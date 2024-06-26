Rivian: Volkswagen Deal Is A Game Changer

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.46K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. shares surged up to 50% after it announced that Volkswagen would invest $5.0B into the EV start-up.
  • The Volkswagen deal significantly reduces liquidity and ramp-up risks for Rivian.
  • Despite challenges in the EV market, Rivian remains a highly promising and well-capitalized investment opportunity in the electric vehicle market.

Rivian headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Shares of electric vehicle ("EV") company Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) soared up to 50% in the after-hours market on Tuesday after it announced that Germany-based Volkswagen (VWAGY, VLKAF) would invest $5.0B into a joint venture with the purpose

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.46K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News