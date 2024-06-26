brizmaker/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Following the decision to focus its efforts towards solely developing its KARNO generator product, Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) expects to significantly reduce its cash burn to less than $50 million a year, for the next two years. This compares favorable to the company burning more than $100 million each year in the previous two years. Its KARNO generator offers a promising platform which can generate electricity from multiple fuel sources. This provides it with a massive TAM within multiple applications that require clean, efficient, reliable and versatile power generation. However, the product is still in the very early stages of commercialization, making it significantly risky. Furthermore, the backlog remains weak, and the management lacks a clear path to achieving profitability. Therefore, despite its strong cash position and reduced cash burn expected going forward, I believe the current risk/reward demands a neutral rating for the shares.

A snapshot of recent business progress

Outcome of its strategic review

Following a strategic review that was commenced last October, the company decided to wind down its powertrain business as it continued to see a lot of challenging economics facing the EV trucking space. The related technology was preserved for potential later use or sale. Instead, the company decided to dedicate its capital resources and effort towards its KARNO generator business, which it believed offered significant potential due to the benefits of its technology. Besides being fuel-agnostic, the KARNO generator offers multiple advantages over alternate solutions such as fuel cells and diesel generators with regard to efficiency, operating costs, emissions, versatility and power density. The company's primary focus is now on implementing strategies to successfully commercialize the product in its target markets.

Encouraging Progress in Commercializing the KARNO Generator

The KARNO generator technology was purchased from GE Aviation in 2022. Hyliion is currently developing the beta stage of the 200kW version of the product, which it aims to fully develop and start deploying to customers by the end of this year. Regarding the commercialization of the product, management is targeting four distinct use cases/applications. As shown in the image below, the four areas include providing power for EV charging stations, utilization of waste gas for power generation, prime power applications and mobility solutions.

The company has made considerable progress in recent months by signing agreements and LOIs with multiple companies in its target application areas. In April, the company signed an LOI with BayoTech, which would enable both companies to combine their products to offer electricity production to customers using hydrogen. Subsequently, Hyliion has signed an LOI with Victory Clean Energy (OTCPK:VYEY) to provide up to 10 KARNO Generators, which the customer plans to use for producing electricity to power its operations by using syngas as the fuel.

How I think about valuation

As shown in the slide above, taken from the latest earnings presentation, the company expects no revenue generation this year, with cash burn expected to be between $40 and $50 million for its KARNO business. Its CFO expects cash burn to be on the high end of guidance, as he reasoned during the Q1 2024 earnings call:

We expect that total cash expenditures for our KARNO generator business in 2024 will be on the high end of our earlier estimate of $40 million to $50 million. This higher estimate reflects a more rapid ramp-up in additive printer growth investments that Thomas referenced earlier.

In order to get a better picture of this investment, investors have to look at management's guidance for 2025. With regard to expectations for 2025, its CFO stated:

We are maintaining our 2025 guidance that we expect to ramp up KARNO generator deliveries and revenue with total sales in the low-double-digit millions of dollars and gross margin that is approximately break-even to slightly negative. Beyond 2025, we don't yet have an estimate for volume, revenue or gross margin.

Despite the positive aspect that revenue was expected to be in the low double-digit million dollar range for next year, it is concerning that gross margins are expected to be break-even to slightly negative. At scale, I would expect the company to reach gross margins close to 20%, which is close to what peers such as Cummins (CMI) and Generac (GNRC) have historically achieved for a similar product segment. When considering the company's operating expenses, revenue would likely have to exceed $150 million before the company can turn cash flow positive.

Valuing a company like Hyliion which is so early in its growth stage is indeed challenging. There is no doubt that its target markets such as Prime Power for data centers alone provide it with a TAM of above $10 billion. Likewise, the market for EV charging stations presents an opportunity with a TAM above $20 billion. In a bullish scenario, I assume the company cans successfully leverage its cash position of $264 million to double its revenues each year between 2025 and 2027. In this scenario, I estimate the company would earn roughly $50 million in 2027. Making prudent assumptions for expected gross margins and its remaining cash, my valuation model shows that shares trade at an EV to 2027 Gross Profit ratio of 18. Even in this optimistic scenario, I find the valuation unattractive, especially since the company is unlikely to achieve cash flow break-even at this stage.

However, management continues to believe the company's shares are undervalued and spent $11 million in the last quarter to purchase shares at an average price of $1.3 per share, under its $20 million share repurchase program. The company's cash balance is likely to be sufficient for the next five years, considering management expects cash burn in 2025 to be only slightly higher than 2024.

Potential positive catalysts

Large orders from existing and new customers

As I mentioned above, its KARNO generator can be used in a wide range of applications, giving it a substantial TAM. Larger orders in the future could increase the company's backlog and give investors greater visibility into its future earnings potential. If the product begins to enjoy successful commercial adoption, the company could become a potential acquisition target for larger players such as Cummins.

Improving gross margins

The company is undertaking several initiatives to reduce costs related to manufacturing the KARNO generators. One such initiative was highlighted by its CEO during the Q4 2023 earnings call when he said:

So, for instance, the chiller side of it, we're actually shifting that to using aluminum, which is a lower-cost solution than some of the other powders out there. So, we are being cost conscious in that way of making sure that we're selecting the right materials to meet the performance but also have a solid build material cost.

Furthermore, management expects its product to receive up to 40% in tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), as it is treated the same as a fuel cell and is manufactured domestically. Details on these credits are still being formulated by the IRS, but if approved, could significantly improve the company's gross margin profile.

Risks to consider

Failure to gain traction in the market

The company's current order backlog is highly concentrated, with just a couple of small companies as its customers. The company is yet to sign a large customer in any of its target applications, which could help validate the true potential of the KARNO generator.

Lack of a path to profitability

The company has no line of sight towards achieving profitability and reaching cash flow breakeven. The risk remains that the company is unable to ever achieve the scale and gross margins necessary to become profitable.

Conclusion

The company's strategic move to wind down its powertrain business and focus on its KARNO generator business appears to be the right one. Despite a strong cash position and reduced cash burn, commercialization risks as well as the lack of a path to profitability makes this investment too risky for me. This leaves me with a Neutral stance towards Hyliion's shares at the current price.