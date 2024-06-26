BKCH: Bearish Seasonal Trends Offset The Valuation Case And Better Technicals

Jun. 26, 2024 10:31 AM ETGlobal X Blockchain ETF (BKCH)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.3K Followers

Summary

  • AI overshadowed bitcoin in the first half of the year, with news of spot bitcoin and ether ETFs approval.
  • Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) up only 14% in 2024, while spot bitcoin is up 45%.
  • BKCH has grown to $165 million in assets under management, with high concentration in fintech sectors and high risk ratings.
  • I outline key price levels to watch ahead of bearish bitcoin seasonal trends.

Businessman using a computer to Blockchain technology concept with a chain of encrypted blocks to secure cryptocurrencies and bitcoin for online payments and money transaction

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

AI seemed to steal the show from bitcoin during much of the first half of the year. Crypto was in the news in January when the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 spot bitcoin ETFs. Then, just recently, news unfolded

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.3K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKCH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BKCH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKCH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News