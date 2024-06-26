jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Over the past three years, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had to contend with inventory supply issues, shrinking margins, and disruptions within the automotive supply chain. These problems were compounded by broader market conditions, including a global semiconductor shortage, which curtailed new car production and inflated used car prices​​​​​​. The strain on inventory was particularly damaging, given Carvana's reliance on high-volume sales cycles and rapid turnover to sustain cash flow and profitability.

Earnings reports indicated that margin pressures have been severe. Carvana employed a strategy of undercutting traditional dealership prices that became popular with consumers, but has not yielded sustainable financial results. The aggressive search for a majority of market share, instead eroded profit margins as operational costs outpaced revenue growth​​​​. This was starkly visible in the substantial losses reported over a particularly bad 3-quarter period from 2021-2022, totaling $381 million​​.

Underlying this, the shift in consumer behavior due to the pandemic (which was initially a boon, as it drove online sales) was reversed as normalcy resumed and traditional dealerships reopened that impacted Carvana's sales​​. The volatile demand, along with over-hiring and overstocking in anticipation of continued high demand, led to the company’s financial instability.

However, despite significant operational challenges, Carvana has bolstered their balance sheet to manage market volatility. In May 2023, amidst a critical phase, Carvana issued stock to mitigate a narrower quarterly loss, which subsequently led to a surge in their stock price by over 25%​​.

Carvana has also taken measures to reduce their inventory. By July 2023, their inventory was down by 50% year-over-year to stabilize the business following a period marked by aggressive expansion and the subsequent economic pressures that intensified during and post-pandemic market disruptions.

Financial results from 2023 show a remarkable turnaround, with the company achieving record operating profits of $300 million, despite a reduction in sales volume from pandemic highs.

The disposal of excess inventory was also reflected in the company's Q1 2024 performance, where they continued to focus on matching inventory levels with actual sales. Carvana aimed to improve their unit economics and cash flow that are vital for sustaining operations amid a tightening credit market and a cautious consumer spending pattern. The company has also made a goal of keeping inventory at an estimated 65 days on average to sell in order to trim their supply size and to address high operational costs that had once threatened to destabilize the business​​.

While the company has seen a dramatic turnaround in performance, I also believe that the company's stock appears to be priced with more optimistic future earnings growth already factored in, and a still heavy debt load, which may limit the upside potential for new investors. Given these considerations, maintaining a hold position is likely prudent.

Background​​

From 2021 to 2023, Carvana had a surge in inventory levels coupled with a later sharp decline in their stock due to multiple factors rooted in the macroeconomic environment and internal strategic decisions post COVID. Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated demand for online car purchases, and prompted Carvana to increase their inventory to meet this surge. However, as the pandemic's effects waned, demand subsided, which led to an overstock situation​​.

This coincided with rising interest rates and a tightening credit environment that made vehicle financing more expensive and reduced consumer purchasing power. These conditions were particularly challenging for Carvana, whose business model relies heavily on high-volume sales through accessible financing options. This resulted in the company's revenue growth turning insufficient to cover the costs associated with their expanded inventory.

In response, Carvana undertook a series of debt restructuring initiatives to improve liquidity and reduce financial burdens. In 2023, they announced a debt exchange deal aimed at lowering interest expenses and extending debt maturities, which provided temporary relief and sparked a short-lived rally in their stock price​​. However, these measures were reactive rather than proactive, highlighting the company's struggles with strategic foresight during rapidly changing market conditions. At the time, the company was thinking on their feet. I believe that the firm has become far more nimble now and proactive.

After years of rapid expansion through easy credit and investor enthusiasm for tech-driven growth, Carvana started overhauling their operations and finances that began in 2022 and carried through 2023. The company focused on cost reduction, inventory management, and operational efficiency to turn around their financial performance and move from near bankruptcy to posting some of the best financial results in their history by Q1 2024.

Carvana also cut their workforce and reduced overhead costs. These were coupled with inventory management through buying fewer but more profitable cars that allowed the company to improve their gross profit per unit. By early 2024, the company had stabilized their operations and also reported a record net income of $49 million for Q1 2024 compared to a net loss of $286 million in the previous year​​.

The company also adjusted their business model to be less reliant on continuous external financing. The shift towards a self-sustaining financial model has been complemented by financial management of their debt, including restructuring agreements with bondholders that provided the company with much-needed breathing room. These financial maneuvers have been critical in restoring investor confidence and supporting a significant recovery in their stock price.

The Company Is Executing Better

Carvana's financial performance in early 2024 showcased considerable improvements. The company reported progress in enhancing gross profit margins, which rose to 17.58%, albeit still below the sector median of 36.87%​​. The company's EBITDA margin also saw a positive shift, reaching 4.78% compared to negative margins in previous years​​.

According to CEO Ernie Garcia during the Q1 2024 earnings call:

So I'd say for the last couple of years, in response to questions about capital structure, we've been focused on operating results. And talking about how first driving the positive adjusted EBITDA and then driving significant adjusted EBITDA from there was our key focus. That focus has obviously paid very significant dividends, here with record adjusted EBITDA in Q1 and a very big adjusted EBITDA number in Q1 that meaningfully exceeds our capital expenditures and interest expense. And so absolutely a goal for the business will be to continue to drive adjusted EBITDA. And as you drive more and more adjusted EBITDA, your -- all of your capital structure metrics look better and better over time as you continue to drive those operating results. So that's certainly going to be our number focus. -Q1 Call.

Carvana also experienced growth in Q1 2024 with a year-over-year revenue increase of 15.61%, and total revenue projected to reach $12.45 billion by the end of the fiscal year​​. The company is showing strong growth in a weaker consumer environment. I think this is powerful.

The reduction in inventory was starkly visible in Carvana's financial reports. The company reported a huge reduction in total inventories to $1.162 billion in Q1 2024, down significantly from $1.876 billion at the end of 2022. The company's move towards a more balanced inventory mix, including a significant increase in electric vehicle (EV) offerings, also matches consumer preferences and market trends.

One reason why I remain optimistic about the company is that their value proposition lies in their mobile platform that allows customers to sell their cars directly from their phones. The company has been known to shorten the car-selling process, and eliminated the need for intermediaries to reduce overhead costs. Customers can easily upload details and photos of their vehicles, receive instant offers, and schedule pick-ups, all through a seamless app interface. This has attracted more sellers as well as allowed the company to acquire vehicles at more competitive prices. Moreover, the company has already expanded their coverage of cities to offer same-day delivery and pick-up services.

Valuation

Carvana's levered free cash flow (FCF) margin, which stands at 10.40%, is significantly higher than those of key competitors AutoNation and Penske, which report levered FCF margins of -1.49% and -1.44%, respectively​​​​​​. This strong FCF margin indicates Carvana's ability to generate cash from operations more efficiently to sustain their long-term growth and financial health.

Looking ahead, Carvana's EPS growth projections are also highly favorable. Analysts expect the company’s EPS to grow 75.48% in 2024. Granted this will take EPS from being deep in the red to losses of -$0.73/share.

However, despite these promising indicators, I think it's important to approach Carvana's stock with caution. The company is still in the early stages of their recovery from deep financial distress​​. Carvana's stock demonstrates strong potential, but I believe it’s prudent for investors to hold off on a buy rating until the company further solidifies their financial position and proves the durability of their turnaround. At this time, I will not be providing a fair value on the stock until we can see a little more evidence of turnaround.

Risks

As of mid-2024, the US used car market has experienced notable declines, with retail sales dropping by 7% month-over-month in April and wholesale prices continuing to soften​​​​.

The drop is driven by a combination of high borrowing costs and increased new car inventory, which continues to divert consumers' attention away from the used market. New car incentives, such as zero percent APR offers, make new vehicles more attractive to further pressure used car sales​​​​. I believe this can impact Carvana, which relies heavily on the turnover of used vehicles to drive revenue and maintain cash flow.

Carvana is also still facing a substantial debt load on their balance sheet, despite their attempts to restructure. As of Q1 2024, total liabilities stood at $7.3 billion and long-term debt accounting for nearly $4.9 billion, both up significantly from Q4 2021.

For now, I believe that the sheer magnitude of Carvana's debt remains a major concern for investors. The company's current portion of long-term debt and lease obligations indicates significant upcoming payments, which may strain their liquidity and operational capacity if revenue growth does not meet expectations. Stakeholders and investors should monitor this "wall of debt" more closely in the coming months, in my opinion.

Takeaway

Over the past three years, Carvana faced challenges due to inventory supply issues, shrinking margins, and disruptions in the automotive supply chain. These problems were exacerbated by a global semiconductor shortage that curtailed new car production and inflated used car prices that strained the company’s high-volume sales model.

Margin pressures were severe, as Carvana’s aggressive pricing strategy to undercut traditional dealerships eroded profit margins that led to substantial financial losses. In addition, the shift in consumer behavior post-pandemic impacted sales, which resulted in financial instability due to over-hiring and overstocking in anticipation of sustained demand.

Despite these challenges, Carvana leveraged stock issuance to bolster their balance sheet and manage market volatility. The company also started reducing inventory by aligning it more closely with sales volumes to improve unit economics and cash flow. This operational efficiency led to record operating profits in 2023 and a substantial reduction in net loss by early 2024.

Financially, Carvana's levered free cash flow margin stands out as superior compared to competitors like AutoNation and Penske. Analysts also project favorable EPS growth for Carvana, potentially exceeding sector growth over the next decade. However, the company is still recovering from financial distress, and their high debt load remains a significant concern.

Given this, I believe shares are a hold for now. There is an opportunity for strong upside, but the company will need to further consolidate their debt load, in my opinion.