Peter Hansen

Investment Thesis

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is a venture-like business. It has such a wonderful story that truly bedazzles investors. But beyond the surface, its prospects rapidly become murky, uncertain, and possibly perilous.

The critical aspect to keep in mind, is that for now, this business is far from scalable. And yet, it's being priced as if it's undoubtedly successful.

Even though I continue to root for IonQ, I believe that there are plenty of risks that one should be mindful of. Therefore, I'm neutral on this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in November 2023, I succinctly explained my thesis,

I characterize this investment approach as follows: It appears to be a high-risk, high-reward venture initially. However, the typical scenario involves investors assuming significant risks from the start. The stock inevitably experiences a downturn, leading investors to hold on in hopes of recovering their initial investment, only to eventually let go. I'm not promoting an everlasting buy-and-hold strategy either. While that may suit investors with perfect hindsight, I advise caution against investing more in IonQ than one is comfortable holding through both the downturns and upswings. To summarize my stance succinctly, I argue that this investment at this valuation is only for investors with a real ability to buy and forget mentality and to do so with only a small amount of their portfolio, as a venture-like investment strategy.

Author's work on IONQ

My insights turned out to be prescient. I believe that the bulk of investors that originally read this sentence in November, "leading investors to hold on in hopes of recovering their initial investment, only to eventually let go," will have by now done just that, let go.

But even if this stock appears to be dead money for now, I still believe that this may turn out to be an interesting prospect, even if there are many hairs on this business, so I'm now more balanced and circumspect than I was.

Why IonQ? Why Now?

IonQ is a company that specializes in quantum computing, focusing on building and selling quantum computers and related technology. They work on creating cutting-edge quantum systems and applications, with the aim of providing commercial solutions that leverage the capabilities of quantum computing.

Next, IonQ's near-term prospects look promising as they continue to expand their sales pipeline. With their Seattle manufacturing facility fully operational and the first production systems being built and sold, IonQ is poised for significant growth. The company has raised its booking guidance for the year, indicating confidence in securing substantial contracts. Their international expansion, particularly with the new data center in Basel, Switzerland, further bolsters their future potential.

And yet, despite this positive momentum, IonQ faces headwinds too. For instance, the unpredictability of contract finalization, which impacts its near-term profitability (we'll soon discuss this further).

Additionally, widespread commercial adoption is still in its early stages, and skepticism about the practicality and near-term applications of quantum technology remains unclear.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

IonQ Still Expects to Drive Significant Growth in 2024

IONQ revenue growth rates

Here's the problem with this growth story. IonQ hasn't raised its full-year guidance since the end of Q4 2023.

What investors want to see from a supposedly hyper-growth story, is a business that consistently peppers investors with positive news, in the form of upwards revising its revenue growth rates.

But since IonQ's revenue growth rates have remained unchanged since Q4 2023, investors are apprehensive about extrapolating these growth rates too far.

More concretely, IonQ is barely eking out $50 million of forward annualized revenues. Is this the case of a colorful story, but ultimately an unscalable business?

Or will IonQ grow fast until it reaches, say $300 million to $400 million? That's a tough question to answer, but I would state that for now, it appears that there's a lot of positive narrative, but too little support in the form of tangible facts.

Next, we'll discuss its valuation.

IONQ Stock Valuation -- 28x Forward Sales

IonQ holds approximately $370 million of net cash and short-term securities. I have not accounted for its long-term investments as a cash equivalent because that's unlikely to be able to rapidly turn into cash.

At the same time, IonQ is on a path to burn very approximately $100 million of free cash flow in 2024. For this estimate, I've taken its previously disclosed $110 million EBITDA loss and presumed that IonQ beats its own guidance. In other words, I've been aggressive with my estimates, and factored in a rosy outlook.

What this means in practice is that for IonQ to grow its revenues by $1, IonQ has to burn through $2 of free cash flow. Is that a viable, scalable business? I'm not so sure. This would mean that over the next 3 years, as IonQ continues to grow its revenues, the business would run out of cash. Possibly even over the next two years. Consequently, IonQ would be having to raise cash at some point in 2026.

All in all, investors should view this as a venture-like bet and size it appropriately.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, I believe IonQ represents a venture-like bet with unclear upside potential. While the company has an intriguing narrative and some promising near-term prospects, significant risks and uncertainties loom large. The business is not yet scalable, and its valuation seems to presume a level of success that is far from guaranteed.

Given the high costs, the early stage of quantum computing adoption, and the unpredictability of securing contracts, investing in IonQ, Inc. requires a high tolerance for risk. As such, I remain neutral on this stock, advising only those with a buy-and-forget mentality and a willingness to allocate a small portion of their portfolio to consider it, as one would structure a venture capital portfolio.

