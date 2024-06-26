PNC Financial: Undramatic, Undervalued, And Underrated

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.68K Followers

Summary

  • PNC Financial's "Brilliantly Boring" ad campaign embraces what investors have long appreciated about this bank - it's prudently conservative, but not afraid of growth or change.
  • PNC is well-prepared for upcoming regulatory changes; the annual stress test should be a non-event, and the bank's community lending focus serves it well for new liquidity and capital requirements.
  • Recent loan growth has been sluggish, but the bank's cautious lending practices have historically shielded it from credit cycle volatility, and management remains committed to organic branch-based growth.
  • Credit losses in CRE portfolios are a risk across the sector, but PNC has been very active in staying ahead of trouble by adding to reserves.
  • PNC looks undervalued on long-term core earnings growth of 3% to 4%; it won't be the most exciting bank stock, but it likely won't disappoint on execution.
The PNC bank logo on the side of a building, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Althom

I really like how PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) has started leaning into their reputation as a conservative but dependable bank with their “Brilliantly Boring” ad campaign, as I and many others have commented over the years that they are indeed just that – boring, but

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.68K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, TFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News