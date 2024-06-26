Althom

I really like how PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) has started leaning into their reputation as a conservative but dependable bank with their “Brilliantly Boring” ad campaign, as I and many others have commented over the years that they are indeed just that – boring, but smart and reliable.

PNC shares have climbed almost 30% since my last update, which is pretty much in the middle of the peer group, as the giants (Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC)) have outperformed, while Citizens (CFG) and Truist (TFC) have done about the same, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) and First Citizens (FCNCA) have lagged some.

I do still think this is a bank worth owning. PNC is in good shape with respect to liquidity and credit, and I believe the company’s conservative underwriting culture will serve it well as the economy slows and CRE losses continue to mount. Longer term, I like management’s aspirations to become a national bank, but to go at the pace that prudence and opportunism allow. The shares aren’t dramatically undervalued, but I think investors can reasonably expect a high single-digit annualized return from here, and I’d be bullish in the short term well into the $160s.

Well-Placed For Regulatory Shifts

There are a few regulatory events on the horizon worth watching, including the annual stress test and longer-term changes to how U.S. banks are regulated with respect to liquidity and capital.

For the first, the stress test, I don’t expect a lot of drama from PNC, as the bank’s CET1 ratio is comfortably above the likely 7% requirement. If there is a concern for me, it’s that the general consensus seems to be that this will be a quiet and undramatic stress test, and when everybody expects nothing to happen is typically when you see the biggest reactions to surprises. As far as downside risks here, maybe regulators will press their thumb down on CRE, but I don’t think it would translate into a meaningful change in PNC’s capital return plans.

I’m likewise not too concerned about PNC relative to the pending changes to liquidity and capital requirements. PNC was fine going into last year’s liquidity panic, and the bank continues to benefit from having a deposit base that is largely made up of smaller depositors (close to half of its deposits are in accounts with less than $250K). As far as capital requirements go, PNC’s structure as a relatively “plain vanilla” bank will help, as will its historically conservative policies toward capital; there are a lot of unknowns in what the final rules will look like, but PNC doesn’t tend to be as active in the areas that will get the most scrutiny.

Waiting For Sluggish Trends To Improve

The biggest nit I have to pick with PNC at this point is the sluggish pace of balance sheet growth, with below-peer loan growth in the last two quarters. C&I lending activity remains pretty soft, and with capex/sales and inventories are on the lower ends of their ranges, I don’t think there is likely to be a big reversal over the next couple of quarters (loans for large banks were up 1% yoy in the second quarter, and I expect PNC will underperform that).

This isn’t much of a complaint, though, as PNC has a history of easing of lending when the risk/reward isn’t appealing, and that has served the company well over past credit cycles. I’d also note that management has talked of seeing strong client acquisition, particularly in newer expansion markets like Texas, and management does expect commercial line utilization to pick up later this year.

There is an area of sluggish recent growth that management is addressing more directly, and that’s card loan growth. Card loans were actually down in the last quarter (down 1% year over year), and that stands out in an environment where banks like Bank of America, Citi (C), and so on have been enjoying strong card loan growth (indeed, it’s one of the few loan categories that is growing).

PNC has had its issues with growing its card business, and it really hasn’t accelerated much since the National City deal back in 2008. New card introductions, including a 2% cashback card, could help change that, though here again PNC is sticking to its core principles, as it is really only pushing the products toward its prime and super-prime depositors and isn’t really looking to acquire card borrowers outside of that.

As the wait for loan growth goes on, repricing can continue to offset some of that weakness. Management has been seeing some drag from swaps, and NIM has slid from over 2.8% last year to 2.57% in the last quarter (on par with its peer group average). Looking ahead, though, this higher-for-longer stretch of rates is creating asset repricing opportunities, with over $100B in assets left to reprice, as well as $50B-plus in excess cash.

The CRE Clock Is Ticking, But PNC Has Been Reserving

The market remains very concerned about credit risk in bank commercial real estate portfolios, and insofar as that applies to office properties, I understand the concern. There are a lot of lower-grade properties in central business districts that are basically dead men walking, and there will be a reckoning as leases expire and loans come due.

Specific to PNC, about 10% of the bank’s lending is in CRE which is actually on the lower end of the range for its peer group – about in line with JPMorgan and a little more than Truist, and more than Bank of America or Citi, but comfortably below Wells Fargo, Citizens, M&T Bank (MTB) and Comerica (CMA). PNC, befitting its reputation, has also been the most active when it comes to reserving against future losses, with a reserve ratio now above 4% and only Huntington (HBAN) is close to them (Truist, Wells Fargo and US Bancorp are in the 2.5% to 3% zone).

To be sure, there are definitely signs of trouble in the office portfolio. This is about 2.4% of total loans, and charge-offs have climbed to 2.6% (versus 0.3% for the bank overall), with a non-performing loan ratio of 10.5% and a criticized loan ratio of 26.4%. PNC management believes that office property values could drop 30% to 40% from here (and as much as 75% in certain specific cases), but they’ve boosted the reserves to almost 10%. I’d also note that defaults and losses don’t occur instantaneously; there’s often a process of working with borrowers to modify terms and even after a default, the loss comes from the difference in what the bank loaned and what it can recoup by selling the property, so it’s not as if the $8B office loan book will just vanish.

The Outlook

Listening to management present at recent sell-side conferences, it’s clear that the bank wants to build upon its Compass deal and become a national bank. I think this is prudent, as scale matters in banking, and it is going to only get harder to compete with the giants in the playground.

I was a little surprised at what I regard as a change in tone regarding M&A. PNC has at times been pretty adamant about not really looking to grow via M&A, but it sounds as though management is more open to the idea now. I think there would have to be a significant change where regulatory clarity is concerned (with regulators having turned the approval process for large bank deals into an excruciating and opaque waiting game), but I think PNC could be open for deals if the right opportunities came up.

This doesn’t mean that PNC is forgoing organic growth opportunities. Management continues to execute on a proven strategy of identifying a small list of core markets and then targeting them for deposit and commercial loan growth, with Texas being a recent priority. I think there is still plenty of room to grow through organic branch/loan office expansion; it’s just a slower path than M&A. I also see opportunities to grow fee-generating businesses like cards/payments, asset management, and capital markets through organic expansion and reinvestment.

PNC did a little better than I expected over the last two quarters, and my model estimates are a little higher as a result. I’m looking for a roughly 10% core earnings drop in 2024, followed by high single-digit growth in FY’25 and FY’26. Over the longer term, I expect around 3% to 4% core earnings growth over the next five and 10 years, and I expect PNC to continue to return capital to shareholders (I’m expecting around $8/share to $10.50/share in dividends and buybacks over the next three years).

Discounting those core earnings back gets me to a fair value in the high $160’s. Other approaches like ROTCE-driven P/TBV and P/E aren’t quite as accommodating, getting me to around $150-$160. To me, that reflects some of the ongoing pessimism around the banking sector and the risk of higher-for-longer rates that further complicate the earnings outlook.

The Bottom Line

PNC isn’t the cheapest bank around, but I see no reason why it should be, as it seldom gives investors much cause to lose sleep. For those content with a “slow and steady wins the race” idea, I think PNC is still a name to consider.