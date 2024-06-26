XLK Is A Solid ETF But SCHG Appears Best In The Bull Run

Jun. 26, 2024 11:01 AM ETSchwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF™ (SCHG), XLK
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.39K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 continues to achieve new records, with tech stocks expected to drive the bull run in the second half of 2024.
  • Investing in tech ETFs like XLK can offer exposure to the tech sector while lowering risks associated with single-stock investments.
  • SCHG may be the best option for investors seeking big risk-adjusted returns in the current bull run, with a strong portfolio and quant analysis rating.

Business Trends Graphs and charts. Dollar sign with rocket

Vertigo3d

As the S&P 500 continues to achieve new records month over month with expectations that the rally will extend into the second half of 2024, high-risk tolerance investors can generate healthy returns by investing in stocks or ETFs driving the

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.39K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLK
--
SCHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News