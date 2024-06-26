The Outlook For Corporate Bonds As Some Central Banks Begin Cutting Rates

Jun. 26, 2024 10:15 AM ETIG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Opportunities in corporate bonds.
  • Rate cuts have started; what does that mean for corporate bonds?
  • The impact of falling interest rates on fixed income.

Page of newspaper with words corporate bonds.

designer491

The recent lowering of interest rates by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank is raising expectations that more cuts could be on the way. Rachana Bhat, Vice President, Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk's

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.59K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IG--
Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IBD--
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
VTC--
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares
MIG--
VanEck Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News