ahlobystov

Overview

A lot of dividend ETFs have a structure and strategy that leans on a portfolio of exposure to businesses that have cash flows that are easy to estimate, with slow but consistent growth. This includes industries like utilities, energy, or even consumer staples. These industries are where a lot of dividend aristocrats or dividend kings remain, since the cash flows received from these businesses are so steady. As a result of this focus, the technology sector usually gets a very tiny allocation since tech companies aren't typically known for their high dividend growth as they instead choose to reinvest their earnings back into the business.

However, iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) has found a way to provide shareholders with a majority tech exposure while also providing a high level of dividend growth and consistency. DIVB has an inception dating back to 2017 and the returns since then have been very strong with a price return over 77% and a total return nearing 110%. I also included the price and total return profile for peer dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which I believe to be one of the highest quality dividend ETFs in regard to performance and dividend growth. The most important thing to consider when choosing which dividend ETF is best for you, is to first determine what your overall objective is, and how much risk can you tolerate?

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield of DIVB sits at 2.8%. Even though the starting yield may be low, there is lots of value that can be captured with the growth rate of the dividend. DIVB's consistency with dividend increases since its inception makes it a great choice for a long-term holding. The consistent high-rate growth is perfect for investors looking to compound their dividends and create a sizeable stream of passive income from their portfolio that can eventually grow large enough to cover their lifestyle expenses. DIVB makes this all happen while having a very small expense ratio of 0.05%.

Strategy & Holdings

DIVB's methodology is to invest in primarily US-based companies that return capital to shareholders through issued dividends or share buybacks, since these are two metrics that are long-term drivers of growth. Its objective is to mimic the performance of the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback Index. I like DIVB because the fund's strategy doesn't limit the holdings that are eligible by setting any systematic requirements. For example, SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) requires all holdings to have paid out dividends for at least twenty consecutive years. This requirement eliminates a ton of great companies that are growing dividends at an accelerated rate, as well as high price growth companies. As a result, SDY underperforms compared to DIVB since inception.

Data by YCharts

DIVB's strategy doesn't include any baseline dividend raise requirements or a specific dividend yield. As a result, the range of companies available in the fund is abundant, which allows DIVB to capture a greater sense of diversity as well as capturing more upside price growth during bull markets. There are about 432 individual holdings within DIVB and the top sector exposure to technology stocks. Technology accounts for 23.46% of the fund's market value and this is closely followed by the financial sector, making up about 19.52% of the fund.

Something unique to note is that DIVB does contain exposure to the real estate sector. Real estate has remained highly sensitive to this higher interest rate environment that we remain in, which may actually hold the price back a bit. However, this is offset by the fact that we get exposure to every industry through DIVB. The wide range of diversity here helps mitigate any sector concentration risk and should protect against any downsides happening within one specific sector. On the plus side, REITs typically have much higher dividend yields, which may help boost the overall yield of DIVB.

Taking a look at the top ten holdings, we can see that Cisco (CSCO) has the largest weight at about 4.97%. This is followed by International Business Machines (IBM) and Accenture (ACN), accounting for 3.73% and 3.4% respectively. Since there are so many holdings within DIVB, the top ten holdings only account for approximately 28% of the total weight of the fund.

iShares

Maintaining the majority exposure to tech is a huge differentiator here because DIVB is able to maintain the tech exposure while simultaneously providing a high rate of dividend growth, which we'll circle back on later. However, this deserves some accolades because the tech sector isn't typically known for their ability to payout out large dividends or maintain very long increase streaks. However, DIVB has managed to find some real gems, such as the companies in the top ten holdings. For example, here are some of the dividend stats for the technology companies in the top ten.

Cisco Systems : has a higher yield than normal for tech, currently sitting at about 3.4% with twelve consecutive years of increases.

: has a higher yield than normal for tech, currently sitting at about 3.4% with twelve consecutive years of increases. International Business Machines: has a higher yield, sitting at 3.8% with twenty-four years of consecutive raises.

has a higher yield, sitting at 3.8% with twenty-four years of consecutive raises. Accenture: has a lower yield of 1.68% but a double-digit dividend growth rate of 12.33% over the last five years.

Vulnerabilities

Since the starting dividend yield is considerably low at 2.8%, DIVB is probably not the best choice for an investor looking to create an instant stream of high yielding income. The low yield doesn't pack enough punch and is outpaced by lots of other diverse asset classes such as business development companies, closed end funds, or real estate investment trusts. While these other asset classes comes with their own set of benefits and risks to take into consideration, let's only compared the income power of each.

For example, let's imagine an investor that is currently retired and is looking for a diverse source to place a $600,000 investment. The yield on DIVB would still be too low to produce a meaningful size of dividend income to fund the retiree's expenses. For reference, the national average salary is about $60,000, so let's imagine that the retiree wants to get as close as possible to replicating this amount. Here is the amount of income that would be produced from their $600,000 investment in each of the different asset classes mentioned.

iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB): $600,000 invested at a 2.8% dividend yield = $16,800 in annual income.

(DIVB): $600,000 invested at a 2.8% dividend yield = in annual income. VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD): Is a diverse business development company ETF. $600,000 invested at a 10.5% dividend yield = $63,000 in annual income.

(BIZD): Is a diverse business development company ETF. $600,000 invested at a 10.5% dividend yield = in annual income. abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW): Is a diverse healthcare focused closed end fund. $600,000 invested at 10.7% dividend yield would = $64,200 in annual income

(THW): Is a diverse healthcare focused closed end fund. $600,000 invested at 10.7% dividend yield would = in annual income Realty Income (O): operates as a REIT with diverse exposure of high quality tenants. $600,000 invested at a 5.8% dividend yield = $34,800 in annual income

We can see that the dividend income from DIVB is lackluster in comparison, but this is okay. DIVB doesn't ever state an objective of providing a current stream of high income. Therefore, an investment in DIVB means that you are likely best utilizing the fund by sticking with it over the long term and consistently adding more capital to your position over time so that your income can continue to grow year over year.

Another vulnerability that DIVB presents is the fact that one of its focuses is to maintain exposure to companies that implement share buybacks. This is likely to help DIV capture a better total return through price appreciation, but I feel like this is actively stealing from the fund's potential growth rate of the dividend. Additionally, share buybacks typically slow down or are pushed back to a later date when market conditions are unfavorable and businesses are operating on decreasing profit margins.

Dividend Compounding Power

As of the most recently declared quarterly dividend of $0.2759 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 2.8%. While the yield may not pack a lot of starting up front punch like mentioned, the growth of DIVB is where the magic happens. For instance, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 22.32% over the last three-year period. Even when zooming out to a longer time frame of five years, the dividend has increased at an impressive CAGR of 16.76%.

This high double-digit rate of dividend growth makes DIVB an ideal candidate for long-term investors that may not necessarily need the income produced from their income yet. However, it fits the investor need that wants to start building a reliable income streak starting now so that as time passes the income grows through continued reinvestments or additional capital.

In order to reinforce this idea, we can see how the dividend income growth would have played out since inception with an initial investment of $10,000 at inception. This graph assumes that you also invest a fixed monthly contribution of $500 throughout the entire holding period. Lastly, this graph assumes that any dividends which were received were reinvested back into the company to obtain more shares.

Portfolio Visualizer

In 2018, your original $10,000 investment would have netted you a measly $306. Fasting forward to the full year of 2023, we can see that the income received is now sitting at $2,160 on an annual basis. This growth represents a 7x in your total dividend income received from the first year of holding. Therefore, DIVB is a great long-term compounder.

DIVB 2023 Annual Report

Taking a look at the 2023 annual report reveals that DIVB has had no issues funding the distribution from its net investment income alone. This includes the interest and dividends collected from its holdings. Net realized gains or losses can ultimately impact the share price of DIVB, but there are no concerns of the dividend coverage here.

Outlook

There are a few different catalysts that can propel the markets upward over the next twelve-month period, with the most prominent being the impending cut on interest rates from the Fed. While DIBV has ultimately maintained positive momentum during rate changes, we can see how lower interest rates had a positive influence on the price in the past. When rates were cut to near zero levels in 2020, the price of DIVB quickly moved to the upside. The Fed has left rates unchanged as of their last meeting as they await more economic data to roll in around inflation, the labor market, and consumer spending.

Data by YCharts

However, there have been some indications that the tide may be shifting now. Inflation has now come in slightly lower for two months in a row and gets closer to the 3% mark. At the same time, the unemployment rate has ticked upward for about a year straight and now sits at the 4% mark. If unemployment continues to rise, we may see lower levels of consumer spending since the general population will be more money conscious. This would serve as an incentive for the Fed to start cutting interest rates as a way to stimulate the economy.

An added benefit to this is that lower interest rates typically mean that companies can access debt financing at more affordable rates. This debt capital can be used to fund different expansion projects, new development, acquisitions, research, and other growth initiatives. As a result, we may see valuations increase across technology, especially since the sector mostly reinvests back into their business to fuel growth.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I rate DIBV as a buy for its diverse exposure and focus on technology holdings that has proven to be a winning strategy when compared against other dividend focused ETFs. While the yield is below 3%, the dividend growth makes up for this and has the power to compound your income over time. However, DIVB would not be a good pick for an investor looking to capture an instant stream of high yielding income. Additionally, I believe that we may see some upside catalysts in action due to the impending interest rate cuts on the horizon.