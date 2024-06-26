Torsten Asmus

December last year, I wrote an article on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY), which is a VC-focused BDC.

As many of my readers have probably noticed it, I tend to avoid investing in BDCs that carry an elevated exposure towards VC markets. The reason for this is simple - I see no major reason why investors should take additional risk on top of what conventional BDCs offer. It really boils down to capturing roughly 200 - 400 basis points in extra yield, which comes with a huge risk that is associated with non-cash flowing companies that have not yet established their products in the market. Meanwhile, investors can go long such names as Ares Capital (ARCC) and Fidus Investment (FDUS) to access close to double-digit yield with a much more favorable risk profile (i.e., focus on well-established companies that operate in non-cyclical industries).

Yet, in RWAY's case, I made a slight exception by recommending a buy despite its bias towards VC businesses. The key reasons for this were the following:

Below average external leverage.

The lion's share of the AuM placed in senior secured first lien investments.

Average LTV of the underlying companies of only ~18%.

Positive net quarterly fundings despite challenging VC M&A and IPO backdrop.

One of the highest portfolio yields in the sector of around 18%.

Having said that, since the publication of my article, RWAY has clearly underperformed the BDC market. This has happened despite the massive alpha that was accumulated during the first several months of this year.

The main reason for the significant underperformance was the negative Q4, 2023 report, which triggered an immediate share price correction of ~14%. The Q4 earnings deck included a notable build-up in the non-accrual position coupled with a shrinking net funding activity.

However, after this reaction, the stock price experienced a solid recovery, which was again abrupted by the issuance of Q1, 2024 report, which again caused the stock price to move down.

Let's now review the Q1, 2024 earnings deck to see whether RWAY is still a solid buy at these levels.

Thesis review

The Q1, 2024 results came in relatively stable compared to the rate of change dynamic that was recorded in the Q4, 2023 report. During Q1 RWAY generated total investment income of $40 million and net investment income of $18.7 million compared to $39.2 million and $18.3 million in the prior quarter. The uptick in the net investment income was primarily driven by a stronger top-line, but also to some extent by relatively flat cost base. Fundamentally, the major driver behind an improved NII profile was the higher weighted average annualized yield that was achieved during Q1. It came in at 17.4% compared to 16.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Speaking of the positives, it is also worth underscoring the investment activity. During Q1, 2024, RWAY registered a stronger pipeline activity and completed two new investments at a combined ticket size of $25 million.

Here, in the recent earnings call David Spreng - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer - provided also an encouraging color on RWAY's investment activity outlook:

In the current market, we are seeing more venture-backed companies seeking capital than ever before. Further, these companies have a difficult fundraising backdrop as they maul over the possibility of down rounds and seek non-dilutive capital. We know this may sound counterintuitive given the quantum of VC dry powder, but it’s important to remember that many of these companies last raised money at record valuations and now want to preserve a functioning cap table for their investors and employees.

The essence here is that RWAY acts mostly as a lender to the VC companies, which currently are in a position to prefer debt financing over attracting fresh equity at depressed multiples. Such a dynamic should inherently provide tailwinds for RWAY's investment activity levels.

Yet, if we contextualize the Q1, 2024 investment level with the prepayments, we conclude that RWAY actually experienced a negative net investment volume. During the quarter, RWAY faced 2 prepayments at an amount of $34.5 million, which is higher than $25 million that RWAY managed to source in.

Furthermore, there were some additional signs of weakness when it comes to RWAY's underlying portfolio quality. Compared to the prior quarter, the internal portfolio risk rating increased (which is a negative thing) due to a deteriorated business profile for three investments.

The issue here is nicely captured by the chart below, which depicts the quarterly risk rating dynamics of RWAY's portfolio investments.

We can see that starting from Q4, 2022, RWAY has been consistently recording higher portfolio investment risk ratings, which is certainly not a positive sign in terms of keeping the NII generation stable. For example, Q4, 2023 revealed how dramatic the effects could be from putting several investments under non-accrual. With each increase in the risk rating level, the probability of RWAY suffering from incremental non-accruals gets stronger accordingly.

The bottom line

Since the moment when I made an exception to my rule of avoiding VC-focused BDCs by recommending to go long RWAY, this BDC has delivered a somewhat flat total return performance. While this clearly implies a negative alpha relative to the BDC index, it could actually be deemed a positive result considering the worsening portfolio quality and negative investment activity.

The reason why, in my view, RWAY has not suffered steep losses is related to the hope of sourcing in ample investment volumes over the forthcoming quarters as the capital market activity picks up. This would certainly provide notable tailwinds for RWAY's AuM base and help realize some embedded value via its common equity investments.

Yet, the reliance on capital market activity finally picking up, while the underlying portfolio is quite consistently deteriorating, is not a sound basis for keeping a long position.

As a result of this, in my opinion, investors would be better off by avoiding investing in RWAY.