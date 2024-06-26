Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Tech Stocks Recover, South Korea Grants And Micron's Q3

MF3d

Nasdaq, S&P snap 3-day losing streak as Nvidia rebounds, South Korea to start granting aid to chip manufacturers, and a Micron Q3 Preview.

U.S. stocks on Tuesday ended mixed, with losses in major retailers countering a rebound in Nvidia (NVDA). The chip giant's pullback from correction territory helped the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) halt a three-day slide.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) added 1.26% to close at 17,717.65 points, while the S&P (SP500) eked out an advance of 0.39% to settle at 5,469.30 points.

Both gauges got a lift from a ~7% increase in Nvidia (NVDA). After becoming the world's largest publicly listed firm a week ago and notching a record close, the tech behemoth's stock fell over 12% in the next three trading sessions and marked a technical correction.

The Dow (DJI), on the other hand, slipped 0.76% to conclude at 39,112.16 points, snapping a five-day win streak. The blue-chip index was weighed down by Home Depot (HD) and Walmart (WMT).

Of the 11 S&P sectors, eight ended in the red.

Since the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) scaled the historic 5,500 points level for the first time ever on June 20, Wall Street's inexorable bull run has taken a bit of a breather as market participants have locked in their profits.

"Markets are sleepy going into the end of the second quarter, but we could see some window dressing before the end of this week. Bank of America analysts forecast that gold could climb to the $3,000 per ounce level over the coming 12 to 18 months on the back of Fed rate cuts," Andrew Hecht, investing group leader of Hecht Commodity Report, told Seeking Alpha.

"The significant events to watch over the coming days are Thursday's debate between the incumbent and former presidents and the PCE inflation data, the gauge the Fed favors for monetary policy decisions," Hecht added.

Investors this week will get some more insight into global and U.S. consumer trends in the form of scheduled quarterly reports from three major companies - global economic bellwether FedEx (FDX), memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) and the world's largest shoemaker Nike (NKE).

Traders also digested a busy economic calendar on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller's measure of U.S. home prices hit a new all-time high in April, though the upward trend decelerated slightly from May. The Federal Housing Finance Agency also reported an increase in home prices in April.

Tuesday's numbers follow a three-course helping of data on the housing market last week that painted a picture of record home prices, a fall in new construction and a supply glut of houses.

Additionally, the Conference Board said consumer confidence ticked down slightly in June from May.

Asia-Pacific equity markets were mixed on Wednesday as investors shrugged off an unexpectedly high inflation rate in Australia, while the yen continued to thread near 160 per dollar, which previously prompted Japanese authorities to intervene in the currency markets.

Japan (NKY:IND) +1.26%. Domestic shares in Japan also continued to benefit from a weak yen, which boosts the profit outlook for Japan’s export-heavy industries, although a further decline in the currency could spur another government intervention.

China (SHCOMP) +0.66%. Both benchmarks sink to their lowest levels in four months as Chinese authorities fail to allay market concerns about China’s shaky economic recovery.

Investors also continued to assess the outlook for the country’s EV manufacturers as China called on the EU to scrap duties of up to 38.1% on its electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, South Korea will start granting aid to chip manufacturers from its 26T won (about $19B) package from July to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, Bloomberg News reported.

The Korean government will expand tax incentives to eligible companies by another three years. It is also thinking of extending the scope of beneficiaries to include makers of chip materials, parts and equipment producers.

The U.S., China, the EU and Japan are among countries and regions which have stepped up efforts to boost domestic chip manufacturing to stay ahead in the artificial intelligence, or AI, race.

The U.S. and its allies including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan have been tightening curbs on China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

The U.S. wants South Korea to curb the flow of equipment and technologies for making high-end logic and memory chips to China. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) help make South Korea the world's largest producer of memory chips. The government is now investing $470B to set up a semiconductor 'mega cluster' outside Seoul which will act as the center of its chip industry.

China has set up a 344B yuan ($47.5B) investment fund to boost its semiconductor industry. The investment push comes amid U.S. curbs aimed at restricting China's access to advanced chips and equipment, including those used for making AI products.

Under the CHIPS Act — which aims to increase U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research, especially in advanced semiconductors — several companies have inked preliminary agreements with the U.S. Department of Commerce to get funds.

Intel (INTC) was awarded nearly $20B in grants and loans, award Micron Technology (MU) with $6.1B in grants, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) with up to $11.6B in grants and loans, and Samsung with up to $6.4B in grants.

When Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) reports third quarter results on Wednesday, analysts expect the memory chipmaker to beat Wall Street estimates, driven by increased AI exposure and higher DRAM pricing.

Micron is a big beneficiary of the rising artificial intelligence trend, which led to increasing demand for its high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, also known as AI memory. Earlier this year, the company's announcement of starting volume production of memory chips for use in Nvidia's GPUs has fanned much optimism among investors.

Micron, in March, beat analyst expectations for its second quarter, due to its high bandwidth memory chips. AI server demand is driving rapid growth in high-bandwidth memory and data center SSDs, the company had mentioned in its second quarter results.

The stock has grown over 40% since its second quarter results. Overall, it has gained over 60%. Investors will also focus on the company's margin along with capex, as it raises spending on AI. In the last two years, Micron has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Seeking Alpha analysts and Wall Street are bullish and rated the stock a Buy and above, while Seeking Alpha's Quant ratings see it as a Hold.

The Internal Revenue Service has apologized to Ken Griffin, billionaire CEO of hedge fund Citadel, as well as thousands of other wealthy Americans whose personal tax information was leaked to the press by a former IRS contractor.

Charles Littlejohn, who is serving a five-year prison sentence, exploited system loopholes to steal the income tax returns of wealthy people, including Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk, Amazon's (AMZN) Jeff Bezos and even Donald Trump. Littlejohn then leaked the information to the New York Times and ProPublica. The apology is part of a settlement with Griffin, who sued the IRS for neglecting to ensure safeguards for his private information. He withdrew the lawsuit on Monday.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) has agreed to sell its global travel insurance and assistance business to Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) for $600 million. The sale is expected to close by the end of 2024.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Tuesday it may need to stop production at its Gravenchon refinery in northern France if striking workers continue to block access to the site.

Blockades since Friday have prevented deliveries of goods and materials needed to maintain operations at the refinery, the company told Reuters.

A group of workers called a strike last month after Exxon (XOM) said it would shut down the refinery's steam cracker and stop making chemicals at the site, also known as Port Jerome, this year.

Exxon (XOM) has said the site has lost more than €500M since 2018 and remains uncompetitive; the plant nevertheless accounts for ~20% of France's refining capacity.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) made a surprise announcement Tuesday to move their Pixel reveal to a spot earlier on the calendar. Originally slated for October, the event will now be held on August 13.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has declared gun violence a public health crisis, noting that as of 2020, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents aged 1-19, surpassing vehicle crashes, cancer, and drug overdose.

The landmark surgeon general's advisory is the first such move highlighting the fatal consequences of firearms, similar to its warning on cigarette smoking in the 1960s.

The advisory noted that firearm‑related deaths in the U.S. reached a near three‑decade high in 2021 and are significantly higher than other high‑income countries.

To combat the gun crisis, Murthy called for a ban on assault weapons for civilian use, implementing universal background checks and policies governing who can carry a loaded firearm in public spaces, and federally regulating the industry.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) soared 36% in postmarket trading on Tuesday after the electric vehicle maker disclosed that it intends to form a joint venture with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) to create next-gen electrical architecture and best-in-class software technology.

As part of the partnership, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) will make a $5 billion investment in Rivian (RIVN). The partnership is anticipated to accelerate the development of software for Rivian (RIVN) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF). The partnership is seen as allowing both companies to combine their complementary strengths and lower the cost per vehicle by increasing scale and speeding up innovation globally.

Waymo, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) autonomous driving unit, has launched its commercial robotaxi service for everyone in San Francisco, California.

Waymo now provides more than 50,000 rides a week across three major urban areas with its ride-hailing robotaxi service first launching in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020.

The self-driving industry has been facing intense regulatory scrutiny because of multiple crashes involving vehicles of Waymo, GM's Cruise and Amazon's Zoox.

U.S. stock futures held steady on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped a three-day losing streak amid a rebound in Nvidia and other technology stocks: Dow +0.03%; S&P 500 +0.14%; Nasdaq +0.20%.

The Federal Reserve will release the results of its annual stress test after the close on Wednesday, which will determine the amount of capital that large banks will be required to set aside to help them weather a financial shock.

The tests will calculate each bank's stress capital buffer ("SCB") level. That, in turn, shows how much capital they'll be allowed to return to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

Market participants are now awaiting the US PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's favored gauge of inflation, slated for release on Friday, which could provide further clues on the Fed's rate cut trajectory and China’s industrial profits, as well as manufacturing and services PMIs.

Bitcoin jumped more than 2% toward $62,000, rebounding from near two-month lows in a likely technical bounce as buyers stepped in around the $60,000 level.

In the bond market, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was up 4 basis points at 4.28%.

