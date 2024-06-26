Ekkasit919/iStock via Getty Images

zSpace Is Growing Slowly And Resources Are Scarce

zSpace, Inc. (ZSPC) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

zSpace provides virtual and augmented reality educational technology products.

The company's topline revenue growth has dropped sharply, cash burn has increased substantially and operating losses have ballooned recently.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn about the company's IPO pricing and valuation assumptions.

What Does zSpace Do?

San Jose, Calif.,-based zSpace, Inc. was founded to develop K-12 and career and technical education 3D stereoscopic products for a variety of applications in the United States.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Paul Kellenberger, who has been with the firm since December 2006 and was previously CEO of Chancery Software Ltd., which was sold to Pearson PLC in 2006.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Hardware

Tracked Stylus

Software

Services

As of March 31, 2024, zSpace has booked fair market value investment of $258.3 million from investors, including bSpace Investments, dSpace Investments, Kuwait Investment Authority and Fiza Investments.

The company sells its products to learning institutions in the U.S. via its direct sales force and through regional resellers.

In 2023, 88% of the firm's revenue was from the U.S., and 18% was from China, although management expects the revenue percentage from China in 2024 to be lower than in 2023.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenue growth has fallen, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 70.2% 2023 29.4% 2022 32.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing expense, has fallen to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 0.1 2023 0.6 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

What Is zSpace’s Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for education technology was an estimated $144 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $348 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growth of open online courses and an increase in demand for immersive technology in the teaching process.

Also, the growth in Internet connectivity and the proliferation of smart devices and their capabilities will enable increasing usage of advanced technologies worldwide.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Class VR

Inception XR

Interplay Learnings

Umety Solutions

Transfr VR

Victory XR

Others

zSpace’s Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowing topline revenue growth

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Sharply increasing operating losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ 7,841,000 3.9% 2023 $ 43,922,000 22.7% 2022 $ 35,784,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ 2,702,000 -17.7% 2023 $ 16,894,000 28.7% 2022 $ 13,128,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 34.46% -9.0% 2023 38.46% 4.8% 2022 36.69% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ (11,389,000) -145.2% 2023 $ (8,615,000) -19.6% 2022 $ (9,903,000) -27.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ (12,173,000) -155.2% 2023 $ (12,972,000) -29.5% 2022 $ (14,961,000) -41.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024 $ (5,414,000) 2023 $ (6,410,000) 2022 $ (8,902,000) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of March 31, 2024, zSpace had $1.2 million in cash and $37.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was negative ($7.5 million).

zSpace’s IPO Information

zSpace intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares in the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s market capitalization at IPO would likely be in the range of $150 million to $200 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for the acquisition of software applications and software company acquisitions and to fund sales and marketing efforts, working capital and for general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management asserted that it's not a party to any current claims that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Barrington Research.

zSpace’s Revenue Growth Is Falling Amid Soaring Operating Losses

ZSPC is seeking U.S. public shareholder capital for its acquisition plans and general corporate working capital requirements.

The company’s recent financials have produced dropping topline revenue growth, lowered gross profit and gross margin, much higher operating losses and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was negative ($7.5 million).

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased sharply as revenue growth has faltered; its Selling and Marketing efficiency multiple fell substantially to 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, indicating reduced ability to generate revenue growth on its Selling and Marketing spend.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and to retain all earnings, if any, for allocation to its working capital and expansion plans.

ZSPC’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent modestly on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for immersive educational technologies is large and expected to grow at a reasonably strong growth rate in the coming years, but the company's sharp drop-off in revenue growth is a concern.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its high operating losses and the need for significant additional equity or debt funding to cover its operating cash requirements.

Also, many of its prospects do not currently have existing immersive technology and are budget-constrained in their ability or desire to purchase advanced technologies, leading to longer sales cycle times and higher customer acquisition costs.

zSpace has also raised a large amount of private capital for a firm generating modest and now slow-growing revenue along with high operating losses, so the company's capitalization table appears top heavy.

When we learn more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.