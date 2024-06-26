portishead1

Do you ever feel overwhelmed with the sheer number of stocks available and wish that a professional asset manager would give you his highest conviction picks? Better yet, do you wish that you could access dozens of hedge fund managers that would feed you their top ideas and have that rolled into one fund? But without the 2 and 20 fees?

I have good news and I have bad news.

The good news is that you can get something similar with the Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP (Very Important Positions) ETF.

The bad news is that it isn’t the same as investing in a single hedge fund or even a fund of funds.

It is just similar, and it comes with its own set of risks.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

GVIP aims to replicate the highest conviction holdings of hedge fund managers. But we all know that hedge funds are secretive and are not sharing their secrets with Goldman Sachs. So how exactly are they achieving this?

Investment managers with more than $100 million AUM must report their equity holdings within 45 days following the last day of the calendar quarter. You can scour the holdings of various high profile hedge funds by taking the time to examine their 13F filings.

Goldman Sachs looks at the top 10 holdings of various hedge funds that manage at least $10 million and base their stock selection on fundamental analysis. The fund must have between 10 and 200 positions to be eligible. Tickers that show up most frequently in the top 10 list are selected for index inclusion. Approximately 50 stocks are chosen and they are held equal-weight.

Essentially, you are looking for a consensus of conviction from hedge fund managers who make a living from picking stocks. It sounds good, but does the method really work?

Data by YCharts

I am using the RSP or the equal-weight S&P 500 as a benchmark since GVIP also holds positions equal-weight. The return since inception on November 11 th, 2016 shows that the fund does have superior performance.

But you can also see that there appears to be a higher volatility risk. Let’s look at a chart comparing the drawdown of GVIP and its benchmark.

Data by YCharts

The drawdown is surprisingly similar over the past 8.5 years with the exception of 2022-2023. And finally, let’s look at the difference it beta or sensitivity to the market over the past 3 years.

Data by YCharts

GVIP has a very similar beta to RSP. So potentially higher return with similar beta? This should allow for a better Sharpe Ratio.

When I look at the 1-year Sharpe Ratios, GVIP tracks the benchmark fairly closely, with the exception of the past couple of years. It dipped lower in 2022-2023 and is currently much higher with a Sharpe of nearly 2.5 as opposed to RSP’s Sharpe of 1.1.

Overall, I would say that this fund is achieving its goal of singling out high conviction holdings. These seem to produce superior returns over many years. But what are the risks of such an approach?

Somewhat Similar Is Not Exactly The Same

Goldman Sachs makes it clear repeatedly on both their website and the prospectus that you are not investing in hedge funds and that GVIP performance does not approximate the performance of hedge fund managers or groups of managers. The fund is not a hedge fund replication strategy.

So what are the differences between creating an ETF of stocks that are very important to fundamental stock-picking hedge funds and investing directly in such a hedge fund?

The first obvious difference is the timing of buys and sells. A stock could be purchased by a fund on the first trading day of the year but the fund doesn’t need to report that position until the middle of May. In extreme cases, there could be up to five months difference between when a fund buys or sells a position and when GVIP mirrors their trade. The idea is that these high-conviction consensus holdings from many funds should still have excess returns. And to date, it does seem to be working out that way. But there is a big lag between the actual hedge fund trade and what GVIP does.

Another difference is that each individual hedge fund may have a different fundamental reason for holding the stock.

One fund might purchase a stock due to some expected growth opportunity.

Another might be due to an inverse correlation to a short position they took.

Still another might be holding due to some perceived value which they hope will be soon realized.

Various hedge funds might individually trade a stock to harvest different premiums or returns. And these reasons could be diverse. But if there are enough funds that overlap holding a certain stock at one point in time, it will show up on GVIPs radar. Because of this, GVIP may buy and sell a security in a way that doesn’t follow any specific style of value, growth, arbitrage, or otherwise. There was simply enough overlap between funds holding a stock at that point in time.

Yet another difference is that the holding may be taken out of context from the overall hedge fund strategy. For instance, I might have a strategy where I hold a specific type of low beta stocks with leverage and I short a certain type of high beta stocks. This hedged strategy might provide me with low volatility and a higher return due to leverage. My biggest position in my long book does not necessarily represent the stock I feel will go up the most. In fact, this low volatility stock without leverage might have less return than the market. Each holding needs to be taken in the context of the overall fund strategy, which is largely unknown to Goldman Sachs.

In defense of GVIP, they do screen for fundamental stock picking funds and my hypothetical thought experiment might be a rare. Having enough funds holding a specific stock will dilute the chance of this happening.

Holdings of GVIP

Let’s break down the current portfolio a little. Here are the top 10 holdings according to their website.

Goldman Sachs

As you can see, there is a fair amount of tech. And we can confirm this by looking at the sector weights with 27% being in Information Technology.

Goldman Sachs

It is important to note that sector exposure may change significantly between rebalances.

Two months ago, IT was only 18% and now it is 27%.

Industrials went from over 20% weight to 13%.

I am sure most realize this, but your sector exposure will obviously change with the sentiment of hedge fund managers.

Additional Insights

What are some other insights which can be gleaned from looking at all the individual holdings as opposed to just the top 10?

Median trailing PE ratio is 29.3

Median institutional ownership is 81.8%

Median EPS trailing 12-month growth is 25.7%

Median sales trailing 12-month growth is 9.5%

Median analyst recommendation is 1.29 (1 = strong buy and 5 = strong sell)

The range of analyst recommendations are 1.79 to 1

Median long-term growth rate mean is 17.9%

When I compare these metrics to the S&P 500, there is definitely a growth tilt. The median earnings and sales growth, both trailing and expected, is much higher than the S&P 500. Sentiment for these stocks are also higher in that GVIP holdings have better analyst ratings. Yet, the median PE ratio is only slightly higher than the S&P 500. Based on the growth tilt, I would expect it to be much higher.

I would consider GVIP to currently be a GARP strategy (Growth AT a Reasonable Price). The median PEG ratio is 1.08 whereas the median for the S&P 500 is 1.9. The PEG ratio compares future growth expectations to the PE ratio to see if you are buying future growth expectations at a decent price.

Conclusion

GVIP is not a hedge fund, and it doesn’t claim to be. But it does piggyback on the high conviction trades of funds using a consensus approach of the top 10 holdings. This comes with its own risks related to lag times from hedge fund trades to GVIP as well as not mirroring any specific strategy. The ETF will be a mix of ideals and styles.

So far, it looks like this approach is working well for Goldman Sachs. If following smart money is something you want to try, the 0.45% net expense ratio is an economical way to do this. Based on the unique nature of the fund and the reasonable expense ratio, I rate this as a buy for a smaller speculative allocation in your overall portfolio.