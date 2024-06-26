abluecup/iStock via Getty Images

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is an IT services provider whose shares are down by 21% since March 2022, in contrast to my bullish thesis at that time. The shares did go up momentarily but then suffered a long slide mostly because quarterly revenues trended lower as charted below.

Data by YCharts

Now, this revenue decline was precisely why its CEO was replaced in January of last year, and, since I got it wrong in 2022, this time I will assess the growth trajectory with more rigor. Also, nearly one and a half years after the management change and about four months away from the U.S. elections, this thesis aims to show that this is a stock to invest in, especially considering how it is positioning itself to leverage Gen AI, amid the disruption caused by this innovative tech.

First, I provide some insights into how this new flavor of AI which has allowed for a higher degree of automation in software development, one of Cognizant's core activities can erect challenges amid weaker discretionary spending.

Gen AI is Disrupting IT Outsourcing

In addition to outsourcing, its operations are organized around the design and integration of software solutions in enterprises and it also delivers technology consulting services. This means software development performed on behalf of customers forms part of its core activities. Now, it is precisely this outsourcing business that is under threat from Gen AI according to analysts at McKinsey who expect more companies to evaluate how they can enhance their legacy applications using the technology instead of outrightly subcontracting work as before.

The reason is classical methods of searching for technical support using web-based knowledge bases or more general Google searches are more time-consuming than conversation-oriented tools enabled by Gen AI. This innovation is also more interactive and is like having a new office colleague to discuss with or a virtual assistant, enabling coding to be done in a few days instead of a few weeks.

Now, to accelerate the adoption of AI-led software development, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has reinforced GitHub, a community of over 100 million developers with Copilot, a conversational chat-based search tool. This tool is seeing adoption with Citigroup (C), one of Wall Street’s major banks making GitHub Copilot available to its 40K developers as part of an implementation roadmap.

Coincidentally, Cognizant has seen more meaningful revenue impact from financial services customers than for other segments in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1), which is attributed to weaker discretionary spending. Also, its first-quarter bookings increased by only 1% while analysts' consensus revenue estimates for FY-2024 which ends in December are at $19.4 billion, or a growth of only 0.24% YoY.

seekingalpha.com

Well, this softness could be due to high inflation and elevated interest rates which remain higher than 3% and 5% respectively which is generally more detrimental to smaller companies or those with less spending power. To this end, the company has seen less traction for smaller deals covering $0 to $20 million of TCV (total contract value) compared to those exceeding $100 million.

However, this softness is not aligned with the acceleration Gartner expects for the IT services industry this year which should grow by 9.7% YoY up from 6.1% in 2023 and, tellingly comes at a time when chat-based tools driven by Gen AI are disrupting software development, begging the question whether the effects are not being felt by Cognizant. This appears to be the case as I noticed the same type of softness in industry peer Infosys (INFY) when covering the stock two months earlier.

Positioning Itself to Leverage Gen AI

Now, to address the issue and leverage Gen AI, both companies have launched several initiatives like training programs for their staff or developed platforms to capture related opportunities, but Cognizant appears to have positioned itself better on the productivity front, namely with Flowsource. This platform which integrates all phases in the software development lifecycle and includes tools to help cross-functional software engineering teams produce high-quality code faster has been qualified as “going beyond productivity” by IDC Research. This is a leading provider of market intelligence which cites Flowsource's ability to help users to get rid of issues faster and focus on what matters for the business.

In addition, as a part of Cognizant's Synapse skilling program, Cognizant will train 25K of its developers on the use of GitHub Copilot meaning that it can get a share of the "AI transformation" market expected to grow by 28.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. For this purpose, it is structured into advisory, system development, and integration services.

As summarized in the table below, it also collaborates with Microsoft to infuse Azure Open AI services into healthcare administration using its TriZetto platform and has expanded its partnership with Google (GOOG) for Gemini, the search giant's Gen AI chatbot that competes with OpenAI.

Gen AI Positioning, Table prepared using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

This table shows other platforms including Neuros and Skygrade which cover various phases of AI deployment cycles and which gained traction, making possible 450 active GenAI client engagements, or more than four times what was achieved in the middle of last year, and cover mainly prototypes and POCs with monetization planned as the next stage.

Looking across the industry, this way of proceeding aligned with Gartner's view that most clients will first discover the products and plan them this year (through POCs) before eventually executing them in 2025. In this respect, analysts' consensus estimates for FY-2025 expect the topline to grow by 4.57%. This is explained by deals won this year contributing materially to the topline more in 2025 according to the management.

Furthermore, looking at sustainability which is the reason I got it wrong in 2022, contrary to 2022/2023 when growth was determined mostly by backlog, in 2024 and beyond it will be more deal-driven, which according to the management is more sustainable.

Undervalued Based on Both Sales and Earnings Metrics

Additionally, the Belcan acquisition for $1.3 billion cash and stock in June appears not been factored into the growth prospects. Thus, with $800 million of annualized sales, it should contribute an additional 4% (0.8/19.53) to FY-2024's topline, based on FY-2023 sales of $19.53 billion depending on the execution. In the same way, growth for FY-2025 should potentially also increase from 4.57% to 8.57% again thanks to Belcan. In this respect, Cognizant also relies on opportunistic acquisition to support its strategic growth priorities, namely by cross-selling within its existing customer base.

Therefore, with the potential to boost growth from a 0.4% decline in FY-23, the company deserves better especially since its forward price to sales is trading at a discount of 39% relative to the IT sector as shown below.

seekingalpha.com

Also, the company's trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4x is lower relative to the IT sector by 46% as shown above.

Looking deeper into margins, adjusted EPS estimates for FY-24 are expected (by analysts) at $4.63, or an increase of $0.05 from early May, explained by cost savings, and improved utilization of its 354K-strong workforce. Moving ahead, the improvement should continue as the NextGen programme aimed at simplifying the operating model continues to deliver.

Now, the stock was trading at a multiple of 21.38x in March 2022, signifying its current P/E of 16.4x representing a 30% decrease. This also means that while the stock lost 21%, its P/E decreased by 9% more, and this is despite the EPS being about the same at around $1.1 as shown in the chart below. Noteworthily, the EPS drop was not due to share dilution as the company has been buying back more stock as shown below which has reduced the number of shares outstanding.

Data by YCharts

A Cautious Buy as Cost Savings, and Inorganic Growth to Offset Risks

On the contrary, the company expects to return over $1 billion to shareholders, including around $400 million in buybacks and $600 million in distributions.

Thinking aloud, one of the reasons for its P/E dropping faster than the stock price itself by 9% could be due to the market pricing in a decrease in profitability, possibly due to the company having to provide more discounts than before to finalize deals in a tighter discretionary environment. However, this does not appear to be the case as the company has guided an adjusted operating margin of 15.3% to 15.5% for FY-2024, which would represent an increase over the 15.1% achieved in Q1.

To this end, as per the CEO, they intend to offset the negative impact on the revenue mix caused by the deals through cost savings and improved utilization (of the workforce). Thinking aloud, the Belcan acquisition also presents cost synergy opportunities especially when it comes to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve productivity, a field where Gen AI is expected to contribute significantly.

Thus, I am bullish on the stock and I have a target of $74.86 after incrementing its current share price of $68.68 by 9%, or the percentage by which the market is underpricing the stock earnings-wise. Still, this is a moderate target to account for the risks posed by weak discretionary spending and disruptive innovation, but, the stock may benefit from additional upside catalysts when analysts revise revenue for FY-2024 higher by 4% as a result of the Belcan acquisition. As a result, the stock could appreciate $80, a level reached in February.

seekingalpha.com

To further justify my bullish position, Cognizant has positioned itself through a multi-pronged approach (as shown in the positioning table above), thereby drastically improving the number of customer engagements and increasing its chances of translating these into sales without forgetting deals already signed with McCormick's.

Finally, bearing in mind that the November elections are looming and that political debates are likely to intensify with one of the candidates having expressed the desire to impose a 10% tariff on all imported goods after being elected, Corporate America will probably have to brace itself for retaliatory measures by targeted countries. In this respect, Cognizant's 26% of revenue exposure to the rest of the world is two percentage points below the S&P 500's median according to a list prepared by Goldman Sachs (GS). Therefore, when investors screen the list of stocks providing IT consulting and outsourcing services, the company could be attractive from the risk mitigation perspective.