In this article, we take a look at the BDC Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF). We recently added the stock to our coverage and the service BDC Tool.

BCSF is overweight Aerospace / Defense and High Tech sectors. This is a bit different from the usual Tech / Healthcare sector overweights.

BCSF

The company is focused on the core middle-market segment with a median EBITDA of $44m. Unlike the upper middle-market segment, occupied by the largest BDCs, borrowers in this segment are, arguably, less likely to be refinanced by banks - a pattern which looks to be happening in the larger BDCs.

BCSF is part of the Bain Capital Credit's private credit umbrella, which manages $12bn in assets.

BCSF trades at an 11% dividend yield and a 7% discount to book. Its net income yield is 12.9% - around 1% above the average in our coverage.

Performance Blip?

The first thing that caught our eye when looking at the company was the odd behavior in the second quarter of 2020, as illustrated below.

Systematic Income

We all know that almost every BDC NAV fell in Q1 of 2020 as markets blew up. However, there was a sharp NAV bounce in Q2 as credit spreads and sentiment recovered and prices rallied. We don’t see that bounce in BCSF. And investors who follow GBDC may also remember that GBDC saw its NAV fall.

What happened in these two cases is that the companies held a rights offering to raise equity in order to deleverage. Rights offerings allow existing shareholders to buy shares discounted to the then price, which typically trades discounted to NAV. The NAV of the overall company then drops because its assets are acquired at a significant discount to the NAV via the new shares. For example, the subscription price for each share of BCSF in Q2 of 2020 was $10.21 vs. the NAV of $17.29. After the rights offering, the NAV fell $1.47.

So if we just look at the NAV profile, we see an 8.5% drop in the NAV. However, shareholders who fully participate in the rights offering do not suffer a loss because whatever NAV dilution they experience, they can recover by participating in new shares. This is not guaranteed for investors who sell the rights (the BCSF rights were transferable). Investors who do nothing suffer the full drop of the NAV. In short, the NAV is reported as though shareholders don’t participate in the rights offering, which is obviously not an accurate way to represent performance.

In the chart below, we adjust the 5Y total NAV return by the impact of exercising the rights.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Overall, we would need to add around 2% of performance per annum back into the company to judge it fairly against the sector. Once we do this, its total NAV return is right in line with the sector.

Key Metrics

Net income has been falling over the last few quarters, due to an uptick in incentive costs which can be variable, higher interest expense and a downshift in leverage. Net investment income yield on NAV works out to around 12% - about 1.1% below the average and 0.5% below the median level. On a twelve-month trailing basis, the company's net investment income NAV yield is right on top of the average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company declared a total dividend of $0.45 for the quarter, which works out to coverage of 125%. Spillover was $0.93 per share, or more than 2x the base dividend.

The NAV has been up trending since the start of COVID. As we discussed above, the overall NAV level is understated as it assumes no participation in the Q2-2020 rights offering. Adjusted for that, the NAV is around 4% below its pre-COVID level, which is not a bad result.

Systematic Income

The first-lien allocation is around 83% of the portfolio, which is about average in our coverage, while the equity allocation is above average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

One competitive advantage of the company is its low level of debt interest expense - 1.2% below the median level. This is owed to two very low coupon bonds which are only coming due in 2026. This puts its interest expense in the same neighborhood as the higher-credit rating BDCs such as Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), Ares Capital (ARCC), and others.

BCSF

Non-accruals are at 1% - around the sector average level. 97% of the portfolio is performing in line or better than expectations. Median net leverage of the portfolio borrowers has fallen from a recent peak of 5.1x to 4.7x - a good result. About 3% of the portfolio has interest coverage below 1x - a modest amount.

The company has generated cumulative net realized losses over the last few quarters. This bears watching, but it's also expected for an average performer.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Its fee structure is not particularly shareholder friendly, with a typical 1.5% / 1% base management fee split and 17.5% incentive fee. The incentive hurdle rate starts at just 6% - at the low (unattractive) end for the BDC space.

The company's valuation has traded consistently cheaper than the sector average.

Systematic Income

The stock offered a very attractive opportunity in the first half of 2023 when it traded at a valuation 20-25% cheaper than the average in our coverage. This has since compressed to a low double-digit number - still attractive but not in the same ballpark.

Systematic Income

Takeaways

Overall, BCSF looks to us to be an average performer in our coverage, slightly better or worse than the sector depending on the time horizon in question. Investors who look at the company on a 5-year+ total NAV return basis need to adjust for of the rights offering as reported NAV results assume no sale or exercise of rights, which understates performance.

As far as competitive advantages, the company has a low level of interest expense, which it will enjoy into 2026. It can also syndicate acquired loans, in effect, taking "skim" from being a middle-man.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. stock looks modestly compelling with an above average performance-to-valuation metric over the last 3 years. We would look to add the stock on any weakening against the sector.