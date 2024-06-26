JHVEPhoto

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC:CA)(NYSE:MFC) is a diverse financial services company that has delivered excellent performance over the last year, increasing 45% (plus dividends). It should continue to do well from a combination of growth in Asia, higher interest rates helping investment income, and a robust share buyback program.

(All figures in Canadian Dollars unless indicated otherwise)

Introduction

Manulife is one of Canada's largest and oldest life insurance companies. It can trace its history all the way back to 1887 when it was incorporated as the Manufacturer's Life Insurance Company.

The company has been internationally diversified from the start. It wrote its first international life insurance policy in Bermuda in 1893, its first policy in Asia in 1897, and it entered the US market in 1903.

The company continued to grow and made its debut on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges in 1999. Manulife's $2.5B IPO was then the largest in Canadian history.

The company continued to grow until 2008 when it, like many other life insurers, stumbled pretty substantially. The company had significant exposure to the stock market in its variable annuity business. Markets crashed, and the company was suddenly in a precarious position -- it didn't have the reserves needed to fund those future liabilities. Or so said its regulator.

So the company took its proverbial medicine and raised capital by issuing millions of new shares. It also cut the dividend.

Other factors hurt the company in the 2010s. Many betrayed dividend investors sold their shares and swore off the company forever, which put additional pressure on the stock price. Low interest rates persisted for most of the decade, which impacted earnings from the company's investment portfolio. The company was also investigated by the Ontario Securities Commission in 2009 with the investigation wrapping up nearly two years later.

This investor apathy created an interesting situation. Manulife's earnings consistently marched higher in the 2010s, yet investors didn't really pay much attention. In 2014, for instance, Manulife earned $1.38 per share in diluted normalized earnings. Five years later, in 2019, the company earned $1.86 per share in diluted normalized earnings. That's an increase of 35%.

Earnings continued to increase in the early part of this decade, with core earnings hitting $6.2B. That works out to $3.10 per share in earnings.

Despite its earnings marching steadily higher, Manulife shares stubbornly stayed in a range between $20 and $25 each on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock did temporarily move into the $27 range in 2017, early 2020, and again in 2022, but exasperated investors saw it stay range bound for the better part of a decade -- despite steadily improving earnings.

The stock finally shot higher in 2023, buoyed by another solid year of earnings growth. Core earnings increased to $6.7B in 2023 -- or $3.47 per share -- on the strength of increased business in Canada and Asia, as well as the impact of higher interest rates on the investment portfolio.

The stock currently trades at just over $35 per share, and patient investors have finally been rewarded.

Here's why I believe the stock is still undervalued today, even after the big move.

The opportunity

There are three things that will combine to drive Manulife shares higher:

1. Continued strength from its Asian division

2. Higher interest rates continuing to help earnings from the investment portfolio

3. Share buybacks helping increase the bottom line on a per-share basis

Let's start with the company's Asian division. Canada and the United States are mature insurance markets with significant competition. Manulife pivoted to Asia as a growth path in the 2010s, establishing operations in markets like Hong Kong, Japan, and China, but also higher growth (and generally underinsured) countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

These days, growth from Asia makes up a large percentage of Manulife's new business. From the company's Q1 2024 results:

Manulife Q1 earnings presentation

Manulife has a goal of getting 50% of its core earnings from Asia by 2027. After the first quarter, some 44% of core earnings came from the company's Asian operations.

Management continues to be bullish on Asia. One area of particular strength has been from Hong Kong, where wealthy individuals from Mainland China are coming and buying various products, including one that provides them with access to Hong Kong's hospitals.

If we look more closely at recent results from Asia, the real growth is coming from more emerging Asian markets, not from Japan or Hong Kong. This makes sense, since emerging Asian markets have fewer competitors and citizens of these nations haven't traditionally had many insurance options. Management specifically praised China and Indonesia in its most recent conference call for their strong results.

Manulife Q1 earnings presentation

39% annual growth in core earnings from Asia is pretty spectacular.

Next is the impact of higher interest rates. Manulife is helped here in two different ways. The first is through higher earnings from its investment portfolio.

At the end of its most recent quarter, Manulife had approximately $410B in its investment portfolio. Some 75% of all assets were invested in fixed income, government bonds, and mortgages, all assets that have exposure to underlying interest rates.

Manulife Q1 earnings presentation

The company also provided some color on the impact of higher interest rates in 2024, telling investors it expects a $40M benefit from higher rates this year. That's on top of the $200M benefit the company got from higher interest rates in 2023.

The other benefit from higher interest rates is renewed interest in insurance products that are linked to interest rates. Consumers simply weren't interested in products like annuities when interest rates were low. Now that rates have improved, consumers are more likely to look at these types of products.

Next, I want to touch on Manulife's share buyback. The company repurchased $1.9B worth of shares in 2022, $1.6B worth of shares in 2023, and originally told investors it planned to repurchase $1.2B worth of shares in 2024.

Manulife Q4 2023 earnings presentation

However, thanks to a recently announced reinsurance deal, the company has freed up additional capital to put towards share buybacks. It now has authorization to repurchase up to 90M shares, up from the original authorization of 50M shares.

Management gave investors additional details during the Q1 conference call, telling investors to expect approximately $600M per quarter worth of share buybacks over the last three quarters of the year. Add in the $200M it spent in Q1, and Manulife should retire approximately $2B worth of shares in 2024.

This is a significant number. The company had 1.806B shares outstanding at the end of 2023. Based on the $2B guidance and an average share price of $35, the company will retire some 57M shares -- or about 3% of the total shares outstanding.

Combine growth from Asia, the impact of higher interest rates, the share buyback, and other factors, and Manulife has told investors it expects to grow earnings by 10-12% annually over the medium term.

Considering the company's strong results of 17% core earnings growth on a per-share basis in 2023 and bullishness from the various parts of the business, this analyst is confident that goal can be reached.

Valuation

Despite the company's rosy outlook, shares still trade for a fairly attractive valuation.

Analysts project the company will earn $3.72 per share in 2024 and the bottom line will increase to $4.01 per share in 2025. That puts the stock at just 9.4x 2024's expected earnings and 8.8x 2025's expected earnings.

I believe there are a few reasons why investors can expect the company's valuation to slowly creep up over time.

Firstly, Manulife has grown its return on equity (ROE) substantially over the last few years. In its most recent quarter, the company posted a 16.7% Core ROE. That compares to a 13.7% Core ROE it posted in the same quarter in 2021. ROE is a key factor insurance investors look at, and expansion in this important profitability metric supports a higher valuation.

Manulife has also told investors it plans to further expand its core ROE target to 18%, which bodes well for future profitability. This would further support a higher earnings multiple as investors give the company credit for extracting more profitability out of every dollar of equity.

Manulife's projected growth rate also supports a higher valuation. As mentioned, the company has a medium-term goal to grow earnings by 10-12% annually. Considering the company's track record of growth in Asia, its higher ROE target, higher interest rates, and the share buyback, it all combines to support further earnings growth.

Combine under 10x earnings with 10-12% growth, and it's a powerful combination for investors who get in today. They don't even need earnings expansion for the thesis to work out.

Manulife also offers an attractive dividend, which further supports the valuation.

Dividends

As mentioned, the company cut its dividend in the 2008-09 financial crisis, a move that caused a number of dividend investors to sell the stock and swear it off forever. These folks have a long memory, and this was likely part of the reason the stock was range bound for the better part of the last decade.

Manulife paid a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend from Q1 2009 to Q1 2014. It then started hiking the dividend each year and has consistently done so ever since. The only slight stumble was during the 2020-21 period, when it kept the quarterly dividend steady at $0.28 per share. Canada's financial services regulator barred all financial companies from hiking their dividends during that period, only lifting the ban close to the end of 2021.

These days, Manulife offers a $0.40 per share quarterly dividend. That works out to a 4.5% yield.

The company is poised to continue raising the dividend over time. Earnings are projected to increase by high single digits over the next couple of years. The payout ratio based on 2024's projected earnings is 43%, which is in a comfortable position.

Investors worried about a repeat of 2008 shouldn't worry. Manulife's dividend is solid.

Risks

The big risk with Manulife is interest rates. If rates plunge in a short period of time, it could impact the bottom line in a few different ways -- from earnings generated by the investment portfolio to reducing consumer demand for various insurance products. Such a move in rates could also impact investor sentiment around the stock and cause a sell-off as investors move into assets that benefit from lower rates.

The other big risk is weaker than expected results out of Asia. Asia is driving growth here, and anything from a general weak economy to a full-blown financial crisis would certainly impact results. Even a large natural disaster could impact Manulife, since it would be forced to payout thousands of life insurance policies before their expected payout date.

The bottom line

I'll give Manulife credit. Management has done an excellent job growing the company in Asia, quietly building a nice business there while investors ignored the stock.

Combine that with higher interest rates, solid forecasted growth, an attractive dividend, and very reasonable valuation, and Manulife is an interesting investment today.

Dividend investors should be especially interested. This one has the potential to continue paying steadily increasing dividends for years to come. Combine that with potential earnings growth and a quite reasonable valuation, and it adds up to an interesting investment opportunity.