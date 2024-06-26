GameStop Is Becoming A Poorly Run Bank

Jun. 26, 2024 11:30 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME) Stock
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • GameStop's shares rocketed up 20-fold in early 2021 to touch over $80 apiece. Though sinking since to $23 per share, the company's market capitalization now stands at around $8 billion.
  • Management took advantage of the euphoria and issued equity periodically. Shareholders bought up a $2 billion offering earlier this month and $1 billion in late May. Add that to the $1 billion the company had on its balance sheet, and its cash pile has grown eight-fold from end-2019.
  • While GameStop has tried to get its finances in order, the cash hasn't been used to change its business meaningfully.

GameStop

RiverNorthPhotography

By Breakingviews

GameStop’s (NYSE:GME) actual business - selling video games and associated paraphernalia - isn’t doing so hot. Its other business - earning interest on cash that was handed over irrationally - is helping. But that makes GameStop more akin to a bank than a retailer. Shareholders would

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.69K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

About GME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News