BUZZ Investing: U.S. Stocks Rally As Nvidia Climbs Higher

Summary

  • U.S. domestic markets experienced significant gains during the recent period between Index selection dates (May 9, 2024 – June 12, 2024).
  • The BUZZ Index returned 5.37% during the month of May compared to a return of 4.96% for the S&P 500 Index during the same period.
  • Shares of NVIDIA led advancers within the BUZZ Index, soaring over 41% during the recent Period and pushing its market capitalization past $3 trillion.

The stock market surged due to weaker-than-expected jobs and CPI reports, boosting investor confidence. Nvidia led the gains, soaring over 41% thanks to strong earnings and a stock split announcement.

U.S. domestic markets experienced significant gains during the recent period

