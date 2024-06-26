jcrosemann

My Coverage History And Updated Thesis

I initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock on January 20, 2024, with a "Strong Buy" rating, saying that investors need to be greedy while others were fearful at the time. The main argument I wrote was that MPW's undervaluation combined with its high short interest and solid support from the 2009 crisis made the stock attractive to medium-term dip buyers. The stock was up 23.3% after 3 months, and news hit the market that seemed to me a sufficient red flag to downgrade MPW to "Hold" - the lack of an auditor's consent filing.

Even though MPW has slowly recovered since my downgrade, I still believe my downgrade was a great move as the risks continue to accumulate. I encourage investors to consider the sustainability of their potential investment in this company: if you're buying MPW for the expected dividend, it's probably not a good idea.

My Reasoning

As is already traditional for the company, MPW reported a significant deterioration in its key financial figures for the 1st quarter of 2023: Adjusted FFO was $0.24 ($0.1 less than expected), which is 35% less YoY. Revenue ($271 million, -22.5% YoY) missed consensus by $12.3 million. Although MPW is covered quite widely by Wall Street analysts (EPS estimates for the next 2 years are compiled from the opinions of 12 individuals), we have seen a rather sluggish reaction in terms of revisions: only 2 analysts have revised their forecasts downwards after Q1 missed expectations:

During Q1, MPW signed new leases for its development properties with LifePoint Behavioral in Texas and IMED in Valencia, Spain. MPW also sold 5 hospitals in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare for $350, also getting rid of a 75% stake in 5 hospitals in Utah, which are operated by a subsidiary of CommonSpirit Health, for total proceeds of $1.1 billion, according to the press release. However, it can't be said that this injection of liquidity through the sale of assets has somehow significantly improved the company's financial position: According to YCharts, MPW's debt-to-equity ratio has continued to rise and now stands at nearly 3.58, which is an all-time high and one of the clearest explanations for the performance of this REIT's share price.

One of the major news that came out was Steward Health Care System filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. To support Steward during this transition period, MPW stepped in with $75 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to "maintain operations and patient care while enabling an orderly transition of Steward's operations to new management." In my opinion, Steward's bankruptcy was inevitable - many bears wrote about it, but judging by the comments under some bullish articles, few readers believed that Steward would actually file for Ch.11.

The most interesting part of this whole story is how management has behaved over the last few quarters. I firmly believe that the REIT's management should have known in advance when one of its major tenants files for bankruptcy. A "sudden death" is a very, very rare thing in the corporate world, and usually, a narrow circle of stakeholders knows about the problems in advance. But MPW's management had this to say of Steward recently:

Steward continues to perform well operationally. In fact, their EBITDARM coverage is currently one of the strongest in our portfolio at 2.9 times. Steward's volumes are doing well and they expect to continue improvement throughout 2023 and 2024. Their primary focus going forward will be, one, to divest some of their lines that don’t fit into their overall future plans and to continue to reduce their use of contract labor, which is down 43% from 12/31/22 to around only 1% of their total FTEs. Source: MPW's Q2 2023 (August 2023), Edward Aldag's comment

It looks to me like the CEO tried to put a brave face on a bad situation. I'm not accusing anyone - I'm just sharing my opinion here. Everyone should decide for themselves whether they continue to believe in the management's encouraging comments. Personally, I wouldn't do this.

On June 13, 2024, we found out that Steward secured $225 million in financing from outside lenders after MPW refused to provide more than an initial $75 million debtor-in-possession loan, as reported by Seeking Alpha. While some might see this as a positive move, I believe this development casts a shadow on MPW's financial stability and its ability to support its tenants during critical times. Adding to MPW's problems, Prospect Medical Holdings, another key tenant, is embroiled in legal and financial difficulties. According to Becker's Hospital Review, Prospect Medical was ordered to pay more than $17.3 million in unpaid bills within 10 days, and the company's financial distress "raises concerns about its ability to continue operating smoothly." Recent layoffs at Glenwood Regional Medical Center, which is operated by Steward Health Group, also make it clear that MPW is currently facing operational disruptions and backlash in the community. So I find it difficult to see anything really positive in all this that could radically change the overall sentiment around MPW.

A relief of sorts for buyers was MPW's declaration of a $0.15 dividend, payable on July 9, 2024 - yielding ~12% at the time the news was released. As we can see from the chronology of events, the stock price initially reacted with a positive move, but then the price action slowed down and now MPW is trading even lower than when this news came out:

Why did the positive change to negative?

I suspect that since Steward's bankruptcy, confidence in MPW's ability to maintain the dividend has diminished significantly. Even my SA colleagues, who have long rated the stock a "Strong Buy", are indirectly stating that the dividend is not that important.

Now it would appear that there is enough clarity to move this [MPW] to a speculative buy. If the dividend gets maintained, then good. But if the company needs that money elsewhere, then by all means cancel the dividend until the re-tenanting process is over with. Source: Seeking Alpha analyst, Long Player (June 2024)

I would like to politely disagree with this.

Indeed, the fact that the company is trying to solve its debt problems is creating a kind of optimism in the market: the recent $1.6 billion debt reduction has helped MPW to address the 2024 maturity in full. But what should the company do in the next 2 years - sell the remaining high-quality assets under its belt?

As investors continue to sell off their assets, it seems inevitable that the recently announced dividend will be much smaller, if at all, between 2025 and 2026. But I wouldn't ignore that risk, as Wall Street still expects MPW to continue to pay out $0.6/sh annually in 2025 and 2026 - any downside to this expectation may lead to a major stock price pullback, in my opinion.

I also don't like the fact that MPW is still under market pressure and plotting lower lows and lower highs on the weekly chart - the recent rise in optimism has not led to a change in this structure, but merely reflected the risk of further downside on the chart. This is shown by the long weekly candle (May 13, 2024), which has failed to gain a foothold above a key resistance zone and the 52-week exponential moving average:

In conjunction with all the above, I think all the negativity, no matter what the bulls say about the extremely unfair sentiment, is not yet priced in. The risks of a further decline in MPW remain, in my opinion.

Your Takeaway

In short, the fundamental health of the company, the lack of confidence in management's words, and the risk that the dividend could be cut for a long time (contrary to current expectations) force me to reiterate my "Hold" rating. The technical picture only adds risk to every bull thesis in my opinion.

My main forward-looking expectation for MPW is the realization of the risk of a dividend cut as the high-quality asset base continues to shrink, and the company faces new, much larger maturities as we talk about 2025 and 2026. FFO generation will most likely suffer greatly - this metric will need to be watched closely for the foreseeable future. Also, it will be important to see how management handles the situation with Steward in upcoming earnings releases. But Wall Street doesn't seem to notice if we look at the dividend payout forecast. The discrepancy between what the market expects and what (in my opinion) is likely to occur is why I'm staying away from MPW today.

But then why am I not bearish? I admit that I may have misunderstood the whole situation surrounding Steward - what MPW may get after the restructuring could significantly turn around this REIT's business. In that case, MPW is very favorably positioned, as its current valuation with a P/AFFO for next year of ~6x makes it 60% cheaper than the median of the sector. At the same time, its P/CFO is now 2 times below its 10-year average:

But as I assume you yourself know, MPW is so cheap for a reason - there are a number of reasons for this.

With a cheap valuation and short interest of 34.35% (according to YCharts), I would definitely not short MPW at the moment. Therefore, based on the totality of all factors, I'll simply leave the "Hold" rating low - I think my downgrade in March 2024 was a great decision.

Good luck with your investments!