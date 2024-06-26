GRAIL: Ambitious Illumina Spin-Off Trading At Intriguing Valuation

Summary

  • GRAIL shares started trading on Nasdaq after a spin-off from Illumina, as the EU's regulatory scrutiny weighed on the prior merger.
  • The company offers the Galleri blood test for early cancer detection, with major sales potential still behind MCED legislation, FDA approval, and medical plan reimbursement implementation.
  • The industry has fierce competition among MCED tests between companies, adding significantly to GRAIL's competitive risks.
  • GRAL stock has started trading at an intriguing valuation - the market cap is only a fraction of Illumina's 2021 acquisition sum, and nearly double the company's cash position.

Close-up of a doctor gloves working in a testing laboratory

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

GRAIL, LLC (NASDAQ:GRAL) shares started trading on Nasdaq on the 25th of June. The company was spun off from Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) as the European Commission

