A cashier checks out a customer at a grocery store. Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images

In my own financial life, I have found that approximately 80% of my bills tend to be recurring weekly or monthly. Think groceries. Think health insurance. And so on.

The other 20% of my bills are lump sum payments every six months to every couple of years. That includes auto insurance, dental visits, doctor visits, and eye doctor visits.

I do have enough of a balance in my dividend growth stock portfolio that my income tends to be somewhat stable each month. Income in my weakest months (the first month of each quarter) still runs at about 60% of income in my best months (the final month of each quarter).

Still, there's something psychologically pleasing about monthly dividend payers. The conundrum that I have encountered with most monthly dividend payers, though, is that they tend to be gimmicky. In exchange for monthly income, I have found that there tends to be a sacrifice of company quality.

This is why out of 79 monthly dividend payers per Sure Dividend, I own just four. Up until quite recently, Realty Income (O), Main Street Capital (MAIN), and STAG Industrial (STAG) were the trio of monthly dividend payers in my portfolio. In late March, I added another triple net lease retail REIT to the mix in Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC).

When I initiated coverage with a buy rating last December, I hinted ADC would be one of my first buys after I was done building my emergency fund. At the time, I liked the REIT's qualitative approach to property acquisitions. I also appreciated CEO Joey Agree's skill at creating value for shareholders. The investment-grade balance sheet bolstered the buy case for me as well. Finally, I believed shares to be an enticing value.

I would argue that ADC's first-quarter results shared on April 23 further validated the company's mindset concerning acquisitions. Since I last covered it, the REIT's sandbox to power future growth has also become larger. ADC also issued debt at accretive terms in May. Lastly, shares are discounted enough to generate solid total returns from my perspective.

The Fundamentals Are Holding Up

ADC Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

In every sense, ADC's orientation toward "fungible boxes" and investment-grade tenants continued paying dividends in the first quarter.

Before I dive into those results, it would first be helpful to provide my definition of "fungible boxes." These are boringly simple commercial real estate properties.

The way ADC sees it, there are several key positives to such a business model:

This layout is easier and cheaper to build than a specialized property, which leads to more affordable rent for tenants. That translates into better rent coverage for tenants, which reduces the risk of default. This partially explains ADC's exceptionally steady and high occupancy. These low rents also provide more potential upside with re-leasing activity. Finally, the economics and simplicity of these buildings attract a variety of tenants.

ADC's revenue shot up 18% year-over-year to $149.5 million during the first quarter. For context, that was $1.1 million above the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha. Even accounting for the 10.8% uptick in diluted share count via equity issuances to surpass 100 million shares outstanding, topline growth on a per-share basis was solid.

There were a couple of elements in play that contributed to these results for the first quarter.

The biggest driver of this topline growth was the company's acquisition activity over the past year. That pushed the property count higher by 13.3% over the year-ago period to 2,161 to close out the first quarter.

Another factor that played into these results was the high and fairly consistent occupancy that I noted earlier. ADC's occupancy was 99.6% at the end of the first quarter, which was down a bit from 99.8% in Q4 2023 and 99.7% in Q1 2023.

However, I agree with CEO Joey Agree's assessment in the company's Q1 2024 Earnings Call that the entire portfolio is effectively occupied. So, I view this slight downtick in occupancy as nothing more than a one-off that is par for the course in commercial real estate.

Inclusive of its share issuances, ADC's AFFO per share rose by 4.6% year-over-year to $1.03 in the first quarter. For perspective, this was better than the $1.01 expected by Wall Street.

ADC June 2024 Investor Presentation

It was also worth noting during the quarter that ADC issued formal AFFO per share guidance for the first time. For 2024, the company anticipates midpoint AFFO per share of $4.115 ($4.10 to $4.13). At the midpoint, this would be 4.2% year-over-year growth over 2023's base of $3.95.

The FAST Graphs analyst consensus of $4.12 implies Wall Street is optimistic that ADC can come in at the high end of this guidance. That would be a 4.3% year-over-year growth rate.

These estimates are based on the $600 million in investment volume that ADC is projecting for 2024. CFO Peter Coughenour also noted in his remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call that this volume can be achieved without the need for any additional external capital. That's because ADC had more than $920 million in liquidity as of March 31 and has no significant debt maturities until 2028.

Looking out beyond this year, the analyst consensus is just as promising. For 2025, AFFO per share is expected to grow an additional 3.4% to $4.26. In 2026, AFFO per share is currently predicted to increase by 3.2% to $4.40.

The longer term appears to be setting up ADC for sustainable growth. That's because, in just the last six months, the company's sandbox has organically expanded by 3,000 net lease opportunities to surpass 165,000. This is what happens when a REIT partners with remarkable tenants. Relative to ADC's current size, that gives it plenty of room for growth upside without compromising the investment philosophy that has brought it to where it is today.

ADC June 2024 Investor Presentation

Digging deeper into ADC's financial health, it is clear the state of the balance sheet remains stable and strong. The company's pro forma net debt to recurring EBITDA ratio held steady sequentially at 4.3x in Q1 2024. This is why S&P awards a BBB credit rating to ADC with a positive outlook and Moody's gives the REIT a Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) credit rating on a stable outlook.

That allowed ADC to issue $450 million of 5.625% unsecured notes due 2034 in May. This was an approximately 100 basis point spread to the 10-year U.S. Treasury's yield (US10Y) at the time. That cost of capital is comfortably less than the 7.7% weighted-average capitalization rate for the $123.5 million in acquisition volume completed in Q1 (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to ADC's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, ADC's Q1 2023 Earnings Press Release, and ADC's June 2024 Investor Presentation).

Fair Value Is Approaching $70 A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my last article, shares of ADC have fallen by 3%. Juxtaposed with the fundamentals outlook, that is why I'm standing by my buy rating.

ADC's current-year P/AFFO ratio of 14.8 is less than its 10-year normal P/AFFO ratio of 18 per FAST Graphs. Yes, the valuation of income vehicles like REITs was somewhat artificially inflated by the low interest rate environment of the last 10 years. Sure, those interest rates are probably not coming back anytime soon.

However, ADC's growth outlook is intact now versus recent years from where I sit. That is why I believe that the valuation multiple can revert one standard deviation above its current levels and remain one standard deviation below the 10-year average P/AFFO ratio. This would be a fair value P/AFFO multiple of 16.2.

The current calendar year will be 50% complete by the end of this week. That means another 50% of 2024 and 50% of 2025 is still to come in the next 12 months. This is how I weigh the 2024 and 2025 AFFO per share predictions to get a forward 12-month AFFO per share input of $4.19.

Applying a 16.2 P/AFFO multiple to this input, I arrive at a $68 fair value per share output. That would be a 10% discount to fair value from the current $61 share price (as of June 25, 2024). If ADC meets growth expectations and returns to my fair value multiple, it could generate nearly 30% cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

The Payout Can Keep Steadily Climbing

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

ADC's 4.9% forward dividend yield clocks in just above the real estate sector median of 4.6%. This is enough to earn a B- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

ADC isn't just a play for starting income, either. In the past five years, the company's dividend per share has cumulatively grown by 33.9% (adjusting for the conversion from a quarterly dividend to a monthly dividend in 2021). That's a 6%+ compound annual dividend growth rate, which is well above the sector median of merely 0.2%. Thus, the A- grade from the Quant System for that metric.

Future income prospects also look to be just as interesting. That is because, aside from ADC's business growth potential, the payout ratio is also sustainable. The company's 74% AFFO payout ratio is below the 90% that rating agencies desire from the industry per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal.

That's why I believe mid-single-digit annual dividend growth can persist. Combine that with a nearly 5% yield, qualitative real estate portfolio, and investment-grade balance sheet, ADC is a compelling dividend growth stock.

Risks To Consider

As always, even the best equities do have risks. Since the company's risk profile is stable in that management noted no new risks in its Q1 2024 10-Q Filing, I will reiterate some risks.

One risk is that the near-term performance of REITs does depend on interest rates. According to the latest data from CME's FedWatch Tool, the market is pricing in an 87% probability that the Federal Funds Rate will be 75 to 150 basis points lower in the next 12 months.

If this plays out, I fully expect ADC to rally to my fair value estimate or perhaps even a bit beyond it. Otherwise, if rates hold steady for longer than anticipated, the REIT could be range bound for longer.

A longer-term risk to ADC is its geographic concentration. According to data from the Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, the company's top 10 U.S. states contributed to 51.2% of annualized base rent.

If any of these markets are hit with severe natural disasters, operations could be disrupted. ADC could also lose the capital it has invested in these properties and their accompanying revenue streams if the loss is uninsured or beyond insurance limits. That could harm the company's earnings power.

Summary: I Plan On Growing My Position Over Time

ADC is a core position for me, accounting for 1% of my portfolio. Admittedly, this is not decidedly so. However, the company's fundamentals have convinced me that I want to substantially up my starter position. ADC is reliably growing AFFO per share. The company has a lengthy growth runway. The balance sheet is sound. Shares are also on sale, so that's why I'm reiterating my buy rating today.