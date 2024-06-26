Wall Street Breakfast: Feeling Electrified

Feeling electrified

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has sent some jolts across the electric vehicle sector with its announcement that the company would form a joint venture with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). The initial and planned investments by VW of $5B would create next-gen electrical architecture and best-in-class software technology. That will give the EV maker a path to "positive free cash flow and meaningful scale" and help fund operations through the production ramp of R2 in Illinois and the midsize platform in Georgia.



Quote: "Since the earliest days of Rivian, we have been focused on developing highly differentiated technology, and it’s exciting that one of the world's largest and most respected automotive companies has recognized this," CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement. "This partnership brings Rivian's software and zonal electronics platform to a broader market through Volkswagen Group's global reach and scale." What is Ford thinking, or stakeholder Amazon?



Shares of Rivian jumped 49.9% in postmarket trading on Tuesday, after gaining 8.6% during the regular session. At $16, the EV stock still trades well below the $78 IPO pricing level in 2021 and its all-time closing high of $172.01. "This will help the firm significantly, but it does not change the fact that the company faces real challenges moving forward," Investing Group Leader Daniel Jones writes in Rivian Surges On Miracle Deal. "The company is still significantly away from achieving a state of being even close to fair value."



Sector watch: The pullback by major automobile manufacturers from aggressive electric vehicle strategies has increased speculation that partnerships and collaborations may become more common. This would mark a reversal from prior plans to copy Tesla (TSLA) through massive upfront proprietary investments in the supply chain, unique manufacturing capabilities, ground-up software development, in-house battery sourcing, and downstream infrastructure. It also comes amid slower-than-expected adoption of EVs and increasing competition from China that is challenging rivals on price and sales.

Public health crisis

A week after calling out the dangers of social media on youth mental health, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has declared gun violence a public health crisis. Statistics quoted included firearms as the leading cause of death for children and adolescents aged 1-19. The landmark advisory is the first highlighting the fatal consequences of firearms, similar to its cigarette warnings put in place in the 1960s. It would need an act of Congress, but Murthy called for an assault weapon ban for civilians, universal background checks, policies governing who can carry a loaded firearm in public, and regulation of the industry.



Big bounce

Don't count out megacap tech just yet, with staying power stemming from AI enthusiasm and accompanying corporate profits. Following a steep selloff that saw the stock enter correction territory, Nvidia (NVDA) surged 7% on Tuesday and is up another 2% in premarket trading to around $129/share, putting the Jensen Huang-led company back above the $3T market cap level. At last week's Seeking Alpha Investing Summit, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that the tech bull market would last another two to three years and these three companies would battle in a race to reach $4T.

IRS says sorry

The Internal Revenue Service has apologized to Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, as well as thousands of other wealthy Americans whose personal tax information was passed to the press by a former IRS contractor. Charles Littlejohn, who is serving a five-year prison sentence, also leaked the returns of Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk, Amazon's (AMZN) Jeff Bezos and former president Donald Trump. "The IRS acknowledges that it failed to prevent Littlejohn's criminal conduct and unlawful disclosure of Griffin's confidential data," the agency declared, adding that it has made "substantial" investments to beef up its data security.