The Outlook For Corporate Bonds As Some Central Banks Begin Cutting Rates

The recent lowering of interest rates by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank is raising expectations that more cuts could be on the way. Rachana Bhat, Vice President, Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk's Greg Bonnell about the implications for the corporate bond market and the outlook for fixed income.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - After much anticipation, we have seen rate cuts from the Bank of Canada, the European Central Bank, the expectation of more to come not only from those banks but for some others. So what does this mean for the corporate bond market?

Joining us now to discuss is Rachana Bhat, VP for Active Fixed Income Portfolio Management at TD Asset Management. Racahana, welcome to the program.

Rachana Bhat - Thanks. Pleasure to be here, Greg.

Greg Bonnell - This is your first time on the show. So for the sake of the audience, just tell a little bit about your role and your coverage universe.

Rachana Bhat - Sure. I'm a portfolio manager at TD Asset Management. And I look at active fixed income. My main focus is investment grade corporate bonds. So to just give some flavor for what investment grade bonds are, these are bonds that are issued by companies that are rated BBB minus or higher. The default rates tend to be low on these bonds. And think of companies like Apple, Walmart, Bell, Telus - these are all investment grade companies, and they -- the promise that they do on -- that they make on their bonds, which is they will pay back is -- the risk to that is pretty low.

But because these are corporate bonds, they actually pay a premium over government bonds because you're investing in a company, a corporate, rather than a government entity, and that premium is actually called a spread. Now, the main idea behind the spread is the higher the risk you take, the more spread compensation you receive. The lower risk you take, the lower compensation you get. But the idea is that you have to ensure that the spread that you're receiving actually compensates you for the risk that you're taking in a specific company or credit. And I think for that, you focus a lot on fundamentals.

For us, we have a very, very strong credit research team. And they do a lot of heavy lifting on the fundamentals for us. So that in a gist is what I do and what I focus on.

Greg Bonnell - It's great that you introduce the concept of spreads as well, because, of course, when you're looking at corporate bonds or you're looking at the space, you're talking about spreads. So we have seen a rate cut from the Bank of Canada, the ECB. There's expectations more, not only from them, but other central banks. How is this impact to spreads? How will it impact spreads?

Rachana Bhat - Yeah. And I think that's a great question because the rate cuts may look different this cycle. They can come in different shapes and forms that you haven't seen in the past -- recent rate cutting cycles. So I would say to that, it really -- broadly, if I have to answer that question, I would say that the direction for corporate spreads would really depend on why the central banks are cutting versus the cutting process itself.

But to get to your question as to what would be a good scenario, a good scenario would be where let's say a situation where you see a series of inflation prints that you have recently seen in the US, where inflation is coming down, economic growth is still okay, so central banks say, you know what, we can cut interest rates at this point and move it lower with inflation. So the cutting process starts, and the economy goes from being restrictive to less restrictive, not because something is breaking, but because inflation is falling.

So that is a risk-friendly combo for corporate bonds. And that would be positive, a Goldilocks scenario really. And it's really to do with two points. Whenever we talk about bonds, you always think about fundamentals, and you think about technicals. Technicals is a supply and demand dynamic. So on fundamentals, when the economy is going from restrictive to less restrictive, the consumer sentiment would actually improve. And when that improves -- you also have the stress from the borrowing costs that will lower for consumers and for businesses. And then you also have inflation coming down. So that means the profit margins will be better or will head in the right direction positively for these companies. So corporate fundamentals would look positive and good.

On the technical side, which is the supply and demand side of things, the demand will also improve because you've already seen a lot of buying of fixed income happened this year. It's not just from retail investors, but it's also coming from -- a lot is coming from the institutional investors which comprise of the insurers and the pension funds because they're immunizing their cash flows. They are locking in these yields for those long-term liabilities.

And if that Goldilocks scenario happens, which is where inflation is falling and rate cuts start to happen, there will be more buying. The yield for investment grade bonds are still at 5%, 5.5% level. Two and a half years ago, we were actually at 2.5%. So think about that. The yield that you can lock in at. You can still lock in. So there will be a lot of buying and that would help bond performance.

So in a nutshell, I would say that the scenario that would be good for corporate bonds and where corporate bonds will do better than government bonds is where the rate cut happened because of -- as a part of the normalization process, where the policy rates can be adjusted and they can be less restrictive when adjusting for the inflation coming down.

Greg Bonnell - Everything's working out, right? Everything's working the way the central banks want it to work out. Now, I think a lot of people hope that the situation unfolds that way. What if we enter a rate cutting environment for the wrong reasons? Well, what kind of effect could we have there on corporate bonds?

Rachana Bhat - Yeah. And again, it's something that is possible as well. So in a scenario where you're getting rate cuts because of some economic slowdown, or it could be geopolitical tensions, or it could be any major political event risk as well, which lately has gone up. It could be many reasons for why you could see some tension in the economy, and that -- and a rate cut happening for that reason is not good.

Again, going back to the fundamentals and the supply and demand dynamic, think about fundamentals. If the economy is not doing well, the companies will be making less money. Your margins will be lower and your free cash flow would be lower. So that is not good for credit metrics on the technical side. I mean, if you're an investor, you're seeing the economy break. Why would you buy corporate bonds? You'll be buying government bonds.

So in that scenario, you have spreads that will widen. But because the government -- when you see rates coming down, you will see that the rates will actually fall. So the magnitude of, let's say, how poorly corporate bonds do in that scenario to government bonds depends on how much rates fall and how much spreads widen. Are they fully offsetting? Are spreads widening much more than rates fall? So it really depends on the severity of recession. If the recession is extremely severe, of course, you could have a scenario where spreads go massively higher and rates fall somewhat, but not as much to offset. In that situation, corporate bonds would generate negative returns, whereas government bonds in that scenario will generate positive returns.

But I would want to caveat that by saying that that's not our base case because of a few reasons that the economy itself is generally strong this year, at least for this year. That's not the scenario that can play out where you generate negative returns by investing in corporate bonds. Because the corporates are coming from a place of strength here, and labor market is still okay, so the fact that economy breaks that much, is still hard to see.

Greg Bonnell - We've talked about the Goldilocks scenario where everything works out just fine, a scenario where things don't work out fine. Is there a middle place where it's just sort of -- we just might end up?

Rachana Bhat - Yeah, and that's very interesting because there is a middle scenario. It is where we are in right now, which is -- we're waiting and it's uncertain. So, yeah, in that scenario -- this is a scenario where let's say it's not directly connected to rate cuts, but somewhat it is that you're in a situation where you see some small inflation wins that we've been seeing, but it's not substantial enough, or it's not consistent enough, to guarantee that this is the path that inflation will take and will sustain.

In that scenario, think about this, that economy is still okay, right? So what the -- as I said, corporate bonds, look at fundamentals, look at technicals. If economy is broadly okay, they look at technicals. Okay, do what's the supply and demand picture like? And in that situation, at the yields that we are in, which is 5% and 5.5%, demand is okay. It'll hold up.

So you're in this range bound situation for corporate bonds in that scenario, so call it U.S. investment grade in the 85 to 95 basis points range. You're currently in the high-80s. Canadian investment grade probably in the 115 to 125 bps range. We are around 115 basis points right now. So you'll be range bound. But in this situation, corporate bonds will still do better than government bonds because your income would be higher. And the spreads will still be stable. But you can stay -- for an extended period, you can stay here in this situation.

Greg Bonnell - Right. Well, we're actually showing the audience right now, what you're talking about in picture form in terms of what we're seeing in investment.

Rachana Bhat - Yeah. So if you look at this chart and this goes, this is a scenario. This shows you where U.S. investment grade bonds are. So if you look at U.S. investment grade bonds, it's at 86 basis points. We were there in 2021 at tights, right? So this is global financial crisis at tights. The average for U.S. investment grade bonds, the blue line, is about 150 basis points. So we have 40 tighter.

So you're seeing this chart, spreads that are very tight in Canadian investment grade. You're around the long-term averages, and U.S. investment grade, as you can see here, actually, tighter than long-term averages.

Greg Bonnell - All right. We've talked about tight spreads here. Can the spreads go any tighter than where they are right now, even if we think of the Goldilocks?

Rachana Bhat - For sure. And I think when you think about the -- if you can just bring up the spreadsheet again here, I would say that, if you look at this chart and you think the biggest risk for credit market is really the tight spreads here. And here -- there's a lot of good priced in, but not much bad at all. It is similar to what the other risk assets have done as well.

So in this scenario, we can witness a situation where the US investment grade bonds just stick to that level. But in the good scenario, you could actually see them tighten about 10 to 15 basis points more. And you might say that doesn't make sense, looking at this chart. Well, it makes sense because U.S. investment grade companies have actually done a very impressive job improving the quality of their leverage profile. So the mix that you see in the index and U.S. investment grade is actually much better than it was five years ago.

You have more As now than you have BBBs. That makes sense that you tighten about 10 to 15 basis points more for U.S. investment grade.

And if you look at the chart, the Canadian investment grade, on the other hand, has much reasonable valuations, and it's very similar to if you pulled euro investment grade corp spreads as well. We look more reasonable because our economy is much more sensitive to interest rates. So we are more cautious on how we've -- what we've priced in. So there is much more to go on the Canadian investment grade side.

So in short, I would say, yes, there is a situation where spreads can still go tighter, but this is a source of risk for how spreads are already so tight. But in a best-case scenario, you still have about 10 to 15 basis points to go in the U.S. investment grade credit and you have about 25 basis points that you can -- of tightening that you can see on the Canadian investment grade side.

