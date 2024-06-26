Beano5

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

iRobot(NASDAQ:IRBT), founded in 1990 and headquarters in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a robotic company focused on home devices such as floor cleanings, mapping, and navigation, on top of human-robot interaction and physical solutions that using artificial intelligence to incorporate customization specifications tailored to its customers.

Strengths and Weaknesses

iRobot's merger with Amazon (AMZN) was ended in January this year due to opposition by the European Commission. As a result, it has laid off 31% of its workforce, and its previous CEO, who is also one of the founders, Colin Angle departed. Gary Cohen was appointed as the new CEO in May. But before he assumed the position, the company already announced it would "undergo restructuring" to stabilize the company. Assuming this will be the main job Mr. Cohen will be implementing, we want to take a close look at these measures to size up the turnaround plan.

With or without the merger with Amazon (AMZN), iRobot's net income and free cash flow have largely recovered from the slumping since its lows in 2022 on a TTM basis. Although its operating cash flow has also recovered, the company has minimized its CapEx to the lowest level to ensure free cash flow recovery. In contrast, four or five years ago, it routinely spent north of $100 million on CapEx per quarter. What gives? It is "pausing all work related to non-floorcare innovations, including air purification, robotic lawn mowing, and education". Essentially, it will refocus on what can bring in revenue consistently as its main driver going forward. This is demonstrated in the product release immediately following the ended merger: the Roomba Combo Essential Robot. It is an upgraded version of the best-selling Roomba 600 Series, featuring simpler functions and improved performance such as smart navigation and 18x more suction power.

iRobot: Free Cash Flow vs Net Income, Capital Expenditure (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

But that was just it. Not only its CapEx spending was roaming free three years ago, but what essentially caused its 2022 slump was the ballooning costs and expenses. It planned to reduce the costs of goods sold to save $80-100 million by executing joint design and contract manufacturing with partners on attractive items. The latest quarterly number showed it has cut about $10 million YoY. It also announced it would cut R&D expenses and sales & marketing expenses in February. It would reduce R&D expenses by about $20 million YoY and offshore non-core engineering functions to lower costs. So far, it has cut about $9 million. It would also centralize its global marketing efforts to consolidate sales leads while cutting down expenditure by $30 million YoY. It has cut about $14 million in the latest number. Its 10Q shows that the most significant cut actually came from the General and Administrative expenses, indicating where the layoffs mostly happened. On a YoY basis, its operating expenses were cut to less than a quarter of where it was.

iRobot: Operating Expenses (iRobot: Operating Expenses (company Q1 2024 10Q))

Added together, its cost of revenue and operating expenses were 110% of its revenue in 2022. In the past year or so, this ratio has continued to climb to now at about 140% of its revenue. This is because, despite starting to cut expenses and costs, its revenue also declined, falling by 6.25% YoY. So far, the numbers show a real urgency for iRobot to operate more efficiently while expanding its revenue.

iRobot: Costs and Expenses (iRobot: Costs and Expenses (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company))

The bright side is that iRobot has been able to engineer one of the shortest cash conversion cycles in the latest quarter. This was mostly led by its Day's Inventory of 50 days, one of the lowest. This means the company is applying the sales first towards lowering the inventory instead of making new production. This is the first step and the most effective one in shortening its cash conversion cycle. It was also contributed by crushing its days payable down from 120 days to just around 50 days, increasingly utilizing the credit with its suppliers.

iRobot: Cash Conversion Cycle (iRobot: Cash Conversion Cycle (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company))

However, the root cause of its weakness still lies in the revenue. Although the low revenue number from the last quarter has been impacted by the seasonal factor (it tends to have the lowest sales in the first quarter of the calendar year), its revenue has been falling after reaching its peak in the holiday season of 2020. It released a Roomba Combo j9+ and Roomba j9+ in September last year, touting intelligent cleaning capability that can tailor to fig a customer's unique habits and preferences. But its last holiday sales were still lowered by 14% YoY. This was followed by the quarter ending in March lowered by 6% again YoY. It needs to stabilize its revenue at the current level on a TTM basis to have a chance to turn things around. With the April release of the latest upgrade, as we alluded to earlier, it is yet to be seen if sales will be boosted from here on.

Data by YCharts

It had made a large borrowing of about $200 million at the end of last year, pushing its debt level to the highest while EBITDA still hovering at the bottom. To be fair, it used to have almost no debt. But it increased its borrowing by 4x by the end of last year.

iRobot: Total Debt vs EBITDA (iRobot: Total Debt vs EBITDA (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company))

Such borrowing wouldn't have been too much of an issue should it have been before 2022 when its gross profit was 3x of where it is currently.

iRobot: Total Debt vs Gross Profit (iRobot: Total Debt vs Gross Profit (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company))

Diving into the numbers indicates that iRobot cannot afford to delay its restructuring plan. There is no guarantee that the execution can turn around the company, but without these first steps, it was on the path of a sunken ship. The path from here is either the turnaround plan works out, and it recovers to more stable growth, or it will enter a merger with another company. The story of iRobot's emergence to growth has only begun.

Financial Overview & Valuation

iRobot: Financial Overview (iRobot: Financial Overview (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from company))

iRobot's stock price has plummeted to less than a quarter of its IPO price of $40.31. Because it is currently undergoing a restructuring plan, it is difficult to predict whether it will halt the decline and start experiencing growth, or the market will test more downside based on its pace and development. Our expectation is that even if the restructuring plan is executed well, it is still an emergency plan. It cannot innovate on a skeleton support without spending on R&D and more substantial CapEx. The margin recovery still has a long way to go. The current price is not cheap if you take that into consideration.

Conclusion

Without the help of merging with a large partner such as Amazon, iRobot is betting on its core product to stage a turnaround in sales while targeting costs and expense reduction to improve margins. These are all steps in the right direction and some improvements started to show. But the key concern is still its weak revenue. Consumers didn't seem to respond well to iRobot's new product updates last fall, and it's yet to be seen whether it will be wooed by the release in April this year. It has cut down its innovation as part of the turnaround. So the core product will have to be its last resort of revival into growth now. We remain cautious on the sideline even after the price slid, and recommend a hold for now.