Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2024

Jun. 26, 2024 9:46 AM ETABEPF, ACLHF, ALLIF, AMLI, AMLM, AMRLF, ATLX, AVL:CA, AVLNF, AZLAF, AZM:CA, AZMTF, BHLI:CA, BHLIF, BRW:CA, BRWXF, BSSMF, CHELF, CLIC:CA, CMP, CRE:CA, CRECF, CTLHF, CYDVF, EEMMF, EMHLF, EMHXY, ERMAF, ERMAY, ERPNF, ETL:CA, EULIF, FEAM, FL:CA, GBLRF, GEMSF, GRD:CA, GRDAF, GSCCF, IBATF, ILC:CA, ILHMF, IONR, JNDAF, LAC, LAC:CA, LCE:CA, LEXI:CA, LI.WT:CA, LI:CA, LIFFF, LIFT:CA, LILIF, LINRF, LIS:CA, LISMF, LIT:CA, LITH:CA, LITM, LITOF, LLKKF, LLLAF, LMMFF, LPDNF, LTH:CA, LTHCF, LTMCF, LXENF, MD:CA, MGXMF, MIDLF, NAM:CA, NANO:CA, NILI:CA, NILIF, NMTAF, NMTAY, NMTLF, NNOMF, NRM:CA, NRVTF, NVLHF, OWRDF, PE:CA, PEMIF, PKX, PMET:CA, PMETF, PWM:CA, PWRMF, QMC:CA, QMCQF, QTWO, QTWO:CA, QUEXF, RCK.WT:CA, RCK:CA, RCKTF, RIO, RTNTF, RTPPF, S, SAVNF, SLI, SLI:CA, SPMTF, SPODF, SRA:CA, SRCAF, TEA:CA, TELHF, ULT:CA, ULTHF, ULTXF, VLI:CA, VSOL:CA, VSOLF, VULNF, WML:CA, WMLLF, WRSLF, XTRRF, PAANF, SNNAF, SIE:CA
Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lithium spot prices were lower in the past month.
  • Lithium market news - Global lithium-ion battery market is poised for exceptional growth, reaching an estimated $340.4 billion by 2030.
  • Junior lithium miner company news - Serbia to give green light for Rio Tinto Jadar lithium mine, FT reports. Latin Resources Colina Deposit grows to 77.7Mt @ 1.24% Li2O.
  • Global Lithium Resources Manna Mineral Resource grows to 51.6Mt @ 1.0% Li2O. Savannah Resources signs a Strategic partnership with AMG. Vulcan Energy Resources receives Strategic investments from CIMIC Group and Hancock.
  • Frontier Lithium intersects 136.7m at 1.32% Li2O from the surface. Wildcat Resources drills 105.3m at 1.1% Li2O. Lithium Ionic FS for the Bandeira Lithium Project results in an after-tax NPV8 of US$1.3b & IRR of 40%.
  • I do much more than just articles at Trend Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Periodic element Lithium

nemoris

Welcome to the June 2024 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that are not in production as the juniors.

Note: Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely

Trend Investing - Full Tier subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here. Or join Trend Investing - Basic tier for a cheaper slimmed down service here.

Trend Investing articles

 

This article was written by

Trend Investing profile picture
Trend Investing
26.6K Followers

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. They search the globe for great investments with a focus on trending and emerging themes. The current focus is on electric vehicles, the EV metals supply chain, stationary energy storage and AI.

They lead the investing group of the same brand name, Trend Investing. Features of the service include: Access to the Trend Investing portfolio, 7 monthly news updates, a monthly macro trends update, stock watchlist, CEO interviews, and direct access to the community and group leaders in chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), AMPLIFY LITHIUM & BATTERY TECHNOLOGY ETF (BATT), ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460],ARCADIUM LITHIUM (ALTM) & [ASX:LTM], ASX:PLS, ASX:MIN, AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS N.V. [AMS:AMG], ZIJIN MINING GROUP [SHA:601899], TSX:LAC, TSX:LAAC, ASX:AGY, ASX:LLL, ASX:CXO, ASX:SYA, ASX:PLL, ASX:NMT, GALAN LITHIUM [ASX:GLN], LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORP. [TSXV:LIS], CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM [TSXV:CRE], WINSOME RESOURCES [ASX:WR1], GLOBAL LITHIUM RESOURCES [ASX:GL1], EUROPEAN METAL HOLDINGS [ASX:EMH], FRONTIER LITHIUM [TSXV:FL], SNOW LAKE LITHIUM (LITM), PATRIOT BATTERY METALS [TSX:PMET] AND [ASX:PMT], OCEANA LITHIUM [ASX:OCN], MINREX RESOURCES [ASX:MRR], LOYAL LITHIUM [ASX:LLI], PATRIOT LITHIUM [ASX:PAT], ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY [TSXV:LIT], LITHIUM IONIC CORP. [TSXV:LTH], ATLAS LITHIUM (ATLX), LATIN RESOURCES [ASX:LRS], MIDLAND EXPLORATION [TSXV:MD], BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION [TSXV:BRW], AZIMUT EXPLORATION [TSXV:AZM], COSMOS EXPLORATION [ASX:C1X], MEGADO MINERALS [ASX:MEG], OMNIA METALS GROUP [ASX:OM1], DIXIE GOLD [TSXV:DG], ERAMET [FRA:ERA], FREY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABEPF--
Vision Lithium Inc.
ACLHF--
ACME Lithium Inc.
ALLIF--
Atlantic Lithium Limited
AMLI--
American Lithium Corp.
AMLM--
American Lithium Minerals, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News