PM Images

The number of income-focused ETFs that are available to investors can be overwhelming at times when looking for a strategy that can produce attractive yields while still generating capital appreciation. One of the most common complaints I hear about income investing is the lack of upside and missing out on gains. Income investing isn't for everyone, but there are some ETFs that are structured to capitalize on upward trends in the market while generating attractive yields. The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) has amassed $14.7 billion in assets under management (AUM) and is becoming increasingly popular as its establishing a track record of generating capital appreciation and significant monthly income through its distributions. I have been bullish on JEPQ for some time, and over the past year, it's appreciated by 16.58% while distributing $4.86 per share, which is a yield of 8.83% over the trailing twelve months (TTM). I think the Magnificent Seven will continue to lead the market higher as earnings grow, and this should extend JEPQ's track record of generating monthly income and producing further appreciation for investors.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Since my previous article about JEPQ was published in March (can be read here), shares of JEPQ have increased by 1.96%. When the distribution is factored in, JEPQ's total return was 4.49% compared to 4.23% for the S&P 500. In that article, I discussed why JEPQ was turning into one of my favorite income-producing investments. I am following up with a new article now that Q1 earnings are over, as I want to compare how JEPQ has performed compared to other high-yielding ETFs and discuss why I think JEPQ will move higher throughout the rest of 2024.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to investing in JEPQ

JEPQ doesn't have the same risks as investing in individual equities as it replicates the holdings within the Nasdaq 100. JEPQ owns a basket of stocks, with its largest holding being Microsoft, which represents 7.46% of the fund. While JEPQ is diversified, there are several risk factors to allocating capital toward this investment. JEPQ is heavily weighted toward technology, with more than 50% of its assets allocated to this sector. If earnings growth slows down and a recession occurs, JEPQ could experience a larger sell-off than other ETFs that are more diversified. If the AI narrative changes and we see less investor enthusiasm for AI-related stocks, this could negatively impact JEPQ, as its largest holdings will benefit from the AI wave. There is also an opportunity cost risk as JEPQ has trailed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ETFs in appreciation as JEPQ is a hybrid fund that utilizes a portion of its asset base to invest in ETNs to run its option overlay strategy.

JEPQ is becoming a quintessential hybrid ETF to generate income without sacrificing too much capital appreciation

Investments are generally compared to the S&P 500 as it represents the 500 largest companies in the United States and has an average return of 10.26% since 1957. Many investors turn to income investing as they would rather generate reoccurring income without having to sell off shares and draw down on their investments. There are many types of income investments, and I am going to compare JEPQ to a standard S&P 500 index fund represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), and 6 well-known income-focused ETFs. The income-focused ETFs I will compare JEPQ against are the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYM), Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD), and the Global X S&P 500® Covered Call ETF (XYLD). Some of these ETFs utilize a call option strategy, while others only focus on building a portfolio of income-producing assets to generate their dividends. In 2024, SPY has appreciated by 15.25%, and JEPQ is right behind it, having appreciated by 11.60%. VYM is the next best in performance, as it's up 5.69% in 2024.

Seeking Alpha

While JEPQ has done well over the past year compared to other income-focused ETFs, I wanted to expand my comparison over the past year. JEPQ has appreciated the most of the income-focused ETFs I am comparing it to over the past year while generating the 4th largest yield of the 7 income-focused ETFs. JEPQ has appreciated by 16.59% over the past year compared to 25.30% for SPY. There were only 2 other ETFs that appreciated by double digits over this period, and those were VYM and SCHD. The other ETFs that utilize call option strategies are all appreciated by less than 5%, even JEPI. When it comes to the TTM yield, the 8 ETFs below, which include SPY have generated between 1.26% - 11.68%. JEPQ is in the middle of the pack, producing $4.86 in distributions over the TTM for a TTM yield of 8.79%. When appreciation and yield are combined, SPY has a total return of 26.87%, while JEPQ is right behind it with 26.83%. The next best fund was VYM, with a total return of 17.54%, but most of that was appreciation, as the TTM yield was 3%.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In my opinion, JEPQ has become a quintessential ETF for investors who want to generate recurring income without sacrificing too much appreciation compared to the market. JEPQ allows investors to gain exposure to the Nasdaq 100 through 80% of its investable assets. The other 20% can be used for their ELN strategy, which is where they implement a call option strategy. This has allowed JEPQ to follow the market higher while generating a respectable yield, which has outpaced the risk-free rate of return. For investors who want to generate income but still see their investments appreciated when the market does well, JEPQ combined both aspects of investing, and its track record speaks for itself.

Why I think JEPQ is going higher

The market keeps going higher as the S&P 500 has increased by 14.67% while the Nasdaq has climbed 32.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) has raised its target again for the S&P 500 to 5,600 by the end of 2024, while Evercore is setting its target between 5,600 and 6,000. On an EPS basis, Goldman Sachs has maintained their earnings forecasts and believes the EPS for the S&P will be $241 in 2024 and $256 in 2025. If the market goes higher, as many investment firms feel it will, I think it will be led by technology once again, as this is a much different market than several decades ago. JEPQ has a lot of exposure to technology as more than 50% of JEPQ's assets are allocated throughout this sector, with an additional 15.38% of their assets allocated toward communications, which Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) are classified as.

Seeking Alpha

When I look at the top-10 holdings of JEPQ there is a lot of future earnings growth on the horizon. JEPQ has 43.74% of its assets allocated toward its top-10 holdings. Overall, from the end of the 2024 fiscal year through 2026, these 10 companies are expected to grow their earnings by 50.26% on average. Currently, these companies are trading at 39.66 times 2024 earnings, and they are trading at 26.12 times 2026 earnings. I believe that the earnings growth from these companies will drive the market higher, and there is a good possibility that these companies beat and raise guidance as time progresses. This should be a recipe for JEPQ to continue following the market higher while generating large amounts of recurring income on a monthly basis.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

CME Group is projecting that the most likely scenario is that the United States experiences at least 1 rate cut in 2024 as there is only a 6.3% chance that rates remain unchanged. As we enter into a rate cutting cycle it's more likely that businesses expand due to the cost of capital declining. For many companies computer services from equipment to services will be needed for most expansions so many of the companies within JEPQ's holdings would likely benefit, especially the companies found in the top-10 holdings. We could also see an extension in demand for high-end GPUs as more companies try to build out their AI infrastructure. In a rate cutting environment I believe the capital being injected into the economy from new spending will flow up to the largest companies as additional compute from cloud services such as AWS and Azure will be needed, and more capital will be allocated toward advertising which is bullish for Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL), and we could see more consumption on a consumer level which would provide a boost to Apple Inc. (AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), and potentially Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). I think the next several years will be bullish for technology and JEPQ has the potential to produce similar results as it has over the past year.

CME Group

Conclusion

JEPQ continues to follow the market higher and has been a great option for investors who want to generate a larger yield than the risk-free rate of return while still participating in the market to some degree. When the distributions are looked at with appreciation, JEPQ has performed almost as well as an S&P 500 index fund over the past year. JEPQ has become one of my favorite income-focused ETFs as it has generated a TTM yield of 8.79% while providing a 16.59% return on appreciation. It's hard to find ETFs that can provide a solution for hybrid investors, and JEPQ continues to prove that it can be a bridge between both types of investing with a singular product. I plan on adding more to my position in JEPQ as I am bullish on the market in the future.