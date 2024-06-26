Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2024

nemoris

Welcome to the June 2024 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that are not in production as the juniors.

Note: Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely not be needed until the mid to late 2020s to supply the potentially booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

June saw lithium prices lower. The lithium juniors stock price bear market continues to bite, not helped by the U.S. and Europe EV sales slowdown and excess new lithium supply from China. Meanwhile, U.S. and Europe tariffs on China EVs add a new complexity. Despite all this, the lithium juniors continue to progress well.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was down 7.90% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was down 7.90%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 1.72%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 7.39% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 1,095, as of June 21, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 93,500 (~USD 12,878) (source)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed

Rio Tinto

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the 'major' lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2024" article. Highlights include:

Australia - Mission Critical: Albanese and Chalmers’ budget delivers $7bn splash for critical minerals "refiners."

The EU Critical Raw Materials Act entered into force in May 2024.

EU, Australia signs critical minerals pact to diversify supply chains.

Milei’s reforms to attract foreign investment. Milei’s reforms to attract foreign investment. Argentine Chamber of Mining Companies rejects possible royalty hike.

BYD and CATL to produce EV batteries that fully charge in 10 min by the end of 2024.

ResearchAndMarkets: Global lithium-ion battery market poised for exceptional growth, reaching an estimated $340.4 billion by 2030...with growth trajectories indicating a CAGR of 17.9% from 2024 to 2030.

EU to put tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese electric vehicles as trade war looms.

Junior lithium miners company news

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On June 7, Liontown Resources announced: "S&P Dow Jones Indices announces June 2024 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices."

On June 10, Liontown Resources released:

Kathleen Valley Project Update: Primed for Production. With first production around the corner, crushing and ore sorting underway and the stockpile on the ROM pad set to dramatically grow during the coming months.

Note: The above update has a good video worth watching.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2024: Commissioning, with production set to begin very soon at the Kathleen Valley Project.

2023-25: Study with Sumitomo Corporation to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF)

Eramet is in a JV 'Eramine Sudamerica' (50.1% Eramet, 49.9% Tsingshan) which owns the Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project in Argentina. Eramet targets to start DLE production by Q2 2024.

On May 23, Eramet announced: "Eramet: Successful issue of €500 million sustainability-linked bonds."

On May 30, Eramet announced:

Eramet: Results of the any and all tender offer to repurchase its bonds due May 2025. Eramet (the “Company”) announces today the results of its tender offer, launched on 21 May 2024, to repurchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) any and all of its €300 million bonds due May 2025, issued on 21 November 2019...

On June 7, Eramet announced: "Notice to the holders of the €500,000,000 7.000 percent. Sustainability-Linked Bonds due 22 May 2028..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2024 - Start up of lithium production in Argentina, target 5-7kt LCE in 2024. Progress construction pics here.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

POSCO owns the northern Sal de Vida (Hombre Muerto salar, Argentina) tenements. POSCO also has a JV with Pilbara Minerals on a 43ktpa lithium hydroxide facility in S Korea.

On June 17, KED Global reported:

POSCO seeks additional lithium deals from Argentina, Chile. Chairman Chang In-hwa vows active investment in promising salt lakes and mines to foster a new growth engine...

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid-2024 - Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (OTCPK:LLLAF)

Leo Lithium agreed to sell its share in the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali to Ganfeng Lithium, subject to certain conditions. The sale transaction is set to complete by end October 2024. Details on the sale and payments installments here and here.

On May 31, Leo Lithium announced: "Sole funding arrangement for Goulamina executed with Ganfeng."

"...Extension granted by ASIC to allow Leo Lithium to hold the Annual General Meeting [AGM] for the 2023 financial year by 2 August 2024.

Commencing transfer of management of the Project to Ganfeng. Leo will provide management services for the Project as a contractor until November 2024 at the latest..."

On June 14, Leo Lithium announced: "Government approves transaction and issues permits."

On June 14, Leo Lithium announced: "Leo Lithium Annual Report 2023."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Potential capital return to shareholders from some or all of the net after-tax proceeds of the Goulamina sale. Note: The pre-tax value is approximately equivalent to A$0.43 per LLL share, according to Leo Lithium (stated on page 1).

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX)

On June 17, Atlas Lithium announced: "Atlas Lithium doubles the size of its lithium exploration footprint in Brazil; Provides exploration update." Highlights include:

"Atlas Lithium has more than doubled its lithium exploration portfolio in Brazil to approximately 539 km² (approximately 133,294 acres). Most of the new claims are in the promising Doce River and Mucuri Valleys, an exciting new lithium jurisdiction in Brazil that has been relatively underexplored for lithium.

Atlas Lithium’s dense media separation plant to produce lithium concentrate has finished trial assembly and is being prepared for shipment to site in Q3 2024, with the goal of commissioning and commencing production at the flagship Neves Project in Q4 2024.

The Company is progressing on a Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for the Neves Project, which is expected to be completed and released before commencing initial production. The DFS will incorporate an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) encompassing the Anitta 1, Anitta 2, and Anitta 3 deposits."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2024/Q1, 2025 - Production targeted to begin at the Neves Lithium Project (a part of the Minas Gerais Lithium Project) in Brazil.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On June 16, Reuters reported:

Serbia to give green light for Rio Tinto lithium mine, FT reports... Vucic told the newspaper that "new guarantees" from the global mining giant and the European Union looked set to address Serbia’s concerns over whether necessary environmental standards would be met at the Jadar site in the west of the country.

On June 18, Rio Tinto announced:

Rio Tinto invests to maintain anode production at Grande-Baie smelter. Rio Tinto will invest US$165 million (CA$226 million) in its Grande-Baie smelter to refurbish two anode baking furnaces that have reached the end of their useful life.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - Plans to begin production of 3,000tpa at their Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina.

Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa JV Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has an effective 40.5% project earn-in share.

On May 30, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Field work underway at Senya Beraku Licence. Atlantic Lithium commences soil sampling, mapping and rock chip sampling across newly-granted, unexplored Senya Beraku licence...1,344 soil samples collected as of 26 May 2024, with 5,405 samples planned to be collected in the ongoing programme...

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1, 2025 - Target to ramp to 5.4ktpa LCE of lithium chloride production. Phase 2 to follow and ramp to 21Ktpa LCE.

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On May 24, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: "Results of Annual General Meeting."

On June 3, Vulcan Energy Resources announced:

Strategic investments by CIMIC Group and Hancock Prospecting. €40 million (~A$65 million) placement enables Vulcan to maintain project momentum with strongly aligned strategic partners during final phase of project financing.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2026 - Target to commence commercial production at the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project in Germany, then ramp to 40,000tpa.

Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (LAXXF)

LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Lithium Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 70.3Mt @ 1.27% of Li 2 O at the Colina and Fog’s Block Deposits.

On May 30, Latin Resources announced:

Colina lithium deposit mre upgrade: Global JORC MRE – 77.7Mt @ 1.24% Li2O. 95% of Colina deposit now in measured and indicated categories – 67.27Mt @ 1.27% Li2O. Significant improvement to JORC confidence levels with increased tonnage in M+I categories to underpin the DFS, with economic upside expected.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2024 - DFS due for the Salinas Lithium Project.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2026 - Production targeted to begin at the LANXESS South Plant.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

ioneer Ltd. owns 50% (JV with Sibanye Stillwater) of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024+ - Possible permitting approval. Commencement of construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Targets to commence operations in 2027.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

Lithium Americas owns the North American assets (Thacker Pass, ~5.2% equity in GT1) from the LAC split.

On May 24 Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas reports 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting results..."

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Thacker Pass Phase 1 construction to progress.

2027 - Phase 1 (40,000tpa LCE) lithium clay production from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp to 80,000tpa by ?2029).

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On June 17, Critical Elements Corp. announced: "Critical Elements announces the results from the annual meeting of shareholders."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Possible off-take or project financing announcements.

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1] (OTC:GBLRF)

On June 12, Global Lithium Resources announced:

43% increase in Manna Lithium deposit Mineral Resource to 51.6Mt @ 1.0% Li2O. Indicated JORC classified tonnes increases 63% to 32.9Mt @ 1.04% Li2O...New MRE model to be utilised in the Manna Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), expected to be released CY2024.

Upcoming catalysts:

Q2, 2024 - DFS for the Manna Lithium Project (to include an updated MRE).

European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)

On June 6, European Lithium announced:

BMW commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project...has transferred funds of US$15 million to ECM Lithium AT GmbH (ECM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) in relation to the offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria which is to be offset against LiOH delivered to BMW (Refer to ASX Announcement 21 December 2022).

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On June 20, Savannah Resources announced: "Comprehensive strategic partnership with AMG fulfills near term funding requirements and offers potential full project financing solution for the Barroso Lithium Project." Highlights include:

"...Initial funding finances Savannah's Project through to an FID: Savannah is now fully funded to complete its planned workstreams including, the Project's Definitive Feasibility Study, the Environmental Licencing process, team expansion, and relevant land acquisitions following AMG's equity investment in Savannah of GBP 16m at 4.67p/share (a 35% premium to 30-day VWAP and matching the placing price of Savannah's July 2023 fundraise).

Offtake HoT: Once the Project is in production, AMG can purchase 45ktpa of a target 5.5% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate from the Project for 5 years at a European-equivalent spodumene concentrate price...

O spodumene concentrate from the Project for 5 years at a European-equivalent spodumene concentrate price... Full funding solution: Under the Offtake HoT AMG shall be able to increase its offtake to 90ktpa for 10 years if it provides Savannah with a full funding solution for the Project's construction which is accepted by Savannah. The June 2023 Scoping Study estimated the initial capital expenditure for the Project including a 19% contingency at USD 280m."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - DFS due to complete at the Barroso Lithium Project.

Patriot Battery Metals [TSX:PMET][ASX:PMT] (OTCQX:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. Corvette has a Maiden resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O.

On May 30, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot Battery Metals announces closing of C$75M financing...at a price of C$14.54 per share to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors for gross proceeds of approximately C$75M.

On June 10, Patriot Battery Metals announced: "Patriot expands high-grade “Vega Zone” at CV13 with multiple drill intercepts." Highlights include:

"Significant expansion to the recently discovered high-grade zone (herein termed the “Vega Zone”) at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. Highlights include:

33.4 m at 2.40% Li 2 O, including 11.1 m at 4.33% Li 2 O, and 17.6 m at 1.89% Li 2 O, including 5.6 m at 3.40% Li 2 O (CV24-507).

43.2 m at 1.10% Li 2 O, including 12.9 m at 3.06% Li 2 O (CV24-498).

O, including 12.9 m at 3.06% Li O (CV24-498). 27.1 m at 1.02% Li 2 O including 7.6 m at 2.39% Li 2 O (CV24-513).

O including 7.6 m at 2.39% Li O (CV24-513). 32.1 m at 0.78% Li 2 O, including 10.7 m at 2.17% Li 2 O (CV24-499)...

Highest individual core sample assay reported to date at Corvette – 1.7 m at 7.01% Li 2 O (CV24‑507, Vega Zone).

O (CV24‑507, Vega Zone). Along the western arm at CV13, mineralized pegmatite has been extended down-dip to over 400 m (~190 m vertical depth from surface) with intercepts including 13.5 m at 1.15% Li 2 O (CV24-497), and 8.6 m at 1.21% Li 2 O (CV24‑518)..."

Upcoming catalysts:

Q3, 2024 - Updated Resource estimate for CV5 and CV13 at the Corvette Project.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (Spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide). JV with Mitsubishi Corporation to advance the Project signed in 2024.

On June 13, Frontier lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium intersects 136.7m of 1.32% Li2O and extends spark pegmatite." Highlights include:

"DDH PL-GDH-24-24 intersected 136.7m of pegmatite from surface averaging 1.32% Li 2 O.

O. DDH PL-GDH-26-24 intersected 53.2m of pegmatite from surface averaging 1.24% Li 2 O and 26.9m from 222.0 to 248.8m averaging 2.12% Li 2 O and 0.7% Rb 2 O...

O and 26.9m from 222.0 to 248.8m averaging 2.12% Li O and 0.7% Rb O... DDH PL-GDH-27-24 intersected 48.1m of pegmatite from surface averaging 1.93% Li 2 O and another 49.8m from 129.7 to 179.5m averaging 2.23% Li 2 O with elevated Cs (0.61% Cs 2 O) and Ta (461 ppm Ta 2 O 5 )...

O and another 49.8m from 129.7 to 179.5m averaging 2.23% Li O with elevated Cs (0.61% Cs O) and Ta (461 ppm Ta O )... DDH PL-134-24 stepped out 200m to the west as a condemnation hole, intersected 26.8 m of pegmatite from 18.9 to 45.7m confirming that the Spark pegmatite remains open."

Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI](formerly Red Dirt Metals)

On June 20, Delta Lithium announced: "Yinnetharra exploration update." Highlights include:

"...Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) of 25.7Mt @ 1% Li 2O reported at the Malinda Prospect in December 2023. The Malinda MRE is located within a 1.6km section of the 80km strike length of Delta’s prospective stratigraphy at the broader Yinnetharra Lithium Project, including the Jameson Prospect.

Drilling at Jameson continues with strong spodumene mineralization at shallow depth: 18m @ 1.5% Li 2O from 13m in JREX012. 16m @ 1.7% Li 2O from 26m in JREX001.

Highlights from resource definition at Malinda in this round of results include: 28m @ 1.8% Li 2O from 194m in YRRD534 at M36. 21m @ 2.1% Li 2O from 206m in YRRD458 at M36. 43m @ 1.1% Li 2O from 128m in YRRD478 at M1. 22m @ 1.3% Li 2O from 140m in YRRD612 at M1...

With numerous shallow high-grade intercepts: 24m @ 1.1% Li 2O from 6m in YRRD516 at M1. 38m @ 0.9% Li 2O from 8m in YRRD520 at M1. 11m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 41m in YRRD592 at M1. 14m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 51m in YRRD521 at M1."

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)

On June 17, Winsome Resources announced:

Domestic and Global Institutions back Winsome on the pathway to production with A$25m equity raising...at a weighted average price of approximately A$1.00 per share to advance Winsome’s Adina Lithium Project into development...Capital raise includes approximately A$13.2 million utilising Canadian flow through financing provisions, placed at A$1.275 per share, representing a 32% premium to Winsome’s last traded price...Capital raise funds will be used to advance key project initiatives including: Adina Lithium and Renard project studies, on track for completion Q3 2024, and Exploration and resource growth drilling to expand the current Mineral Resource Estimate of 77.9Mt @ 1.15%.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2, 2024 - Adina Project studies and a decision regarding the Renard Project option.

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQX:LTHCF)

On May 27, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic files NI 43-101 Technical report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate."

On May 29, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic announces feasibility study results for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil." Highlights include:

"178,000tpa of spodumene concentrate production (5.5% Li 2 O).

O). 14-year mine life.

After-tax NPV 8 of US$1.3B; IRR of 40%.

of US$1.3B; IRR of 40%. All-in operating costs of $444/t SC5.5...

Total capital expenditure (“CAPEX”) of US$266 million (including a 15% contingency) with after-tax payback of 3.4 years. LOM sustaining costs of US$ 81 million."

On May 30, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic announces binding term sheet for US$20 million royalty financing with Appian." Highlights include:

"...A 2.25% Life of Mine gross revenue royalty on the Bandeira Project.

A purchase price of US$20,000,000 payable to the Company upon closing.

An option for the Company to fully buy-back the Royalty within the first five years for a fee of US$67,500,000.

Funding is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the finalization and execution of documentation and the provision of legal opinions."

On June 3, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic announces $15M premium to market private placement with strategic shareholders."

On June 11, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced:

Lithium Ionic completes acquisition of remaining 15% of Salinas Properties, Minas Gerais, Brazil...As consideration pursuant to the Transaction, the Company has paid the vendor: A cash payment of the Brazilian Real equivalent of US$2 million. The issuance of 2.5 million shares of Lithium Ionic.

Wildcat Resources [ASX:WC8]

On June 13, Wildcat Resources announced:

Leia returns wide intersections and high-grade zones 105.3m at 1.1% Li2O and 84.8m @ 1.3% Li2O...Wildcat is well funded with $90.1 million cash at end of Q3.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)

No significant news for the month.

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQX:CYDVF)(Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)

Century Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada.

On June 13, Century Lithium Corp. announced: "Century Lithium files technical report on the feasibility study of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada."

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

No significant news for the month.

AVZ Minerals

AVZ Minerals owns 75% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC. The Project ownership is currently in dispute. No longer ASX listed.

On June 14, AVZ Minerals announced: "Further extension of exclusive due diligence period for US$20 million facility with Locke."

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI)

On May 30, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium announces financial and operating highlights for year and quarter ended February 29, 2024." Highlights include:

Nevada:

"Filed the maiden TLC Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) (1) yielding robust economics on the second largest Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) resource and the second highest flow-sheet head-grade for Nevada Claystones: After-Tax NPV8 (US$3.26 billion), IRR (27.5%), Opex estimated at $7,443/t LCE. M&I Resources of 8.83 million tonnes (“t”) (2052 Mt @ 809 ppm Li) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) from latest Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Average annual production of 38,000 t of LCE over 40 year Life of Mine (“LOM”). Targeted head grade over 2,000 parts per million (“ppm”) over LOM and approximately 2,200 ppm at start. Ability to pre-concentrate TLC mineralization.

yielding robust economics on the second largest Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) resource and the second highest flow-sheet head-grade for Nevada Claystones: Continued refinement of TLC flow sheet driving higher lithium (“LI”) purity, optimization of pre-concentration and enhanced economic potential.

Drilling at TLC continued to expand the existing footprint significantly with additional higher grade, near-surface sections."

Peru:

"Intersected the highest grades of Li and Cesium (“Cs”) encountered to date at Falchani, up to 5,645 ppm Li and 12,610 ppm Cs. Significantly extended lithium mineralization up to 400 metres (“m”) west at Falchani.

Announced a 476% increase in M&I resources over prior MRE (2) to 5.53 million tonnes of LCE (447 Mt @ 2,327 ppm Li) at Falchani: Additional Updated Inferred Resource to 3.99 Mt LCE (506 Mt @ 1,481 ppm Li).

to 5.53 million tonnes of LCE (447 Mt @ 2,327 ppm Li) at Falchani: Published results of updated PEA (3) at Falchani: After-tax NPV8% tripled to US$5.11 billion, IRR 32.0%, low Opex of $5,093/t LCE. Average annual production of 61,400 t of LCE over 43 year LOM; Targeted head grade > 2,700 ppm over LOM.

at Falchani: New lithium discovery 6km west of Falchani with assays up to 2,668 ppm Li, averaging 1,560 ppm Li over 222 m of continuous mineralization.

Semi-Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) submitted for Falchani ahead of schedule: Starts mine permitting process for Falchani and key step to completion of full EIA. Upon approval, enables drilling from up to 420 drill platforms across Falchani without the need for additional drill permits. Approval expected mid-2024."



Corporate:

"Unanimous ruling confirming title to 32 disputed concessions made by Superior Court in Peru: Fully supportive of the Company’s position; Subsequent petition by INGEMMET & MINEM to Peruvian Supreme Court in final attempt to reverse Superior Court Ruling: Over 75% of such petitions are rejected/do not meet Supreme Court threshold. Company believes no grounds for Supreme Court to take jurisdiction. Dispute relates to approximately 18% of the Company’s 174 concessions. Title to these 32 concessions remains fully protected by injunction.

Strategic investment of $5,360,000 into Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Published maiden ESG report covering year-end 2023.

Year-end cash / cash equivalents of $11,889,416 and marketable securities worth $6,700,000.

No debt or material royalties."

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

No news for the month.

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has a M&I Resource of 16.0Mt.

On May 24, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: "E3 Lithium files first quarter 2024 financial statements and MD&A."

Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE:NVLH] (OTCQB:NVLHF)

Nevada Lithium has an arrangement to own 100% of the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On June 17, Nevada Lithium Corp. announced:

Nevada Lithium announces $6 million private placement led by strategic investor Marcel Boekhoorn...Our 100% owned Bonnie Claire Project continues to build on its stature as one of the largest lithium resources in North America, located in the premier mining jurisdiction of Nevada. We are confident that Bonnie Claire is one of the most attractive undeveloped lithium assets in the world.”

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (LISMF)

On May 29, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Well update – Corporate site visit – Private placement to close..."

On June 12, Lithium South Development Corp. announced: "Lithium South announces closing of $3.9M: Non-brokered Private Placement."

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon has a JV with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco") (60% Sibelco: 40% Avalon) to develop their lithium assets.

On May 27, Avalon Advanced Materials announced:

Avalon announces results of independent valuation report for the site of its planned Thunder Bay Lithium Processing Facility...The report highlights that the replacement cost of the infrastructure at Avalon’s Thunder Bay site, factoring in its current condition, is estimated to be $46 million. In addition, the land value is estimated at between $11 to $16 million, which brings the total estimate of the site value to be between $57 to $62 million. The findings highlight the value proposition inherent in Avalon’s Thunder Bay site including existing buildings, underground services, electrical services, rail spurs and a deep-water port.

Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)

On May 24, Snow Lake Lithium announced: "Snow Lake receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency..."

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

On June 4, Green Technology Metals announced: "Company update on North American strategy – leadership changes & progress." Highlights include:

"Mr. Luke Cox to resign as Chief Executive Officer effective 19 July 2024.

Mr. Cameron Henry the company’s Executive Director will assume the duties being performed by Mr Cox whilst preparing for a new incoming CEO, with a focus now on preparation for financing and investment decision.

Stage 1 development of Seymour on track with DFS and permitting activities continuing to progress well.

Ongoing discussions with partnering process continuing.

Further investment by global leading EV companies in Ontario, leading the North American market for development with now CAD $43B invested in the province.

2024 exploration field season has commenced, with field teams mobilised to Junior and maiden drilling program imminent."

On June 11, Green Technology Metals announced:

Extensional drilling commenced at Seymour Lithium Project...3,000m, 5-hole extensional diamond drill program has commenced at the Seymour Lithium project testing the potential for underground resource expansion...

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (PNXLF) (OTCQX:LILIF)

No news for the month.

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

No lithium related news for the month.

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

On May 31, Rock Tech Lithium announced:

Official permit ceremony for German Lithium Refinery with Brandenburg state officials today. Milestone for Rock Tech and German battery value-chain.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:NMTAY) (RDRUY)

On May 27, Neometals announced:

Option to acquire precious metals waste recovery process and plant in US...The purchase price for the 80% equity interest is approximately US$10 million (A$15.4M), payable by way of a combination of staged cash and equity in Neometals. The potential for short-term cash generation from debottlenecking the pilot plant and increasing the recovery of precious metals from waste is consistent with Neometals’ strategy.

On June 4, Neometals announced: "Precious metals due diligence update." Highlights include:

"Initial six-week pilot-scale metallurgical test work program to selectively recover precious metals from purchased third-party waste streams yielded encouraging yet highly variable results.

Approximately 4.28 tonnes of two purchased feedstocks processed in 10 campaigns totaling 24 batches of 120-245kg to verify and validate the process across range of scenarios.

Commenced second phase of test work on preferred feedstock, reagent regime and recovery technique to confirm repeatability of results from initial test work, completion in June and results expected July."

Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On June 20, Nano One Materials announced:

Nano One and Worley provide insights into strategic partnership and market opportunities in cathode active materials production.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQB:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:AZMTF), Bastion Minerals [ASX:BMO], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCPK:BHLIF) (CDCZF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCQB:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSE:LTHM] [FSE:1QB0] (OTCQB:CHELF), Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], CleanTech Lithium [AIM:CTL] (OTCQX:CTLHF), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. [TSXV:CLM], Cosmos Exploration [ASX:C1X], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Dixie Gold [TSXV:DG], Eastern Resources [ASX:EFE], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (FRRSF), Future Battery Minerals [ASX:FBM] (AOUMF), Greentech Metals [ASX:GRE], Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), Grounded Lithium [TSXV:GRD] (OTCQB:GRDAF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS)(OTCQB:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], James Bay Minerals Ltd [ASX:JBY], Jindalee Lithium Limited [ASX:JLL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Kali Metals [ASX:KM1], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Li-FT Power [TSXV:LIFT] [FSE:WS0](OTCQX:LIFFF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTCPK:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCQB:LXENF), Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Megado Minerals [ASX:MEG], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], Omnia Metals Group [ASX:OM1], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Pan American Energy Corp. [CSE:PNRG] [FSE: SS60] (OTCQB:PAANF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Q2 Metals [TSXV:QTWO] (OTCQB:QUEXF) (QTWO), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE] (OTCPK:SNNAF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Stelar Metals [ASX:SLB], Solis Minerals [ASX:SLM], Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE:SPOD] (OTCQB:SPODF), Stria Lithium [TSXV:SRA] (OTCQB:SRCAF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCQX:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (ELHF), Tyranna Resources [ASX:TYX], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), X-Terra Resources [TSXV:XTT] (OTCPK:XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

June lithium prices were lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Liontown Resources - Kathleen Valley Project is primed for production with first production around the corner.

Eramet: Successful issue of €500 million sustainability-linked bonds.

Leo Lithium - Mali Government approves transaction and issues permits.

Atlas Lithium doubles the size of its lithium exploration footprint in Brazil. Targets to start production at the Neves Project in Q4, 2024.

Serbia to give green light for Rio Tinto Jadar lithium mine, FT reports.

Vulcan Energy Resources - Strategic investments by CIMIC Group and Hancock Prospecting of €40 million (~A$65 million).

Latin Resources - Colina lithium deposit Resource upgrade: Global JORC MRE now at 77.7Mt @ 1.24% Li2O.

Global Lithium Resources announces a 43% increase in Manna Lithium deposit Mineral Resource to 51.6Mt @ 1.0% Li2O.

Savannah Resources - Strategic partnership with AMG fulfills near term funding requirements and offers potential full project financing solution for the Barroso Lithium Project.

Patriot Battery Metals announces closing of C$75M financing. Drills 33.4 m at 2.40% Li 2 O at CV13 high grade Vega Zone.

O at CV13 high grade Vega Zone. Frontier Lithium intersects 136.7m of 1.32% Li2O from surface (& 48.1m of 1.93% Li 2 O) and extends spark pegmatite.

O) and extends spark pegmatite. Lithium Ionic FS for the Bandeira Lithium Project - 178,000tpa, 14 year mine life. After-tax NPV 8 of US$1.3b; IRR of 40%. Initial CapEx US$266m.

of US$1.3b; IRR of 40%. Initial CapEx US$266m. Wildcat Resources drills 105.3m at 1.1% Li2O and 84.8m @ 1.3% Li2O.

Rock Tech Lithium holds official permit ceremony for German Lithium Refinery with Brandenburg state.

