Regular readers know I feel Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is in a bubble, with intense competition (new semiconductor inventions at lower prices) set to destroy its profit margins first, and perhaps even sales over time in the AI-chip space. So, if you want to speculate on a real-world bust in NVDA shares through an IRA or 401-k account (which prohibit short selling), how can this be accomplished?

The answer is through the Graniteshares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD), launched last summer. The folks running Graniteshares believe retail investors deserve a way to go short booming Nvidia shares, in basically a long product for ownership, open for use in tax-deferred IRA and 401-k brokerage accounts. And, while I have looked into purchasing the inverse Nvidia ETF for myself, I did not pull the trigger until this week.

What is forcing me to get more aggressively bearish on Nvidia? Basically, a research note from BTIG Chief Market Technician Jonathan Krinsky is helping to tip the scale, in my mind at least. Mr. Krinsky made an eye-popping comparison between Nvidia's incredible stock gains and the meteoric rise of Cisco Systems (CSCO) into the original Dotcom technology-related peak of early 2000.

The summary is Nvidia lapped Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) as the most valuable company in recent trading activity, with shares trading 100% above its 200-day moving average. In his research, this represented the widest spread any U.S. company has traded above its 200-DMA while sitting as the largest company for size on Wall Street! It even eclipsed Cisco's equivalent-definition record during March 2000. Further, within weeks of Cisco's occurrence, the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) peaked, before falling -80% over the next several years. He also pointed out NVDA has generated a nearly identical 5-year gain to CSCO at its top price of +4,300%! It makes you wonder if history does repeat.

StockCharts.com - NVIDIA, Daily Price & Volume Changes, 5 Years StockCharts.com - Cisco, Daily Price & Volume Changes, June 1995 to June 2003, Author Reference Point

Why sell Nvidia? In my last article here, I discussed the huge valuation differences today between another 1990s winner in the technology/semiconductor sector, Intel (INTC), and the Big Tech 2.0 bubble leader Nvidia (at least during 2023-24). Definitely, NVDA has been moving into unsustainable crazy land with a $3+ trillion market cap in the notoriously cyclical chip industry. Is the company really worth 12x the business value of October 2022?

Seeking Alpha Table - Nvidia, "F" Quant Valuation Grade, June 24th, 2024

Graniteshares 2x Short Nvidia

How can an investor position themselves for some sort of deep Nvidia correction? The easiest and lowest-risk way to create short positioning for retail investors, either as a hedge for your long NVDA exposure, or a way to gamble on a material Nvidia price drop, is through the Graniteshares 2x Short NVDA ETF. The added advantage of this ETF is it can be traded in almost any brokerage account, even IRA and 401-k setups.

Perhaps the main reason I prefer the security is it is designed to limit potential losses to your initial investment vs. the theoretically "unlimited" losses inherent in a regular short position (dramatically more capital can be lost than invested upfront). However, to earn a profit trading it, you have to get in (buy NVD) close to a short-term Nvidia price top, then get out (sell NVD) after a decent quote drop in the underlying security.

Graniteshares.com - NVD Fact Sheet, March 31st, 2024 Graniteshares.com - NVD Fact Sheet, March 31st, 2024

The inverse or short design is created through swap agreements with the main Wall Street money-center banks as counterparties. The assets are rebalanced daily, and 1.5% yearly in management fees are taken to run the fund. Below is a table of the swap holdings as of June 21st, 2024.

Seeking Alpha Table - NVD, Swap Holdings, June 21st, 2024

Performance History

Let's review how Graniteshares 2x Short NVDA has worked since inception last August. For starters, the steep dive in Nvidia shares over the past five trading days has slashed $400 billion from the equity market capitalization of its all-time peak around $3.3 trillion.

5-Day Performance

Performance stats between June 18th to 24th show the NVD inverse product can rise nicely when Nvidia experiences a sharp decline. If you nail a top, in fact, daily rebalancing can compound (pyramid, actually) your returns. The +29.2% total return gain (NVD does not pay a dividend currently) is slightly more than the 2x daily design would imply on the underlying -12.9% Nvidia drop.

YCharts - NVD vs. NVIDIA, Total Returns, June 18th to 24th, 2024

1-Month Performance

Nevertheless, longer-term performance beyond a few days has been absolutely rotten since inception. This is because of the 2x inverse leverage on a booming stock, effectively weighs against the NVD design. The 1-month total return of +10.9% from Nvidia has generated a -23.3% NVD loss.

YCharts - NVD vs. NVIDIA, 1-Month Total Returns

3-Month Performance

And, the numbers get worse from there. 3-month total returns of +25.2% from Nvidia have translated into a whopping -48% drop for NVD.

YCharts - NVD vs. NVIDIA, 3-Month Total Returns

10-Month Performance

Measured against the amazing +158.6% Nvidia spike since August, NVD has cratered for owners into an investment loss of -89.2% since the ETF began trading. To say the least, TIMING is EVERYTHING in a 2x leveraged security.

YCharts - NVD vs. NVIDIA, 10-Month Total Returns

March-April 2024 Advance

With limited data and experience on how NVD fluctuates when Nvidia's share price is in serious decline, I will draw the only other meaningful up move for this inverse/short product below. Between March 25th and April 19th, Nvidia slid -11.5%, boosting NVD pricing by +24.6%.

YCharts - NVD vs. NVIDIA, Total Returns, March 25th to April 19th, 2024

Final Thoughts

From a technical perspective, volume trading in Graniteshares 2x Short NVDA has exploded over the past few weeks. All told, it appears to be aggressive buying, perhaps by hedge funds and experienced investors less bullish on the AI-chip giant's valuation and future prospects.

Below, I have drawn a daily graph of trading since NVD's August rollout. You can see the gigantic upturn in interest in this ETF on the right side of the chart during June.

A solid rebound in Accumulation/Distribution Line and 20-day Chaikin Money Flow momentum is noteworthy. Perhaps the most telling trading statistic is On Balance Volume reached a new all-time high yesterday (June 24th), reversing the steady downtrend witnessed since early May.

It would appear at face value that interest in shorting Nvidia through NVD has taken a dramatic leap forward in recent trading sessions.

StockCharts.com - NVD, Daily Price & Volume Changes, Since August 2023 Inception, Author Reference Point

To some degree, you may consider NVD acts like a put option, without an immediate expiration date. However, time decay will exert negative pressure on ETF quotes, as the cost of creating swap agreements (usually with price premiums required for banks to enter each contract) will undoubtedly prove difficult to overcome over extended periods. This is NOT a long-term investment proposition. It is a high-risk, short-term instrument for speculating on a substantial drawdown in Nvidia pricing. Please review the SEC Bulletin on leveraged ETFs to understand the risks before placing any trades.

Please keep exposure and position sizing very low, unless you are hedging an existing long Nvidia stake you don't want to liquidate for tax reasons.

Because the odds favor compounding/rebalancing issues on top of time decay costs, my official 12-month rating for Graniteshares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF is a Hold.

If I am lucky, NVD will deliver a nice bump in worth over a few weeks to several months, and I will exit with a smile. Can a double or triple in price be coming into the fall for this ETF, given a -40% to -60% price crash for Nvidia shares? Sure, but that presses the math into gambling territory.

I strongly suggest putting less than 1% of your portfolio into NVD as a maximum bearish sentiment bet on Nvidia's implosion or a phase of severe correction. For risk weighting, I am personally assuming I will lose the whole amount invested. It's more of an intellectual challenge for myself to create some sort of profit, to be perfectly honest. I want to be able to say I was short Nvidia right after its all-time peak.

This ETF product is not for the faint at heart or risk-averse crowd. If you respect how it functions, and are willing to make a small gamble, any "immediate" Nvidia weakness could be leveraged to the plus side in your account.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.