Shares of electric vehicle ("EV") company Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) soared up to 50% in the after-hours market on Tuesday after it announced that Germany-based Volkswagen (VWAGY, VLKAF) would invest $5.0B into a joint venture with the purpose to share EV architecture and software. Rivian Automotive obviously here is a big winner as the electric vehicle company is pressured by mounting losses as it is scaling its production into a weak market. The $5.0B investment will extend the company's liquidity run-way significantly and also limits investment risks, which is a game changer for investors that have become concerned with the company's losses and cash burn. I believe the deal is a very favorable development, especially with the EV market making negative news lately with the bankruptcy of Fisker!

Previous rating

I rated shares of Rivian a strong buy in April, after the electric vehicle company confirmed its delivery target for FY 2024, saw 82% Y/Y revenue growth and improving unit economics: Better Value Than Investors Think. The Volkswagen-Rivian deal is a major positive development for Rivian, especially whose valuation has been weighed down by high losses and slowing revenue growth. With Rivian set to share development risks and costs with a major European carmaker, and with a prolonged liquidity run-way, I believe the risk profile has significantly improved.

Why the Volkswagen deal is a game-changer for Rivian

Large, established car manufacturers are feeling out companies with EV technology for strategic investments, and Germany-based Volkswagen Group is leading the way. Volkswagen invested $700M into China-based XPeng (XPEV) last year -- resulting in a 5% minority position -- with the intent of jointly developing two battery electric vehicles under the Volkswagen brand. Now, the German auto company decided to invest $5.0B into a joint venture with Rivian. The terms of the agreement lay out an initial investment of $1.0B, to be made in FY 2024, followed by another $4.0B once certain milestones are met.

The reason why the Volkswagen deal matters so much, especially to Rivian, is that it drastically reduces investment risks for investors. The strategic equity investment further extends the company’s liquidity runway, which is an important aspect considering that Rivian is losing a ton of money on its electric vehicle operations.

Rivian had $7.9B of funds sitting on its balance sheet as of the end of the March quarter, but the company has had a high cash burn lately as it ramped the production of the R1T and R1S especially. In Q1 ’24, Rivian also unveiled its new midsize platform for its electric vehicles which will be used to build smaller, more affordable EV iterations known as the R2, R3 and R3X. Given the expensive ramp of Rivian's EV products, the company has seen a steady decline of its cash balance since FY 2022.

Based from the company’s Q1 ’24 report, Rivian had $1.5B negative free cash flow just, so even with a relatively high cash balance, cash burn is a concern. The average amount of free cash flow in the last five quarters was also $1.5B. In my last work on the EV company, I suggested that Rivian had enough cash for at least one year of operations (five quarters to be exact based from recent free cash flow trends, not counting any potential convertible debt offerings). With another $5.0B now coming in from Volkswagen, Rivian's liquidity run-way is extended to approximately 8–9 quarters, meaning the electric vehicle company would not have any need to tap the debt markets in the near future.

Rivian’s valuation

Waning EV demand has taken a big toll on the valuations of EV companies, especially in the last two years, and Rivian has not been able to escape the downward pull. Rivian is currently valued at a price-to-revenue ratio (the only valuation approach that makes sense for the company) of 1.8X, which is way below the average price-to-revenue ratio of 3.0X (41% to be exact). In the longer term, especially with Rivian now being able to share EV development costs and risks with a strong financial partner, I believe the electric vehicle company could return to its 3-year average P/S ratio of 3.0X, which implies a fair value of $20.50 per-share.

Tesla (TSLA), obviously, is the biggest EV company in the world and in Q1 '24 took the crown back from BYD in terms of global deliveries. Tesla therefore still has the highest price-to-revenue ratio of 5.1X while Lucid Group (LCID), which is struggling with deliveries and profitability, is valued at a comparatively high 3.0X P/S ratio. As I have stated earlier, I continue to see Rivian, from a valuation and growth perspective, as the best value in the large-cap EV sector.

Risks with Rivian

The risk profile with Rivian following the Volkswagen deal has significantly improved. Not only is Rivian going to be able to share production and technology risks with its German partner, but the deal also extends Rivian’s liquidity run-way but a couple of quarters and reduces the company's need to tap the capital markets. Additionally, Volkswagen's investment is a vote of confidence for Rivian and its electric vehicle technology and products.

Final thoughts

Volkswagen’s $5.0B strategic investment into Rivian makes a lot of sense for both companies. Volkswagen Group is seeking to build equity stakes in different electric vehicle companies to share costs and risks, and the deal follows Volkswagen’s $700M strategic equity investment in XPeng last year. Rivian benefits from an extended liquidity run-way and reduced ramp up risks. Rivian has one of the best balance sheets in the industry with a Q1 ’24 cash and investment balance of $7.9B, but the Volkswagen investments add a nice capital cushion and are a game changer from a risk mitigation perspective. The strategic equity investment from Volkswagen was a big win for the EV company, and it already had a dramatically positive impact on the company's share price!

