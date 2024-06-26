J. Michael Jones

Introduction

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is a depositor bank that specializes in consumer lending. Back in January, I wrote about the income opportunities associated with the bank's Series A preferred shares (SYF.PA) and long-term debt. Since that article, the bank issued Series B preferred shares (SYF.PB) which are currently paying an 8% dividend yield until the rate resets in 2029. Based on the financial health of Synchrony Financial, I think fixed income investors should stick with the Series A preferred shares, but consider the Series B in the event of a selloff.

Synchrony Financial's Profitability

Synchrony Financial is facing the same problems as the rest of the banking sector, specifically related to higher interest rates and deposit retention. In the first quarter, the bank saw an increase in net interest income compared to the same quarter a year ago. Net earnings increased dramatically, but this was due to a $1 billion surge in other income. Without the one-time other income and corresponding income taxes, net earnings would have been $400 million, still lower than a year ago due to higher operating expenses and a higher allowance for credit losses.

SEC 10-Q

What makes Synchrony Financial's situation different from other traditional banks is that it lends out depositors money towards riskier loans, such as credit cards. As a result, the net interest spreads are much higher. This is a different concept to even competitors like OneMain Financial, who rely on external financing to fund their operations. Synchrony has the advantage of a cheaper source of funding in deposits, which has led to net interest margins above 13% and a healthy net interest income.

Bank Financials Bank Financials Bank Financials

Deposit and Loan Growth Are a Strength

While the banking industry grapples with the challenges of retaining deposits, Synchrony Financial has experienced robust deposit growth. Since 2022, the bank has managed to grow deposits by more than 10% per year. The growth in deposits allows the bank to grow its lending, which it has done by over 10% annually for the last couple of years. Investors should note that despite the year-over-year growth in lending, first quarter lending shrank, indicating that consumer lending will likely be cooling for the bank in 2024.

Bank Financials Bank Financials

Despite the pullback in lending and the growth of deposits, the bank's loan-to-deposit ratio remains exceptionally high at 108%. This means that Synchrony is still more reliant on external financing to fund loan growth, but the loan-to-deposit ratio is definitively below pre-pandemic levels, making it hopeful for the bank to be less dependent on external financing in the future.

Federal Reserve Weekly Commercial Banking Report & Bank Financials Bank Financials

Risks to Synchrony Financial

With the types of loans that Synchrony Financial deals with, loan losses are inevitable and if they grow, can be a risk to the bank. Consumer loans tend to become more fragile than mortgages or commercial loans when the economy weakens. For Synchrony, loans delinquent over 90 days have grown from $1.7 billion to $2.4 billion. Additionally, the number of net charge-offs has grown from 4.49 to 6.31% over the last year.

SEC 10-Q

Fortunately, the bank has built a strong reserve for credit losses, which currently comprises more than 10% of gross loans, which is far better than under 8% before the pandemic. Should credit losses accelerate and earnings become impaired, the bank's common stock faces a strong sell-off. This is indicated by the bank's share price growing by 48% in one year, while tangible book value only grew by 22%. The premium to book value in the share price is at risk of being wiped out at the first sign of problems, which is why I'm avoiding the common shares.

Bank Financials SEC 10-Q

The Reset Rate in the Series B Preferred Shares

It's important to note that the Series B preferred shares are trading at a fixed dividend that will reset every five years. The next reset date is scheduled for May 2029. The reset rate is calculated by taking the five-year US Treasury rate at the time and adding 4.044%. While 2029 is too far out to project rates, it is likely that investors will see a lower rate environment in the future.

Conclusion

Synchrony Financial's preferred shares provide a great income opportunity for investors. As an owner of the Series A preferred shares, I'm happy with the performance of my investment thus far. While I'm not adding to my position today, if I were, I would add to the Series A preferred shares. It is trading at a lower capital to entry while the Series B is currently trading above par, they may become an attractive alternative in the event of a selloff.