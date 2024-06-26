Agree Realty: Potential Addition To Dividend Growth Portfolios

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.99K Followers

Summary

  • When filtered for quality, I am interested in monthly dividend-paying stocks.
  • Agree Realty's acquisition activity should continue to drive respectable business growth in the years ahead.
  • The retail REIT used its investment-grade balance sheet to issue $450 million of 10-year notes last month on favorable terms.
  • ADC could be priced at a 10% discount to fair value.
  • In my view, the REIT is likely to deliver 10%+ annual total returns for the foreseeable future.

Happy woman putting groceries on checkout counter in supermarket.

A cashier checks out a customer at a grocery store.

Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

In my own financial life, I have found that approximately 80% of my bills tend to be recurring weekly or monthly. Think groceries. Think health insurance. And so on.

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.99K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my five to six weekly articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, MAIN, O, STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ADC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News