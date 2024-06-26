FedEx: Potential For $30 Billion In Value Being Unlocked Via Cost Savings And Volume Recovery

Jun. 26, 2024 10:20 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) StockODFL, SAIA, XPO, UPS, UPS:CA
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • FedEx stock is up double-digits after its quarterly report, but it is still reasonably priced with good growth prospects and cost-saving initiatives.
  • FedEx Freight can offer a good value-creation opportunity.
  • The company has a positive revenue growth outlook with the normalization of eCommerce demand and inventory destocking ending.
  • Margin growth is expected with cost-saving initiatives like the DRIVE program, Network 2.0, and operating leverage from revenue growth.
FedEx truck

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock is up double-digits after reporting better than expected results for the last quarter. I believe the stock is still reasonably priced and it can see further upside from the current levels. The company has good

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.07K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Ashish S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News