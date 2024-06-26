Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock is up double-digits after reporting better than expected results for the last quarter. I believe the stock is still reasonably priced and it can see further upside from the current levels. The company has good growth prospects ahead and management has given mid-single-digit revenue growth guidance for FY25 (ending May) despite headwinds from a USPS contract loss. This coupled with significant cost-savings from the company’s DRIVE and Network 2.0 initiatives bodes well for the company’s earnings growth. Further, management has also announced a portfolio review and are looking at options for their Less-than-truckload (LTL) business- FedEx Freight- to create shareholder value. If we look at the valuation of some of the non-unionized LTL companies like Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL), Saia (SAIA), and XPO (XPO), this can provide a meaningful upside for the stock. Hence, I believe the stock offers a good buying opportunity at current levels.

FedEx’s Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I last covered FedEx in August 2022. I was concerned about the macro headwinds at that time but liked the company-specific initiatives to drive growth and reduce costs. The stock has given decent returns since then despite revenue declines as cost-saving initiatives impressed investors.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, while the macro headwinds continued, the company was able to resume revenue growth as comparisons eased. In addition, higher yields due to fuel surcharges, and a return to volume growth in FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight segment also helped the revenue growth. This helped offset softness in the FedEx Express segment due to lower yield in the international markets. As a result, revenue increased by 0.8% to $22.1 billion.

On a segment basis, FedEx Express delivered flat Y/Y revenue as easier comps were offset by yield headwinds in the international market due to pressure by the tapering of international export demand surcharges and an increased capacity in the global air cargo market. The FedEx Ground Segment delivered a 2.4% Y/Y volume growth driven by easier comps, volume growth driven by good demand in the ground commercial business, and higher yield due to fuel surcharges. Lastly, the FedEx Freight segment delivered a 1.6% Y/Y revenue growth due to easier comparisons, and higher yields due to fuel surcharges.

FDX’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company’s revenue growth prospects. One of the big headwinds the company has faced in recent years was the normalization in demand from the eCommerce end market. During the COVID-19-related shutdown, eCommerce demand witnessed a solid boom. However, with the economy reopening and the resumption of shopping in physical stores, there was a normalization in eCommerce demand. On its Q4 earnings call, management noted that this e-commerce reset is now done. The long-term demand fundamentals in this market are solid and with normalization complete, we can see good growth in this market in the coming quarters.

Another headwind that impacted the demand in recent years was inventory destocking. I cover the industrial and consumer sectors closely and, after stocking high levels of inventory a couple of years back due to supply chain challenges, most of the companies in these sectors were destocking their inventories in 2023/early 2024 as the supply chain situation normalized. So, they were ordering less, impacting demand. However, after several quarters of destocking, inventory is running lean. So, this is one less of a headwind for the company moving forward. Further, there is a good potential for restocking on the industrial side, if the interest rate cycle reverses and production starts improving. This can help improve transportation volumes in the medium term.

In addition to improving macros, FedEx should also benefit from company-specific initiatives to gain share in higher-margin end markets like healthcare by providing customized services for these markets. Areas like critical healthcare shipments need high reliability and quality control. FedEx’s custom offerings are helping it win more share, and this end-market now accounts for over $1 billion in sales for the company.

The pricing outlook for FedEx also remains positive. On the Q4 earnings call, management noted that the company has a very strong US domestic capture rate on the 5.9% general rate increase it implemented in January. So, pricing/yield should also be positive, helping revenue growth.

One negative for the company is the loss of a USPS contract to UPS (UPS). This contract is set to end on September 29, 2024, and I believe, it can be a low single-digit percentage point headwind for the revenues. However, strong volume growth and pricing from the rest of the business should help the company offset this headwind. Management has given mid-single-digit revenue growth guidance for the company for FY25, which I believe is achievable.

FedEx’s Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s margins benefited from cost-reduction initiatives, higher yield, and volume leverage from the FedEx Ground segment. This helped offset lower international yield and an increase in transportation costs. As a result, the company’s total adjusted operating margin increased by 40 bps Y/Y to 8.5%.

FDX’s Total Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

On a segment basis, the FedEx Express segment’s margin declined by 90 bps Y/Y due to lower yield from international markets, higher transportation costs, volume deleverage, and higher annual incentive comps as compared to last year. The FedEx Ground segment delivered a 130 bps Y/Y margin growth thanks to higher yield, cost-saving initiatives, and volume leverage. Lastly, the FedEx Freight segment delivered a 220 bps Y/Y margin increase due to cost-saving initiatives and higher yield.

FDX’s Segment-Wise Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company’s margin growth prospects. The company has done a good job in delivering $1.8 billion in cost savings in FY24 under its DRIVE program, which involves redesigning its global air network to improve efficiency and asset utilization, structural cost reductions, and revenue growth initiatives. This helped the company improve its margins last year despite revenue headwinds. Management is expecting another $2.2 billion in cost savings from this program in FY25 and, given the execution so far, I am optimistic about the company achieving this target. The company has also launched another program Network 2.0 in which it is combining Express and Ground networks in the U.S. and Canada. FedEx is targeting ~$2 billion in cost savings under this program by FY2027.

These cost-saving programs coupled with operating leverage from revenue growth bode well for the company’s margins in the near as well as medium term.

Valuation and Conclusion

If we take the mid-point of management’s guidance, the company can do $21 in EPS for the current year. At the time of writing, the stock was trading at ~$290 in the pre-market trading session. Using this stock price, we get a forward P/E of 13.81x. Over the last five years, the stock has traded at an average forward P/E of 13.61x. So, the forward P/E valuation is in line with the historical average. The company is expected to deliver mid to high teen annual EPS growth for the next three years, driven by cost savings and revenue growth. Its dividend yield is also ~2%. So, even if the P/E multiple remains around the historical levels, the stock can see good upside.

However, I see a good possibility for the valuation multiple re-rating as management announced in the Q4 earnings release that the company is looking for a value creation option for its LTL business - FedEx Freight. FedEx Freight posted $9.082 billion in revenues and $1.814 billion in segment profit last year. If we look at publicly traded non-unionized LTL carriers like XPO, SAIA, and Old Dominion Freight Lines, they are trading at EV/EBIT of greater than 20x. Assuming a similar EV/EBIT multiple and a couple of hundred million in additional corporate expenses as a standalone company, this business can get potentially a $30 billion-plus enterprise value if there is a spin-off or a sale. While I admit FedEx Freight’s growth has lagged other non-unionized carriers, its EBIT margins are healthy, and more focused management as a standalone company can quickly improve its growth profile.

I believe FedEx’s P/E multiple can re-rate higher as investors price in the value creation opportunity at FedEx Freight. So, there is good upside for the stock and I rate it a buy.

Risks