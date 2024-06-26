RapidEye

I came across the Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) while screening for high-yielding income funds.

Although the EAD fund pays an attractive 9.1% distribution yield, the fund does not fully earn its distribution. Instead, it utilizes the return of capital to fund its earnings shortfall. This leads to long-term NAV erosion and income declines.

Historically, the EAD fund has earned modest returns with above-average volatilities, leading to poor risk-adjusted returns. I recommend investors seeking junk bond exposure to look elsewhere.

Fund Overview

The Allspring Income Opportunities Fund aims to deliver a high level of current income from a portfolio of high-yield debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks.

The EAD fund has $434 million in net assets and $623 million in managed assets while charging a relatively expensive 3.7% gross expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - EAD net assets (EAD factsheet)

Portfolio Holdings

The EAD fund is relatively well diversified, with 261 holdings (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - EAD portfolio overview (EAD factsheet)

EAD has a relatively low portfolio duration of 3.0 years, and a portfolio average coupon of 6.9%.

Figure 3 shows the current portfolio allocations of the EAD fund. In terms of sector allocation, the fund has 21.2% invested in the Consumer Discretionary sector, 16.7% in Energy, and 14.9% in Financials.

Figure 3 - EAD portfolio allocations (EAD factsheet)

In terms of credit quality, as per the mandate mentioned above, the EAD fund primarily invests in securities that are rated below investment grade (BBB), with 42.3% of the portfolio BB-rated, 37.8% B-rate, and 11.6% CCC-rated or below.

Geographically, the fund primarily invests in American securities, with over 90% of the portfolio invested in the United States plus a small allocation in Canada (3.1%), the U.K. (1.7%), and Germany (1.0%).

Overall, the EAD fund's portfolio looks fairly vanilla with respect to sector and credit quality allocations.

Returns

Historically, the EAD fund has delivered modest returns, with 3/5/10-year average annual returns of 4.3%/5.1%/8.8% respectively to May 31, 2024 (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - EAD historical returns (morningstar.com)

EAD's performance record ranks it as a 3rd or 2nd quartile fund on the 3 and 5-year time horizon against the High Yield Bond category on Morningstar.

One factor contributing to EAD's mediocre performance may be the fund's high expense ratio. As mentioned at the beginning of the article, the EAD fund charges a 3.74% gross expense ratio, which appears high. EAD's high expense ratio is mostly due to EAD's relatively high leverage, as the 3.74% figure includes 2.73% in interest expenses.

Distribution & Yield

In my opinion, the main attraction of an income fund like the EAD is its attractive distribution yield. In this area, the EAD fund pays a managed distribution yield of a minimum 8% fixed rate based on the Fund's average monthly net asset value ("NAV") per share over the prior 12 months. EAD's distribution is calculated and paid monthly. The fund may distribute paid-in capital or capital gains to maintain its distribution level.

Seeking Alpha shows the fund currently paying a trailing 12-month payout of $0.60 or a 9.1% yield on market price (Figure 5). On NAV, the fund is yielding 8.3%.

Figure 5 - EAD distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Investors should note that the EAD fund has historically not fully earned its distribution yield, supplementing net investment income ("NII") with return-of-capital ("ROC") (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - EAD has historically used ROC to fund part of its distribution (EAD annual report)

Funds that do not earn their distributions are called 'return of principal funds'. One way to check if a closed-end fund's distribution is sustainable is to look at the long-term performance of the fund's NAV. Funds that cannot earn their distributions typically have a long-term declining NAV and market price. Unfortunately, the EAD fund exhibits the classic amortizing NAV pattern characteristic of 'return of principal' funds (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - EAD has an amortizing NAV pattern (morningstar.com)

Return of principal funds may be problematic for long-term investors, as the fund's NAV is liquidated every year to fund its distribution. As market prices tend to track NAVs, long-term investors may see the principal of their investment decline.

Furthermore, as EAD is a managed distribution fund, as its NAV declines, its distribution will also shrink. Since its launch in 2003, EAD's distribution has declined at a 3.6% CAGR, from $1.98 / share in 2024 (the first full year of operations), to $0.59 in 2023 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - EAD historical distributions (Seeking Alpha)

Long-term investors in 'return of principal' funds like the EAD may end up losing both principal and income.

EAD vs. Peers

Finally, how does the EAD fund score against peer CEFs that focus on high-yield junk bonds? Figure 9 compares the EAD fund against peers using my proprietary scorecard.

Figure 9 - EAD vs. peers (Author created using data from Seeking Alpha and Morningstar)

In terms of fund structure, the EAD fund does have a fairly low management expense ratio of 0.96%. However, investors should be careful of this figure, as gross expenses are far higher due to the leverage employed by the fund.

In terms of investment returns, the EAD ranks well on the 10-year horizon. However, more recent 3 and 5-year returns have been mediocre, as I mentioned above.

The EAD also has fairly high risk, as measured by a 3-year portfolio volatility of 11.2%, among the highest in the peer group. Adjusted for higher volatility, EAD's Sharpe ratio is near the bottom of the pack.

Finally, the EAD fund's current distribution yield as a % of NAV is also fairly low compared to its peers (this is because the fund has a managed distribution policy). On the positive side, the gap between the EAD fund's 10-year returns and distribution yield is one of the lowest, meaning the EAD fund's distribution is relatively more sustainable.

Overall, the EAD fund scores poorly against its peers, with mediocre returns and higher volatility. For junk-bond funds, I continue to recommend investors consider alternatives like the PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD), the BlackRock Limited Duration Income Fund (BLW), or the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY).

Conclusion

The Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a levered junk bond fund that aims to provide high current income to unitholders. Historically, the EAD fund has delivered modest returns with higher than peer volatility. This has led to poor risk-adjusted returns.

Although the fund pays an attractive managed distribution, currently yielding 9.1% on market price, the fund does not fully earn its distribution. Instead, the EAD fund appears to be yet another amortizing 'return of principal' fund with a long-term amortizing NAV.

I recommend investors interested in high-yield bond CEFs to look elsewhere.