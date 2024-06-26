3 Predictions For H2 2024

allanswart

A speculator is a man who observes the future and acts before it occurs."-Bernard Baruch

We're rapidly approaching the end of the first half of 2024, which comes to a close Sunday. The rally from late 2023 in the market has carried over into 2024, although the bull move up has been extremely top-heavy. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has ridden the AI wave to better than a 150% return so far this year and by itself accounts for a third of the rise in the overall market. And this is after the "Magnificent Seven" drove approximately two-thirds of the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2023.

Seeking Alpha

A rising tide certainly has not lifted all or even most boats in 2024. Even as the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) and S&P 500 both have seen rallies in the mid-teens to date, the small-cap Russell 2000 is flat for the year. The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is also up just a bit over 4% on the year. The commercial real estate sector also has continued to deteriorate as I highlighted in an article earlier in the week.

Seeking Alpha

So, what tidings will the second half of 2024 bring to investors? We bring out our crystal ball and offer up three predictions below.

Volatility Returns:

CBO/Capital Economics

Despite a continuing and escalating proxy war in Ukraine, rising tensions in the Middle East, massive amounts of deficit spending, a fast-rising federal debt load, and myriad other economic and geopolitical concerns, investor complacency has rarely been higher. In one sign of this, the S&P VIX Index (VIX) is back near pre-pandemic levels.

VIX (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, we have now gone more days in a row without even a 2% daily drawdown in the S&P 500 than at any time since the Great Financial Crisis more than 15 years ago. Given the extreme complacency across the markets and numerous potential economic and geopolitical trouble spots, our first prediction is the second half of the year brings not one but multiple days where the S&P 500 has a two percent or better daily decline. Call it a "reversion to the mean" bet.

CNBC

Only One Fed Funds Cut In 2024:

As we came into 2023, based on futures, the market was projected six to seven 25bps cuts to the Fed Funds rate. And yet here we sit on the cusp of the mid-year point of 2024, with not a single reduction in this key rate that continues to sit at 5.25% to 5.5%.

FOMC Meeting/Zero Hedge

The Federal Reserve had projected three cuts to the Fed Funds rate this spring, but its current view is just one 25bps cut based on its latest "dot plot." The reason for the reluctance to cut rates remains lingering concerns about inflation that remains stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target. Fiscal deficit spending (6.7% of GDP based on the most recent CBO FY2024 federal deficit projection) is likely to remain a considerable headwind to bring down inflation further, outside of a recession.

With the November 2024 election fast coming up on the horizon and the central bank wishing to remain perceived as "apolitical," it's hard to see more than one minor 25bps adjustment to the Fed Funds rate in 2024.

Market Correction Ahead:

The market has rallied strongly, but narrowly, off its late October lows. Investors were hoping (betting?) in the fourth quarter of last year that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates a half dozen times this year and profit growth would be strong in 2024.

As we approach the midpoint of the year, no interest rate cuts have yet materialized. In addition, if one strips out the contributions from the seven largest tech names within the S&P 500, year-over-year profit growth for both the fourth quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year has been negative. Yet, the market (or at least the largest members of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq) has seen a large advance.

Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

With the market trading at approximately 22 times S&P 500 forward earnings (when the "risk-free" yield on the 10-Year Treasury is at 4.25%) and with the overall market capitalization to GDP ratio at the highest level in U.S. history, equities feel very vulnerable to a pull back. Our last prediction is investors will experience at least something similar to the swoon from the beginning of August to late October of last year, which brought the S&P 500 down by just a tad over 10%, or what's known as "correction" territory.