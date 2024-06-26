mesh cube/iStock via Getty Images

A recent theme in my Seeking Alpha coverage has been, "How do you keep big tech exposure in your portfolio while minimizing the risks?" The big tech party has been going on for a long time, so it's only natural to want to hedge your bets a little. So, in recent articles, I recommended various strategies that could be used to participate in the high returns being earned by big tech companies, while also hedging against, or diversifying away, some of their risks. These strategies included:

Buying protection on especially popular, big tech names.

Diversifying across multiple sectors with index funds.

Avoiding leveraged bets on big tech.

The goal of these strategies is to minimize the risk in portfolios with AI holdings. Artificial intelligence ("AI") has been the big theme in the markets in recent years, with top AI stocks having made large gains since ChatGPT launched in November 2022. It has been an incredible rally to witness.

However, thanks to all of these gains, the NASDAQ-100 now trades at 32 times earnings. It's only natural to worry about this valuation. While the big tech companies' earnings growth was very high last quarter, it was largely negative in 2022, so apart from a few names like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), the two-year compounded growth has not actually been that good. It remains to be seen whether the big tech names can keep delivering the kind of growth that justifies a 32 earnings multiple amid rising interest rates.

It's in this context that the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) can make a lot of sense. JEPQ advertises that its goal is to earn a portion of the returns of the NASDAQ-100 with less volatility than the index. It does this via covered call writing, an income strategy that pays you a premium for agreeing to sell your shares at a set price. In doing so, JEPQ provides some dividend income and provides a buffer against capital losses. In this article, I explore why the fund could be a valuable portfolio addition today.

General Observations on Covered Calls

Before going further, it's worth discussing the strengths and weaknesses of covered call writing as a yield enhancement/risk management strategy. This is important because investors sometimes get the idea that writing covered calls removes all the risk in their investments, which isn't actually the case. It only removes some of the risk, and you pay for the risk reduction by capping your potential upside. The strategy makes the most sense when markets have been rising for a long period of time while trading at high multiples-it's in these situations that covered calls are least likely to negatively impact returns.

To illustrate how covered call writing works, let's imagine you hold one hundred $126 NVIDIA shares, which you had bought previously at $100. You think that NVIDIA might go as high as $130. Despite its high multiples, you believe that NVIDIA's earnings growth in the next few quarters will be so high that if the stock remained at $126 or even went to $128, it would become undervalued.

However, you're aware that the stock trades at 65 times earnings today, following an 877% two-year rally. Understanding that 65X multiples and near-tenbagger results in short time frames have historically been unsustainable, you fear there could be some near-term downside.

What could you do to protect against the downside here? One strategy would be to buy protective puts in the same amount as the number of NVIDIA shares you own-a strategy I shared in my most recent article on NVIDIA. Another option would be to write covered calls. Here, what you'd do is you'd agree to sell your NVIDIA shares at $130, if they went to at least $130. In exchange for agreeing to do this, the call buyer would pay you a premium. If, say, the premium was $1, you'd simply get a little extra yield from your NVIDIA shares as long as they were below $130. If the shares went below your entry price of $100, you'd get a little cash buffer against the downside. And finally, if the shares went above $130, you'd still capture the premium while having to say goodbye to your shares.

If you started noticing your NVIDIA shares going FAR beyond $130, then you might feel like a sucker for having hedged your bets like this. But remember: we started out with the assumption that the fair value was $130. Collecting the premium gave you a little yield, while you still realized a gain of 30%.

Covered call writing makes the most sense when markets are extremely overheated. In such situations, the shares you write the options on are less likely to hit their strike prices, and therefore you are left with the capital gain you'd have earned otherwise, along with a little bit of yield. It's in this scenario that covered calls are the most profitable. Today, with the NASDAQ-100 at 32 times earnings-above the 10-year average multiple-there's reason to think that some market volatility could be coming. So, a yield enhancement/risk management strategy involving covered calls could make a lot of sense here.

This take is a little out of character for me, as I'm actually not the biggest fan of covered call yield enhancement in general. A lot of the time, it's pitched to nervous investors during bear markets as a way to "create a homemade dividend"-that makes little sense. When stock prices are low, future returns are high-it makes little sense to trade future upside for cash in such scenarios. On the other hand, at or near market highs, yield enhancement and other risk management strategies can make a lot of sense. Fundamentally, these strategies are about dealing with uncertainty, which increases the further markets get into historically overvalued territory.

JEPQ's Covered Call Strategy

Having explored the pluses and minuses of covered call writing in general, it's time to explore JEPQ's specific strategy. JEPQ's managers buy significantly out of the money covered calls, meaning covered calls that can't yet be exercised without a significant price change. Such calls typically pay lower premiums than near the money calls, which are more likely to be exercised and therefore offer a more likely (but smaller) profit to the holder. By writing such calls, JEPQ has managed to deliver an 8.83% trailing yield and total returns, far better than what the price chart alone would tell you.

JEPQ: Total Returns vs Price Returns (Seeking Alpha Quant)

AI: Is It Worth It?

Something that comes up again and again each time the markets get pricey, is the claim that "this time is different." We heard it with 'dot coms' in 2001, with growth stocks in 2021, and with bank stocks in 2007. Each one of these market highs was followed by a prolonged bear market. As for how "different" this time really is, that varies from bull market to bull market. If you'd purchased the then-highs in the QQQ in 2001, it would have taken you nearly 14 years to break even. If, on the other hand, you'd bought the 2021 highs, you'd have broken even by 2023. The time to break even after buying a market top varies, but the losses experienced even in short bear markets can trigger panic. So, hedging can make sense, both financially and psychologically.

JEPQ's Portfolio

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF is quite similar to the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, only with a few hedges in place. The top 8 longs are as follows:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). Apple Inc. (AAPL). Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL). Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Meta Platforms, Inc. (META). Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

As you can see, it's quite similar to QQQ so far. However, in the ninth and tenth places we have:

9. NDX_19

10. NDX_17

These are meaningfully different from the assets you'd find in a typical U.S. big tech fund. They are derivatives on the NASDAQ-100 index, the index that the eight stocks above are a part of.

Specifically, they are equity-linked notes (ELNs), a type of debt-like security offered by banks. Embedded within them are call options that pay a premium to JEPQ, which the fund uses to pay dividends. These are the source of the fund's impressive 8.83% trailing yield. They also introduce the risk of fund holdings having to be sold with upside remaining.

Because ELNs have bank counterparties, they introduce an element of counterparty risk not present in exchange-traded options. The bank serving as the counterparty may fail to make payments on time. That's an important risk factor for JEPQ that investors ought to keep in mind.

Mixed Signals on NASDAQ-100 Stocks

To return to JEPQ's long book momentarily, these stocks continue to have clear growth catalysts. Let's briefly review the top five holdings:

STOCK CATALYST(s) Microsoft Continued high demand for cloud services and price hikes in some services thanks to the inclusion of generative AI features (the price hikes are being accepted by enterprise clients). NVIDIA Continued high demand for generative AI data centers and servers. Apple The upcoming launch of Apple Intelligence, which was well received and will need an iPhone 15 or better to run on (may drive upgrades). Google Rising spends on AI data centers and well-received AI overviews. Amazon Continued high spending on cloud services and hosting. Click to enlarge

As you can see, the top five tech stocks all have plausible growth catalysts. Unfortunately, they are also all very pricey minus an assumption of continued high growth, as the table below shows:

STOCK Adjusted P/E Price/sales Price/book Price/cash flow Microsoft 38.7 14 13 30 NVIDIA 65.6 36 59 71.6 Apple 32.4 8.5 43 28.8 Google 27.5 7 7.8 20.8 Amazon 52 3.25 8.9 19.8 Click to enlarge

Apart from Google's multiples, and Amazon's multiples except for the P/E ratio, these are all very high. So while the growth catalysts are very promising, you absolutely need for the growth to continue for these stocks to be worth it. Given the mixed signals, a covered call strategy that limits volatility makes a lot of sense here, giving you long exposure, a buffer against the downside, and some cash income.

Fund Characteristics

Having looked at JEPQ's catalysts, and some valuation metrics for its top holdings, it's time to look at the fund's basic characteristics. The most salient of these include:

A 0.35% management fee.

A 0.04% discount to net asset value ("NAV").

97 stocks and ELNs.

2.72 million shares, or $144 million in dollar volume over the last three months.

A $0.08 bid-ask spread (0.14% in percentage terms).

These characteristics are fairly positive. The management fee is higher than the fee you'd pay on a broad market index fund, but low by the standards of active funds. 97 assets are a pretty good diversification (academic studies show you need only a few dozen stocks to gain most of the diversification benefit). Finally, the volume is fairly high, and the bid-ask spread is tight enough that a long-term holder won't be harmed by it (an active trader could be). Considering the QQQ's ongoing growth catalysts, its steep valuation, and JEPQ's risk management features, the ETF appears to be reasonably priced. It is a worthy holding for defensive investors looking to hedge their AI bets today.