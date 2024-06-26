ChiccoDodiFC/iStock via Getty Images

Enel SpA (OTCPK:ESOCF) saw solid results in Q1, particularly on the back of better hydrology conditions in its Latin American businesses that are highly levered to hydropower. Other than that, the higher cost of capital environment is being compensated for in the network businesses through the indexed remuneration arrangements that they have in their respective geographies.

While the operating leverage kicking in this year is nice compared to last year when hydro conditions were weak, Enel's businesses remain capitally intense, and it is beholden to other stakeholders in its regulated utility business where return on capital is regulated and space for outstanding performance is minimal. They will continue to grow their asset base, and forward P/E ratios are quite attractive, but we doubt that incremental dollars invested in renewable energy assets are especially interesting, and their debt won't go down quickly to provide a return lever in that way.

Net debt will not be going down, and that means the actuality of a higher cost of capital environment will weigh on their value creation engine. Enel SpA is a fair value pick.

Q1 Earnings

The company made some disposals of its concessions within the networks business. Networks can be distribution or transmission, where transmission is high voltage long-distance transport of electricity, and distribution is last mile capillary provision of electricity, which is what most of Enel's concessions are now after a sale of the transmission concession in Chile. The remuneration is always based off the regulated asset base, which grows when the concession holder builds out approved projects like grid expansion or upgrades which have been popular recently, and a regulated WACC of some kind that gets applied to the asset base.

WACCs go up when costs of capital go up, either by build in indexation or on a punctuated basis when tariff agreements change, it depends on the jurisdiction. With the higher rate of environment almost globally, across their concessions in Italy, LatAm and Iberia there are increases in profit. The onset of lower rates in some geographies, particularly in emerging markets, will reverse some of those benefits in the coming years. Although the rate declines do not look like they will be that extreme. Growth in RAB will have to offset that, and it will mainly come from grid improvement and expansion.

Networks (Q1 Pres)

In the generation business, an important factor has been the recovery of hydrology conditions after a weak 2023 in Italy but particularly in LatAm, where they have a high concentration of their hydro assets. Hydro is around a 3rd of the total capacity at Enel, and it has higher capacity factors generally than other renewables, so it's critical to the bottom line. The recovery of the hydro conditions was an important boost. Otherwise, Enel continues to grow capacity focused almost entirely on solar and wind.

Integrated Business (Q1 Pres)

Pipeline (Q1 Pres)

The business is capitally intense, but Enel has a lot of debt capacity which they make use of, racking up their net debt. Net debt is up a little, but it's mainly to do with currency effects (600 million EUR).

Net Debt (Q1 Pres)

There isn't a lot of organic deleveraging because plenty of capital needs to be reinvested into the business. In particular, maintenance and also some growth CAPEX for the grids consumes most of the cash, and is returned at a mandated, quite low but relatively fair rate. The renewable projects demand less CAPEX than the grids.

CAPEX Requirements by business (Q1 Pres)

Bottom Line

The disposal of Peruvian network assets helps step down the debt, and that will be reflected in Q2 and onward once the cash from the sale is in. But there will not be a natural deleveraging of the stock, since the company has a large pipeline for renewables that it still needs to develop. Moreover, the regulated utility businesses tend not to be very cash generative. Their economics are designed to be basically fair, and not provide outstanding value generation for those granted the concession. But it is a safe and resilient business. They will take a lot of cash to maintain and to achieve even modest RAB growth.

Forward P/Es for Enel are around 10x based on forecast net income, probably a little less. However, in the CMD you can see they have no plans to tone down debt levels.

Leverage Forecasts (CMD)

Debt will continue to grow with the assets. The question for equity holders is whether this cash is being reinvested at very favorable terms. While it is quite likely that it can achieve a return above cost of capital by developing the renewables assets themselves, we don't think the edge is large as so many companies are investing in renewable capacity, and not only for financial reasons. Materials are expensive, and electricity prices have fallen.

While Enel SpA's 10x P/E is decent for a defensive stock, and probably not too much can go wrong here, we don't see any special upside. Also, remuneration could fall on the network assets over the coming years, after the company increased its leverage at higher rates. Most of the debt is fixed, so if regulatory WACCs fall, that will degrade value creation conditions.

Debt Composition (CMD)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.