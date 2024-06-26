alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

GRAIL, LLC (NASDAQ:GRAL) shares started trading on Nasdaq on the 25th of June. The company was spun off from Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) as the European Commission was worried about the combined company’s dominant position in the blood-based early cancer detection test market, and forced the prior 2021 acquisition by Illumina to be reversed. The companies had already had a significant prior history together and as separate entities.

As of the close price on the 25th of June, the shares have closed trading at a price of $17.00.

A Regulatory Spin-Off After Lengthy History

After the heavy EU regulatory scrutiny, Illumina decided to opt for a spin-off of the GRAIL business, with the company's proposed spin-off plan being approved by the European Commission in April 2024. Terms for the spin-off were laid out in early June – for each six shares of Illumina held, investors received one share of GRAIL on the 24th of June. A 14.5% minority stake was left for Illumina after the transaction. As a result of the transaction, around 31.0 million shares of GRAIL are outstanding as per the company’s recent 8-K filing – the market cap stands at $528 million at the time of writing.

The spin-off follows a long history between GRAIL and Illumina – GRAIL was initially founded by Illumina in 2016 and spun off initially, but Illumina announced the intention to acquire GRAIL back in a press release in late 2020. As the acquisition faced the European Commission’s heavy scrutiny, prolonging the transaction closer to expiry, the transaction was completed in August 2021 despite the ongoing regulatory battle.

The acquisition was made with an implied valuation of $8 billion announced for GRAIL in cash and Illumina equity combined – the market’s valuation of GRAIL after the spin-off is only a small fraction of the price that Illumina paid for the company nearly three years ago.

A GRAIL Business Overview: Awaiting Growth Catalysts

As the spin-off progressed, GRAIL held a Capital Markets Day presentation in May showcasing the business. GRAIL’s main offering is the Galleri blood test, which screens patients for multiple types of cancer with a claimed incredibly low false positive rate compared to alternative tests’ results. The company also has other sources of revenues, mainly the precision oncology business that brings development service revenues.

GRAIL’s revenues are still in a very early stage, but growing rapidly from $9 million revenues in 2021 into $93 million already in 2023. Revenues continued to grow by 36% in Q1, and the company anticipates a 30-50% Galleri sales growth in 2024 in the United States.

Major sales are still behind massive catalysts – for now, the Galleri tests are expensive to use for clients, adoption of the product is small, and regulation still pushes sales back. The company’s Galleri multi-cancer early detection [MCED] blood test has incredible sales potential for broad global use in population-wide cancer screening, as early cancer detection can help prevent a massive number of deaths and treatment costs. For the moment, though, legislation and implementation for wide population screening is still lacking. GRAIL has an early pilot with UK’s National Health Service for a pilot, but a national roll-out is still years away.

The company is also in the process of applying for FDA approval for Galleri to be allowed to be broadly marketed in the US. An FDA approval would also potentially allow GRAIL to get the Galleri test within large US health plans’ reimbursement coverage, and over the long term, into CMS-Medicare if changed legislation allows for national MCED coverage.

The catalysts still are seemingly far away, with an FDA approval not likely in the short-term, and the UK market only being in an early pilot program. While revenues are already scaling with increased testing, the current revenues are still irrelevant in the large scheme of things - the incredible sales potential is still far away.

After the spin-off, GRAIL has around $1 billion in cash with Illumina providing a $932 million disposal funding related to the spin-off, as told in GRAIL’s recent 8-K filing. With GRAIL’s cash burn of $532 million in 2023, the cash is enough to sustain nearly two years of current development – the company currently has a good amount of time to still sustain cash-burning operations waiting for FDA approval, insurance coverage, and other major sales catalysts. Afterward, the current equity valuation doesn’t seem to provide a very good foundation for further financing.

GRAIL anticipates COGS/test to decline with scale, but profitability still awaits the major sales catalysts, with GRAIL reporting negative -$779.6 million in operating income in 2023, with around half of operating expenses being in R&D.

MCED Tests Are a Fiercely Competed Market

The market for cancer screening and treatments is huge, as GRAIL’s CMD estimates a total economic cost of cancer care to reach $25 trillion during the period from 2020 to 2050. As the market opportunity for successful MCED tests is huge, GRAIL also faces a lot of competition – for example, a literature review on medRxiv compared studies between 13 unique MCED solutions at various stages of development, including notable competition such as CancerSEEK by Exact Sciences, SPOT-MAS by Gene Solutions, and TruCheck by Datar Cancer Genetics. While GRAIL’s Galleri solution appears to be currently incredibly competitive in the industry, the fierce competition is a major threat. The literature review found varying sensitivity rates between different MCED tests, depending on the stage of the cancer and the cancer type.

As studies’ methods and cohort vary, the industry still shows varying and unreliable results when comparing the different tests. The literature review is not peer-reviewed.

GRAL Stock - Thoughts on the Valuation

While traditional valuing mechanics such as a discounted cash flow model or market-based ratios aren’t useful for GRAIL in the currently early stage, a couple of factors make the stock’s current valuation intriguing – firstly, Illumina previously paid $8 billion around three years ago for the acquisition, whereas the current valuation only stands at a mere $528 million. Secondly, the company has around $1 billion in cash to fund operations, nearly double the market cap, leaving the enterprise value highly negative.

The valuation seems to price a very low likelihood of commercial success, and the separation from Illumina in my opinion, seems to play a notable part - the rationale for the prior merger between GRAIL and Illumina was partly to aid GRAIL in commercializing Galleri, but as a standalone company, commercializing efforts could be more challenging. Also, funding further cash churn is more challenging now, as the company isn’t under Illumina's better capital structure. Illumina still continues as a significant shareholder, though, potentially aiding the GRAIL in the future.

I believe that the GRAIL, LLC valuation brings an interesting asymmetric potential reward, as the market cap has significant potential if Galleri achieves commercial success. Yet, further financing could likely be needed as GRAIL continues to burn cash without profitability in sight yet, diluting current shareholders’ equity in the success – the low-seeming valuation accounts for a number of risks, although seemingly pricing risks at a very high likelihood.

Risks are quite likely to deteriorate the investment's high upside, but the potential upside is immense if the commercial strategy works and if no other major risks emerge.

Takeaway

After a lengthy history between GRAIL and Illumina, GRAIL was finally spun off again in June 2024 due to EU regulation, and shares have begun trading at a fraction of Illumina’s prior valuation for the acquisition. GRAIL is now a standalone company developing an MCED test in the fiercely competitive industry to potentially provide a massive global early cancer screening test.

GRAIL, LLC’s market opportunity is huge, but the competition is also fierce to capture a share of the future market. GRAIL’s current valuation after the spin-off is oddly low, only trading at a fraction of Illumina’s acquisition sum, seemingly pricing in the plethora of competitive and financing risks. The GRAIL, LLC valuation seems intriguing and brings immense potential upside, but as GRAIL's future is still highly uncertain and risky at this stage, I initiate GRAIL at Hold.