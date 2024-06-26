The Weight Loss Drugs Race

Become a Premium subscriber today to access more exclusive events and content like this.

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Jonathan Block: I just want to let everybody know before we begin, I'm going to try to leave about five minutes at the end for questions because I know that this is a very hot topic that we're going to be talking about today.

So, let's dive right into it. In March, GlobalData released a report saying that GLP-1s are poised to become the biggest selling drug class in 2024. This would be dethroning PD-1 inhibitors, such as Merck's KEYTRUDA. GlobalData sees just under $50 billion in sales this year. What are your projections for GLP sales this year and beyond? And if possible, if you could separate that between Novo Nordisk and Lilly? Holly, why don't we start with you?

Holly Morris: Sure. So, I'm going to actually step back and not quite answer this question precisely. I think predicting this is almost impossible. And what I'll point to is, even the manufacturers of these drugs, Eli Lilly and Novo, could not anticipate the demand. And they have a lot more information. They've been in this market for decades, and they couldn't get it right. So in terms of this year, we're under a supply constraint, a major one. So it makes it really difficult to anticipate.

In terms of thinking through the long term, an analogy that I like to think about would be chronic diseases such as hypertension, or treatment of high blood pressure, so, where we do see somewhere in order of 30% to 40% of that target population on drug. This is a chronic disease, and I think that's what's changing in the mindset of people and physicians and patients. And so, I like to think of that as an analogy of where this could go. And if you want to imagine even upside from there, which would be ultra bullish, but to even imagine that there's also the aesthetic component that could lead to more uptake or better adherence or better compliance. And there's also the whole host of diseases that this could treat beyond obesity, right? And so, whereas with hypertension, you're talking about one singularity.

So I think that, that's how I like to think about the longer term potential and rather than putting strong numbers on that. Does that mean it's $150 billion class, $200 billion class? I don't know, but that's sort of an analogy that I like to make.

Jonathan Block: Louise, what are your thoughts on that potential market for GLP-1s?

Louise Chen: Okay, thanks for asking. I agree with a lot of things that Holly said. For me and our models, we're predicting about $45 billion of sales for the class this year between the both companies. Next year, I'm at $65 billion, but obviously if supply increases a lot, then that could be even higher. It depends. That's one of the things that we're looking at. And then in terms of the class, overall, I think within the next five years or so, it might reach about $100 billion. But once again, there are a lot of dynamics and we'll talk about it within your discussion.

Jonathan Block: Understood. Given that current GLP-1s that are approved for weight loss are given via injection and that oral -- an oral administration would be much more convenient, how important do you believe it is for drug makers to develop an oral GLP-1 that has the same weight loss impact that the injectable versions currently have in terms of increasing the market size? This time, why don't we start with Louise?

Louise Chen: Okay. So I think for an oral product to have similar efficacy and safety to an injectable product is really important. So the physicians that we have spoken with believe that they would not switch their patients given the convenience of injectables to an oral unless that was actually the case. So, so far, we've had earlier data for those products. I don't know exactly where they'll turn out. And the other aspect that's really important for an oral product is the manufacturing side, right? So the ability of these large companies, Novo, Lilly, they've each spent tens of billions of dollars on manufacturing in order to scale up and it's going to take a few years to get there. So if somebody were able to create an oral pill with good efficacy and safety, especially if it was a non-peptide product, we can delve into that little bit later, then I think it would be very interesting, because the amount of API that it would take to create that product and less complexity in developing would make it more available to the entire broader market.

Jonathan Block: Holly, what are your thoughts?

Holly Morris: Yes, I agree. So, when I was giving sort of that analogy of how big a class this could be, certainly that would not be enabled by just a pen delivery. So I think that orals will be a really important component to the story here. We can get more into it later. There's a lot of difficulties with making an oral, but if it were to happen, that would definitely be a key. And I think that it's important in terms of segmenting this market out into induction and maintenance kind of treatment regimens.

Jonathan Block: Understood, understood. Drug makers are still working with payers to gain better coverage of GLP-1 drugs. What do you think can be done in order to increase coverage? Do you believe that they would need to produce studies showing perhaps improvement in CV risk, that kind of thing? This time, Holly, could you kick it off?

Holly Morris: Yeah. So, payers are notoriously difficult. However, we have the SELECT trial, which is an 18,000 patient trial of non-diabetic obese patients that showed a dramatic -- just dramatic results across the board. I mean, just reductions -- statistically significant reductions in cardiovascular deaths, strokes, even mortality, it wasn't statistically significant, but it was a 17% reduction in overall mortality. So these are really important data points that the payers are looking at. There's going to be a ton of other trials. And one thing in this SELECT trial that just was really eye-opening to me, and if I were a payer, I would just be like right on this is, we know diabetes is one of the top categories of spend for payers. It's in the top five, it might be in the top three. And in the SELECT study, they showed a 75% reduction in the progression to diabetes. That's astounding. And that's in patients that only had about a 9% weight loss. So that trial had a lower weight loss than maybe we're seeing with some of the agents in the real world. So with just that amount of weight loss, we're seeing this dramatic reduction in progression of diabetes. That's a huge cost savings right there. And so I think if I were a payer, I'd be like really tuned into that. And there's a lot of other studies and other indications that are just going to build out this information, this pharmacoeconomic dossier, that I think is going to really enable these drugs to be covered.

Jonathan Block: Just a quick follow-up for clarification for the audience. The SELECT study is being conducted by Novo or Lilly?

Holly Morris: Yes. That's a Novo -- that was a Novo study. Well, it's still ongoing, but it's a Novo study with Wegovy.

Jonathan Block: Wegovy, got it. And Louise, would you like to?

Louise Chen: Okay. And just to add on to what Holly said, I think the other aspect of having this select study from Novo was potential for Medicare to cover obesity drugs. It is an area that they traditionally have not covered in, and there are millions of patients that do need access to those products. The other thing I know we're going to talk about later in this discussion is the downstream indications. And I think having more of that data out there will convince payers that these drugs really have great benefit for patients, not just in obesity.

Jonathan Block: Very good. Is it the fact that GLP-1s have to be taken indefinitely in order to maintain the weight loss, a concern for long-term revenue projections as a number of patients may stop taking the medications? And along with that, do you believe there have been reports of some fairly significant side effects associated with this class that that in the long term may also impact revenue projections? Let's start with Holly.

Holly Morris: So, these drugs have been on the market, these drugs being the incretin class, not necessarily Wegovy or Ozempic or Zepbound, but GLP-1s in general have been on the market since 2005. We know a lot about these drugs. They've been used in tens of millions of patients, and there's nothing surprising that's going on in the real world. I feel very comfortable with the safety profile of these drugs in terms of adherence. I think that where you really see the majority of the side effects is going to be up front. And it's going to be when you titrate up. That is why there is titration. And so I don't think from a compliance point of view, the idea of staying on these drugs, as you would any cholesterol drug or a hypertension drug, you're not going to come off of these when you reach your goal LDL or reach your goal blood pressure. You stay on them. And that idea should translate over into how you think about using these weight loss drugs. And I don't think side effects at that point when you've lost the weight, you probably really aren't feeling side effects at that point, you shouldn't be.

Jonathan Block: Understood. Louise?

Louise Chen: Okay. So, to add on to what Holly said, one of the things that has come up obviously is that a GLP-1 drugs impact the reward center in the brain. And so there's been some questions about whether that makes people depressed or maybe even something more severe than that. The governmental agencies in the US and Europe have done those studies and have not found anything there. Anecdotally, when I speak to doctors, they do say that there is an element of certain percentage of the patients that are less happy taking it. And then you talked about the durability of these drugs. So far the drugs seem pretty durable, especially if you looked at the -- going back to the SELECT trial, patients were on it for many years and used it. A lot of doctors tell me what they do is they'll put patients on it, they'll lose weight, and then when they regain the weight, they'll come back and take the drug again. So take a drug holiday, use the product, and then come back again.

Jonathan Block: Okay. Next question is actually continuing what you were just saying, Louise, as far as what the experience of medical professionals have been. You just were speaking about it, and then I think you alluded to it earlier. But have you spoke with any doctors to -- and have they said as far as what the patient experience has been, if the patients tend to be satisfied, if they continue on with their regimens, that kind of thing?

Louise Chen: Yeah, I think the doctors that we have spoken with, generally across the board, feel their patients are very happy with the result of the product. They like the weight loss. It's an opportunity for them to do something about their weight that they weren't historically able to do. And the recognition of obesity as a disease and the fact that if you just diet and exercise, you only lose a modest amount of weight, especially as you get older, has been really important to them. So I think that they've been very happy about it.

Jonathan Block: Holly, same question. Have you been in contact with any doctors as far as their experience with patients?

Holly Morris: Yeah. Universally, it's just wonderful feedback. I mean, I think that, again, I like the point you brought up, is that -- there's also this appreciation by patients that there's a recognition that this isn't a lack of control. This is a disease, and this is being now recognized by not just physicians in the medical community, but increasingly even further beyond that by, hopefully our government and Medicare, et cetera, and payers that this is a disease that deserves to be treated as a disease. So yeah, the feedback is very positive.

Jonathan Block: Okay. Moving on to, this was something that we had started talking about before, as far as potential additional indications for GLP-1s besides diabetes and weight loss. Back in April, Eli Lilly released results of tirzepatide in obstructive sleep apnea in obese individuals. And then also in April, JAMA had an article saying that the drug class might be useful treating conditions such as substance use disorder, chronic kidney disease, COPD, arthritis, even Alzheimer's disease. Do you see any of these potential indications as adding significant revenue to the class? Holly, if you could start?

Holly Morris: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you can think of obesity and some of those diseases that you brought up, like NASH, which is a form of fatty liver disease, or CKD, chronic kidney disease. These things can overlap with obesity, but then in other cases they don't. But then there's diseases where there's some really interesting proof of concept, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. And so what's going on? And so we're still figuring out the biology of how incretins work. And certainly there is a component of these drugs that is doing something beyond just weight loss. And we saw hints of this in the SELECT trial, but that there is an impact on inflammation. That happens really quickly, really fast. And that could be really critical to understanding how this is working in a whole array of other diseases that you wouldn't even think would be associated with obesity.

So that gets to the kind of these neurologic diseases where inflammation is a key component of them. And in terms of substance abuse disorder, that has a huge societal benefit if we are able to make a dent there. And that is something that we are hearing in our feedback from KOLs, our key opinion leaders, that patients on these drugs just, they really don't want to drink anymore. Instead of having a bottle of wine at dinner, they have a glass. And so there is this – this gets sort of to the impact of these drugs on the reward circuitry in the brain. And so I think that these are potentially very huge indications that there could be efficacy in.

Jonathan Block: Louise, what are your thoughts?

Louise Chen: Okay. So I would say the two largest downstream indications I see for incretins are first on obstructive sleep apnea, where we've already seen positive data, and then also NASH and MASH, which is the fatty liver disease. And actually recently at the ESIL conference in Europe, we saw the first fibrosis data presented for Lilly's tirzepatide product, which is dual agonist product, and it showed a benefit for fibrosis, which people didn't quite know if it would. There is already a drug approved called Rezdiffra for NASH, MASH. It is the first product that's actually been approved. So I think this will be bigger, more exciting, and very interesting for these companies.

Jonathan Block: Very, very good. I'm going to now segue into, we've been talking about GLP-1s. Looking at some of the medications for weight loss that might be coming further down the pipeline. We're going to start with Novo Nordisk. They have CagriSema, which is a combination of cagrilintide, which is known as a dual amylin -- sorry, a dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist and semaglutide, which is in both of their GLP -- which is the GLP-1 that is currently marketed. What do you think are the prospects for CagriSema and how might this impact sales of Wegovy? This time, we'll start with Louise.

Louise Chen: Okay. Thanks for the question. I think for this product, it's going to be interesting. The investor expectation is, the data are going to be positive later on this year when they report it. One of the things that, going back to something that you asked Holly and I earlier in the discussion is, how big is this market going to be? There is a thought that some of these drugs will cannibalize each other. It's hard to say that every time a new drug gets approved with positive data, we're going to open up to that many more patients. So at some point, I do think the better data, the better safety efficacy wins. And so let's see how that looks. Amylin is a class that is really topical for investors. They think it's got great prospects. So let's see what the data is. But I don't know that it will completely expand the market.

Jonathan Block: And, Holly, what are your thoughts?

Holly Morris: Yeah. So, from my perspective, I'm still trying to figure out the currency which will win in this market. I don't necessarily think, or it may be, but I don't necessarily think that the more weight loss you drive, that's going to be the winner. So far, that's what we've seen, but we're getting to these levels of weight loss now, like, that are dramatic 25% weight loss plus and not everybody needs that, right? So I think that we're really -- what we're going to see is this market really segment out. There are going to be people that use Ozempic still and people that use Wegovy. And then, yeah, so there will be people who want to use the really, the most, the hammer, basically, which could be CagriSema or Lilly's triple G. But it's not as simple as, okay, this is the best -- this has the best efficacy, therefore, this is going to take over and cannibalize.

Jonathan Block: Understood. Now let's segue to Eli Lilly. They also have a drug development called orforglip -- excuse me, you just try pronouncing some of these names, orforglipron. This is an oral GLP-1, I was referring to that earlier for weight loss. And like the previous questions, what do you think its prospects are and how far did it impact the Zepbound sales?

Holly Morris: I’ll just say orfo to make it easy. So, until it has another name, I'll just say that. This is really hard. Making an oral GLP-1 is really, really hard. And I think back to 20 years ago, maybe, I don't know. But 20 years ago, I remember everyone said, “Oh, no one's going to be using -- going to be injecting themselves with insulin. That's crazy. We're going to stop that. We're going to make an oral insulin. We're going to make inhaled insulin. We're going to do all this stuff.” And none of that worked. It's very, very difficult to take a peptide, an injectable peptide, and convert it into an oral. It's difficult on many levels, which we can talk about. But I think that the data that Lilly has shown so far on their molecule has been good. The key question right now I think we all have is around the safety and tolerability.

And so, tolerability is a big, big deal. And you're taking a molecule that or you're taking a class of drugs that, where the side effects are GI-related, and then you're directly putting it right into the -- into your gut. That's the key concern, is, are you going to be able to tolerate it and then are you going to be able to dose it high enough to get the efficacy because of that tolerability. There's also questions around off-target effects when you get to an oral and also liver safety. And so we'll see. They're in a huge, I think, several thousand patient trial, Phase 3 trial. We'll see next year what that looks like. I think it's been through a DSMB check, which is the Data Safety Monitoring Board check. They seem to have very good body language, but this is not an easy thing to do.

Jonathan Block: Understood. Louise, your thoughts?

Louise Chen: I'm really excited about orforglipron. If you stack their data versus the other oral products, I think they have the best efficacy. Now, Holly is right, safety is still on debate. We'll know once we see the Phase 3 data, we'll have a better sense of it. And the manufacture is complex. Lilly has openly publicly said that. That being said, they've also publicly said that they've been working on this product since 2018. So they are ahead of the competition. They will already have tens of billions of dollars invested in know-how and knowledge and continuous improvement in how to manufacture these types of products and supply to the market. So I think what orforglipron adds is an oral product and if Lilly can be the first one to get to the market with that, I think they can win big.

Jonathan Block: Okay, very good. Okay, we've been talking a lot about Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, but I want to move on to some other companies who are in the pipeline they have weight loss medications. This includes large pharma companies, this is Pfizer, Amgen, Roche, as well as smaller publicly traded companies like Viking Therapeutics, Altimmune, and Structure Therapeutics. All of these companies are also developing GLP-1s. Given that both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have such a head start, is the market big enough for any of these companies and their GLP-1, assuming that they would get approval to actually gain any market share? Holly, what do you think?

Holly Morris: Well, the market's big, and I think we've laid that out. So there's always room for people to come in here. Now, there are a few examples in healthcare, and there's more outside of healthcare, but in healthcare, there are a few examples where the big just become bigger. And I do wonder if that happens in this market. Surgical robotics is one area that I cover where it was a monopoly for 25 years and competition entered and it's still basically a monopoly. And the reason I think that that could happen here is, or something very close to that could happen here is, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have been in this market for decades. And they have a huge amount of intellectual know-how. They have poured, I can't even imagine how much R&D into these areas. And that kind of thought leadership is just almost, it's almost impossible to get around that. And they have a huge, huge moat around the supply chain. As Louise brought up, there's been tens of billions of dollars put in by both companies into building out supply. No company can just do that. And then you have the data, the data moat. It's just immense for these companies. So I think it's going to be very hard for anyone to overtake Lilly and Novo. There are niche areas. But I kind of wonder if this just be big become bigger.

Jonathan Block: Okay. What are your thoughts, Louise?

Louise Chen: Yeah, I think what Holly said is correct. One of the things that I think we have to think about though when we look at these larger companies and they are very aware of Lilly and Novo’s leadership in the area, right, is that they have to look at some differentiation if they come to market. So whether it be an oral, whether it be a product that lasts longer than their typical product and is dosed less frequently, there's been a lot of talk about muscle mass preservation and combination products, right? So, for Pfizer, they have an oral product, the data hasn't been that good. We'll see. They're going to have more data coming. And they have additional assets in development. But they're all looking at alternate things. For example, Pfizer may be looking at an Amylin. They haven't disclosed all the secret products they're working on. And then in terms of Amgen, I know there's been a lot of investor interest in Amgen, they have a product MariTide, and very similar to CagriSema, they're going to show data at the end of the year, and I think there's a lot of investor focus on that. And then for the smaller players, I think for them to survive as standalone companies and commercialize would be very hard, so I think they're just going to have to get acquired. That's kind of my take.

Jonathan Block: Okay. Pretty much for our discussion today, we’ve focused on GLP-1s for weight loss. However, there are other weight loss medications in development that do use different mechanisms of action. I'm just going to cite a couple of them. One of them is Shionogi. They have a MGAT inhibitor and Lilly's subsidiary Versanis Bio has a monoclonal antibody known as bimagrumab, that's considered an ACTR2 agonist. And still other companies are looking at combinations using GLP-1 such as Zealand Pharma and Viking Pharma, Amgen, Roche-owned Carmot Thera products. For these companies that are developing candidates using different mechanisms of action, what do you see as the prospects for some of them? We'll start with Louise.

Louise Chen: I think it depends on what the data shows. We just haven't seen enough data. We were very excited to see the Lilly bimagrumab product that you're talking about with the muscle mass preservation. But I don't think -- I think the company has publicly said they're not going to show that data and they're going to move on, which I assume means that the data are good. We haven't just seen a lot of public information yet for these muscle mass preservations, but it seems to be something that physicians and patients think is quite interesting. And then there's a whole camp of people that say, it doesn't matter. If you lose weight, you lose muscle mass, and it really just doesn't matter. So I think for these products, it really is going to dictate what we see and what Holly talked about, these niche markets that are potentially out there. They may not be as big as sort of the general market for everybody, but the patient hearing and something that's tailored to each person's individual needs will be important going forward.

Jonathan Block: Holly, what are your thoughts?

Holly Morris: Yeah, so the companies that are pursuing different mechanisms than GLP-1, the one -- it will depend on the data. And the one question I have is just, I alluded to this before, but when we saw the data from Novo, from the SELECT study, the thing that really stuck out to me and I think has captured the attention of the whole medical community is that we saw a really -- we started to see benefits before we saw the weight loss. So we started to see these benefits on the metabolic profile, LDL, triglycerides, blood pressure, and even those cardiac curves started to separate even before the weight loss. And so what was going on? And one thing that we saw is that there was this dramatic decrease in CRP, which is called c-reactive protein, which is a marker of inflammation.

So, what we've learned is that this isn't just weight loss driven. There's some other things going on. And inflammation -- reduction in inflammation, may be one of those other things. And so what we don't know is if you're just creating a molecule with a new mechanism to drive weight loss, we just don't know are you going to get all of these other benefits. Are you going to get the same degree of benefit? It's a really open question. And so I think there's enhanced risk around new mechanisms in this area.

And then for the muscle sparing stuff, I'm personally in that camp of, like, this is a problem on a whiteboard. But again, data will see. And again, maybe there are people that are interested in that on the market. I do think that the companies that talk a lot about it tend to be more in the, don't have a GLP-1 on the market, so they're trying to find a way in. And that's okay. It's just that I'm just not sure. I think it's just an illogical thing. If you lose -- if you're losing 20% of your body weight, you just don't need as much muscle to support your body, right? So I'm not sure that this is a real world issue. We're not seeing people with sarcopenia or falling with hip fractures in the real world that have been on GLP-1s for diabetes. So, I don't know.

Jonathan Block: Okay. Now it's my final question, and I'm going to first ask it to Holly because this is based on a report that you wrote with your JP Morgan colleague, excuse me, Janet King, looking at how, because weight loss drugs do improve other healthcare, excuse me, health outcomes, that that could potentially have an impact, whether positive or negative, on other healthcare companies, such as insurers or device manufacturers. I'm thinking if you have diabetes under control, you don’t need -- you have less of a need for a continuous glucose monitor, that kind of thing. Do you see the rise of GLP-1s having positive or negative impacts on other healthcare companies?

Holly Morris: Yeah. So, this is what is very tricky as an investor is that I think there's an immediate, there's a mid and a long-term answer to this. On the immediate side, which could be happening right now, because there is this spike in kind of medical utilization going on is that you could see some doctors say, hey, I have some patients, surgeons -- say, hey, I have some patients that are too heavy. They have a BMI of 40 plus, so too heavy to undergo surgery safely, I can use a GLP-1, get them down to a safer BMI, and then do the intervention. That could be happening right now.

But in the mid to long term, there's no question in my mind that, or I think it's very highly probable that you're going to see a reduction in medical utilization. I mean, if you have a thinner and healthier population, it just makes sense to me. So I think that that is not a good thing for hospitals or medic -- in general, medical device companies and we saw this in the SELECT trial.

Again, this is looking only at adverse events, but on their adverse event chart, it showed that there was a highly statistically significant reduction in medical and surgical interventions. It was p 0.001, which is really highly statistically significant during that trial. That right there is like the key winning slide that says, okay, that's really important to focus on if you cover everything in healthcare because that shows you that there is going to be likely a reduction in the need for knee implants, all kinds of surgical, whether it's stents and et cetera, all these medical devices, all these surgeries that benefit hospitals and medical device companies. And probably in the long run, it's good for payers, right, because they're going to be ensuring a healthier population.

Jonathan Block: Got it. Louise, would you like to add anything?

Louise Chen: I completely agree with Holly, but we have to remind ourselves that Zepbound for obesity was only approved six months ago. And to get the number of patients that you need to make that impact and to take those drugs chronically, durably, and what have you, to really change the course of their illnesses, that's going to take a long time. So I would say I wouldn't see an immediate impact even though there's been a lot of investor sentiment towards that.

Jonathan Block: Okay. We have time for about one or two questions. So I believe there are people running around with microphones. If anybody has any questions, this would be the time to ask.

Male Speaker: Okay. So, my question is along the lines of the prior question, and it had to do with -- do you -- have you noticed the spillover effect in certain fitness categories as a result of the adoption of or the usage of GLP-1s. For example, does that create opportunities for Nike, Garmin, Planet Fitness, or some of the dating apps as a result of there being greater usage of these drugs?

Jonathan Block: I don't know if they're, if you want to handle that, because they're healthcare analysts. But…

Holly Morris: I'm actually a Co-PM on a large cap growth fund. So, yeah, I don't know that we're seeing that necessarily yet, and to Louise’s point, there just aren't enough people on it for enough time. But the sentiment certainly is there. I mean, that's the feedback we get from physicians and from patients is that they feel better. They're able to exercise now. Certainly in retail, like clothing turnover, right? So they're down several sizes. So I think you are onto the right mindset that there could be definitely a boost to companies in the fitness space, the fitness apparel space, I forget the last category you mentioned, but…

Louise Chen: Dating apps.

Jonathan Block: Louise, do you want to add any?

Louise Chen: I don't have anything to add. I've been married for 26 years. So I’ve never used a dating app in my life.

Jonathan Block: We're out of time, but I want to thank Holly and Louise for taking time out of their busy day. Thank you both so much.

