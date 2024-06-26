LCI Industries: A Diversified Manufacturer With Growth Potential Amidst Cyclical Headwinds

Larry Crain

Introduction

Born in the 1990s with a focus on manufactured housing, LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has evolved into a diversified powerhouse, supplying components for automotive, residential, marine, and railway sectors. With leading brands like Lippert, Taylor Made, and CURT, LCII specializes in metal fabrication, lamination, glass fabrication, electronics, and power and motion systems, positioning itself as a core supplier for OEMs in the US.

LCII's Growth Horizon: A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Beckons

The total addressable market for LCII is around $11 billion. LCII currently generates around $4 billion in revenue annually, with a peak revenue of over $5 billion in 2022. The key constituents of this market for LCI Industries are:

$5 billion of opportunities in domestic (US-based) after-market components.

$4 billion of opportunities in international and adjacent markets.

Growth Drivers Fueling the Engine

LCII's growth strategy is threefold:

Operational Efficiency: Reducing operating leverage through automation, as evidenced by the divestment of facilities while maintaining production levels. As an example, LCII divested over 1.2 million square feet of production facilities while maintaining similar levels of production. Revenue Diversification: Expanding into non-RV OEM channels, like the partnership with Camping World (CWH) leveraging their new glass and acrylic processing center. To achieve this, LCII invested over $65 million to allow them to process hundreds of thousands of pieces of glass per month, making the company the sole supplier of acrylic windows for RVs in North America. Strategic Synergies: Identifying complementary products and markets for partnerships, acquisitions, and divestitures.

Valuation: A Balanced Perspective

Based on a 5-year growth projection of 8% annually, a fair value estimate for LCII is around $110. This implies a modest 10% approximate upside from current price. However, it's crucial to consider both macro and micro factors that could influence the stock's trajectory.

DCF Evaluation Model (My Own Analysis) DCF Price Projection (My Own Analysis)

Macro and Micro Headwinds: Navigating the Terrain

Overall, the motor home and RV sales sector is sensitive to the interest rates, which are likely to remain constant for the rest of the year. Consequently, the RV sales are projected to also likely to remain constant or slow down for 2H2024. Additionally, LCII anticipates that the OEM suppliers are likely to keep their inventory levels low for 2H2024. To counteract this, LCII has adapted its manufacturing to reduce lead times for most in-demand products to just 1 week. Therefore, LCII would be the preferred supplier of OEM parts because they would be the last to be affected by low inventory levels due to their agile manufacturing and the first to capture new business whenever the demand rebounds.

Downside Entry Points and Risk Management

While the $110 fair value discussed above offers a long-term perspective, recognizing the impact of potential short-term headwinds is important. Here's an approach that I came up with for evaluating the potential entry points and addressing possible risks:

First Entry: $90 per share. This aligns with a recent demand zone and fills a historical gap in price action.

$90 per share. This aligns with a recent demand zone and fills a historical gap in price action. Second Entry: $80 per share. This represents an equidistant point from recent price swings.

$80 per share. This represents an equidistant point from recent price swings. Stop-Loss: $55 per share. This level is a conservative threshold based on the post-pandemic price range.

$55 per share. This level is a conservative threshold based on the post-pandemic price range. Re-evaluation Trigger: $67 per share. This serves as an early warning signal, tied to the industry's PE ratios, prompting a reassessment of the investment thesis if reached.

Buy Target Price Ranges and Stop Loss (Tradingview)

Financial Snapshot: Strength and Resilience

We can see the effect of interest rates hikes on LCII as a business by examining the income statement below. 2022 was the first year when the supply chain constraints began to ease, followed by 11 interest rate hikes. LCII performed extremely well in 2022, recording revenues of more than $5 billion. However, as interest rates started to curb the excess demand created by COVID-19, we note that LCII revenues decreased by $1.5 billion. The fact that LCII continued to perform well despite initial rate hikes in 2022 indicates that company revenues are more sensitive to the OEM demand and sales projections rather than end-user or consumer demand.

LCII Income Statement (Company Annual Report)

Examining the company balance sheet, we can see that the company improved its balance sheet by paying down outstanding debt, while maintaining consistent levels of cash. This is the most positive sign for the company because it indicates an overall strengthening of the balance sheet by reducing the financial leverage.

Company Balance Sheet (Company Annual Report)

Competitor Landscape: A Premium Position

LCII commands a premium valuation within its sector, highlighting market confidence in its growth. However, this premium also carries risk if sector-wide declines occur. Monitoring the stock's relative valuation is essential.

Competitor Analysis (My Own Analysis)

Conclusion and Recommendations

LCI Industries presents a compelling investment case, underpinned by diversification, innovation, and a strong financial foundation. While short-term headwinds exist, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth. By considering a measured approach to entry points and risk management, investors can potentially capitalize on the opportunities this dynamic manufacturer presents.