Historically, OBDC has traded at a slight discount to its NAV, while ARCC has typically traded in line with its NAV. As a result, overall, OBDC appears to be cheaper than ARCC, as even its historical average of trading at a discount to its NAV is a bit hard to judge since it has a relatively short trading history.

That being said, ARCC's dividend is a bit better covered by earnings, as its 2024 payout ratio is expected to be 83%, whereas OBDC's 2024 payout ratio is expected to be 88%. Still, for BDCs, both are covering their dividends quite well.

Investor Takeaway

While ARCC has a superior track record, slightly better current underwriting performance, slightly less leverage, and a slightly more conservative dividend payout ratio, OBDC has a significantly more defensively positioned portfolio and a cheaper valuation on a price-to-NAV, price-to-earnings, and dividend yield basis. Given the current environment where the economy is starting to weaken and geopolitical risks are elevated, we prefer OBDC due to its more compelling valuation and better defensive positioning, particularly as we anticipate conditions for BDCs may deteriorate in the near future. However, we rate both companies as holds and consider them more suitable for income-focused investors rather than those seeking total returns. We expect NAVs and earnings to decline due to falling interest rates and a weakening economy, though we believe their base dividends will likely remain safe for the foreseeable future.