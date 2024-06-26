Identifying Opportunities Amidst Volatility

Become a Premium subscriber today to access more exclusive events and content like this.

Daniel Snyder: Good to have you both here at Seeking Alpha's Investing Summit. Thank you so much for coming. Now this is going to be great. You're going to have to stick with us. We're going to do a little bit of a rapid-fire because we have a sector of equities versus more of a bond focus. So I figured for this panel specifically. We get great insights from both sides of the market. And so I'm just going to dive in.

Collin is the Fed wrong?

Collin Martin: Is the Fed wrong? I don't think so. I tend to be a Fed defender. I think they're doing their best. I think though what the markets have been doing is probably focusing too much on those projections every time, not realizing that they're going to fluctuate and change pretty much every quarter. And if we go back to what we saw earlier this year when we saw market expectations for six or seven rate cuts, I always joke that wasn't the Fed's doing. They projected three, it was the markets that got a little bit ahead of themselves.

So as we're looking forward, we're pretty much in line with the Fed where we think a hike or two is possible this year. But I think a good summary is a quote we got yesterday from Harker in Philadelphia, where the headline was, “One cut sounds appropriate this year.” But if you dug into the details, “He said, zero or two could also work as well depending on how the inflation outlook evolves.”

So we think that policy is restrictive as they've told us. We think it'll take time. But we're still in the camp that we'll see one or two hikes this year.

Daniel Snyder: All right. So to follow-up policies restrictive has the neutral rate change at this point?

Collin Martin: I think it has although that's always a tough discussion, right? It's a theoretical rate that you can't really figure out in real-time, but you could argue that in the here and now so in the short run, the neutral rates are a little bit higher than what a lot of people probably expected beforehand whether people thought it was 2%, 2.5%. You could argue that it's a little higher right now.

We've seen the projections from Fed officials inch up a little bit. So at last week's Fed meeting, I think it was 2.75% was the projection for the long run neutral rate. And that has implications for the bond market essentially once that rate cut cycle begins. It probably means it's going to be a slightly higher landing point once they begin.

Lindsey Bell: I would just jump in and add to that that I was looking back at what the neutral rate has been or the expectations of the neutral rate, again, like you said, it's not something that you can actually put your finger on right this moment.

But prior to the financial crisis, prior to 2007, that consensus expectation was in the 4% to 5% range. And then it came down, obviously, we've been in a couple of decades of ultra-low interest rates right now. And prior to the pandemic, it came down to the 2% to 4% range. And it looks like to me that the Fed is kind of inching up to that 3% level. So TBD I guess.

Daniel Snyder: Well, we're in a different Fed overall, right? They're more reactive to data speaking of we had CPI, we had PPI, we're seeing how much of a swing in the 10-year treasury yield we've had over the last week. So from here, there's still the inversion of the yield curve 10-2s. Does that matter anymore?

Collin Martin: I think it does matter, but clearly the timeline that we've seen so far in terms of what it means from an economic standpoint, it keeps getting pushed back. When we look at the inverted yield curve, we expect it to stay inverted until those rate cuts come. So we don't look at it as necessarily a sign of impending doom and that a recession is coming. We just look at it for what it means for Fed policy and what the Fed will do down the road. It just suggests that the markets are pricing in rate cuts at some point.

So until those rate cuts arrive, we think the yield curve will remain inverted. And then once we get a gradual decrease in the Fed funds rate, which is what we expect, we don't think it'll be recessionary-based, we think it'll be more just to keep policy restrictive as inflation declines. We'll probably see a gradual steepening of the yield curve.

We see short-term yields fall more than long-term yields. Between then and now, we'll probably see a lot of volatility as we've seen. But if we look at where we've been with the state of 10-year, for example, you highlighted that, we think the peaks behind us. We don't expect the 10-year yield to get back to 5% as long as we have that expectation that the next move by the Fed is a cut.

Daniel Snyder: All right. So if bond market calms down obviously for equities, Lindsey, how do you think that response?

Lindsey Bell: Yeah. So I think as – with regards to the inverted yield curve, it's usually a negative sign when the yield curve un-inverts. That's usually when things start to go wrong for the equity market. And historically, there's a lot of grappling about the fact that we're holding rates at these high levels and we're not getting the cut sooner rather than later.

But the reality is, is that when we are in this holding pattern, that's when equity markets can do really well, which is why you're seeing what you're seeing part of why you're seeing what you're seeing in the market now is the anticipation of the cut. Obviously, we're looking for a soft landing, waiting for confirmation that we can get there. But in the meantime, the market can do well in this type of environment because there is certainty that rates are where they are.

And the only time the market gets not the only time but the market, as we saw in April, gets - that gets kind of upset when the potential for a hike is back on the table, which is kind of surprising when you said you're expecting maybe two hikes this year because the rumor mill started swirling about April when economic data was coming in stronger-than-expected and so people were like, hey, including myself it was crossed my mind too. “Hey, do we need another hike this year?” Because inflation is being sticky and economic data is strong.

Now we're seeing a couple of months of jobs data, jobless claims today maybe retail sales last couple of months, consumer spending is starting to soften and weaken what I would say to that is you need to see a little bit of slowdown in the economic environment to really get inflation moving a lot lower because shelter has been a heck of a lot stickier than we expected, auto insurance has been a lot stickier than we expected and wage growth I think too is another thing that the Fed has been looking at more recently. And I think what they would like to see is that to come down to the 3% range.

Daniel Snyder: So I'm just wondering with the trend being down, but we're in a period of time where a lot of these big tech companies have great cash balance sheets. They're investing their money to grab the yield. Some people like to say T-Bill and Chill, right? The yields are just incredible and they're able to drive that through to EPS for shareholders.

Do we - if they keep the interest rate higher, aren't they watching that? Aren't they saying, “Okay, well, it's going to affect the equity markets even though people are like, we don't care about the equity markets.” They obviously keep an eye on it, right?

Lindsey Bell: Yeah. So the difference now is that the cash cushion that the large-cap companies have is so much greater than it was at any time in the past. Also, even though they've taken on debt and took advantage of the low interest rate environment, especially when the pandemic started, they still - the leverage that they have is low, it's risen, but it's still low.

And the other thing that the phenomenon that you're having that you could probably speak about a little bit more and I know you want to talk about is credit spreads have remained so low where they're at today is near the low since 2015 and not even too far from the low since 1996. So credit spreads have been so low that companies have been taking advantage of that, which is pushing out this debt maturity wall that we've been fearing for 2025. So that risk is actually something that is getting kicked down the road as well, too. So we're removing that from the market, which is a good thing for equities and for corporations.

And if you think about technology as growth and risky, I always call it a defensive sector because of their cash cushion. I mean, look at Meta, Alphabet, Salesforce just issuing dividends for the first time. They're not like great yields or anything, but they're dividends. You don't do that unless you're - you feel good about the health of your company. And so I think technology has become more defensive in that way and they have the growth also to back it up and then they have the secular trends with regards to AI and the tech revolution.

Daniel Snyder: Collin, maybe we can dive into that a little bit more.

Collin Martin: Yeah, those are some really fantastic points. So I do focus on the credit markets at Schwab when it comes to fixed income strategy. And we look at it more from a big picture aggregate level as opposed to EPS or what you see in the S&P 500 because it is much more of a larger universe of bond investors. But fundamentals are really strong as Lindsey mentioned.

When we came into and started that the Fed rate hike cycle, we were admittedly a bit nervous and cautious and our concerns - they came to fruition a little bit but have since totally reversed because of the health of the corporate bond market. We have corporate profits. We look at data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, just off its all-time high as of the first quarter of this year.

Lindsey mentioned liquid assets. We get that data from the Federal Reserve financial statement accounts all-time highs. And actually, if you look at the ratio of total liquid assets to short-term liabilities, it's at about a 98% ratio. So if you look at in aggregate corporations in the U.S. and this is large, small, highly rated, non-rated, it basically runs the gamut, but there's almost a dollar of liquid assets for every dollar of short-term liabilities. So that's been a key driver of the drop in spreads lately.

There are some pockets of weakness. But it's really just the lowest parts of the market. If you look at who's the most vulnerable to rising rates, it's the most debt-ed companies out there. So those that are rated in this single B area, the CCC area and that's really been the weakest part of the market right now, where you see highly-rated companies doing just fine and then we are seeing defaults in the lowest part of the markets.

But if you look at just total performance for things like high-yield bonds, it hasn't really shifted or it hasn't really impacted it too much because the landscape has changed. And at the rise of private credit, private equity, the way defaults happen these days, it's less of a Chapter 7 in the Chapter 11, and it's more about distressed exchanges where you don't have to worry about a timely process where your assets are locked up for a while. These companies are pre-emptively addressing those maturities, you get a higher recovery value. And as a result, the markets been pretty stable.

So we're a bit cautious because of the spreads that Lindsey mentioned. But we're not saying you need to abandon the riskier parts of the market. We're okay holding some of those investments in moderation, but we wouldn't go overboard just because the margin for error is so slim.

Daniel Snyder: So I want to double-click on, you mentioned private credit, that is a whole new area of the market that's taken to new extremes. I've pulled some data here earlier from Cambridge Associates. They're saying as of April 2024, the estimate is that's $1.5 trillion to $2.1 trillion and they think that there's $500 billion of dry powder within that market alone. Is that a threat to what the markets have been running on within regards of going to the banks for capital instead?

Collin Martin: Yes, I don't think it's a threat, but my outlook on private credit is that it's not this magic investment that that's going to shield you from any of the risks out there because what private credit is, it's credit to junk-rated investors. So it's similar to bank loans, the broadly syndicated loan market. It's similar to high-yield bonds and that they're speculative grade investments. You just don't see what's happening behind the scenes.

So if you have a long-term investing horizon, it can make sense, but we wouldn't let that kind of lack of transparency and lack of mark-to-market lull you into some false sense of security. So if you're favorable or negative on high-yield bonds, for example, you should really take that point of view with private credit as well. There's risks there. There can be opportunities, but we caution that don't take it for something other than what it is.

Daniel Snyder: It's a great viewpoint. Appreciate that. Lindsey, love to jump over to you before we talk about sectors and diving into maybe where people should be looking to place money right now. But in the overall looks at the cyclical environment, where are we now? Where are we going? How are we going to benefit? If you could just dive and give your overview of that?

Lindsey Bell: So my view on that is that we're in the mid cycle - of this cycle, which means we have several years to go potentially. And so we're coming out of that early cycle which can be very volatile. And I do a lot of time, I spend a lot of time looking at earnings estimates for the S&P 500. And one way I like to describe it is, just look at what earnings growth has done over the last four or five years in 2020, it fell off a cliff because we went to the pandemic, everything shutdown.

2021, we had this massive rebound in earnings growth. 2022, we had more normalized growth, which maybe some people thought we're probably maybe entering mid-cycle, but I didn't think we were quite there because it takes a while for this to work through this cycle. In 2023, it was flat growth. Finally in 2024, we're looking for about 9.5% earnings growth in the S&P 500 and that is much more in line with normal - with a normal operating environment.

And we're getting that with expanding margins. And I also think that from a stock market perspective what you're seeing is in those early days what we saw is the recovery in the stock market was really driven by market volatility, market expert, excuse me, market multiple expansion and now we're entering the stage where it's more about individual stock performance and so and margin expansion.

And so that's a much higher quality type of return that you can look for in the stock market and more reliable but that doesn't mean we're going to get a 20%-plus year, this year or next year necessarily. Although I'd also think that the election cycle is another part of the story that we're working with in this particular year, which can boost momentum.

Daniel Snyder: So let me dive deeper with you, the multiples. Where are we now take out the Big 7, right? Are we within a historical range? Well, how do we look?

Lindsey Bell: Yeah. So we've been in a bit of a range more recently. We're at 21x on a forward basis for a 12-month basis for the S&P 500 and that's stretched versus historical standards. If you're looking at very long history, it's about - the average is about 16x. If you take out the Magnificent 7, the multiple is closer to 17x, which looks a little more normal.

But what we find is if you look at history and it's not a perfect correlation, but we're in this period where interest rates are higher. You can actually see multiples expand. I mean, if you go back to the 90s, a lot of times, that's one of the things I like to look at. I like to compare the period that we're in also talking about where we had in this cycle is kind of the mid-90s and in that that was a period where we saw higher interest rates granted. They were coming down, but still they were in the 5% to 7% range. We think where we're at now is a little bit nuts, right?

But what we can see is that that multiples can expand in that type of environment because you have higher interest rates. You usually – again, when the economy is doing well, so that means corporations are doing well. They're putting off more cash flow there. They're seeing margin growth and earnings growth. And so that can warrant higher multiples.

And so I think where we're at in the 21x range, makes a lot of sense. But I think for further upside in the stock market, we do need to see that that performance from corporations in the term of earnings and margins growth. And I think we'll be able to get it. It just isn't going to be gangbusters. It's going to be more normal.

Daniel Snyder: Right. Something that we could probably use for a little bit, right?

Lindsey Bell: Yes.

Daniel Snyder: All right. So I want to take a step from what she said going back to you, Collin, is interest rates are pretty comparable to where they were decades ago. However, money supply, treasuries issuance, I mean every time we're coming out with a new issuance, we're always a little spooked.

Collin Martin: Yeah.

Daniel Snyder: Are the auctions going to be okay? Three-year might be down, 10-year saves the day goes back and forth. Is this going to be a reoccurring theme going forward?

Collin Martin: It probably will be. In that, it'll make headlines. We’ll be evaluating every auction to see what the demand looked like how it played out relative to history. But if we take a step back and look at the idea of rising supply and auctions, the idea of large deficits and just large treasury supply in general, we haven't found much of a relationship over the years of what that means for treasury yields and we get a lot of pushback on that.

We're not saying, it doesn't matter. We're not saying that we're on a sustainable path in terms of what our economy is doing right now. But in the here and now and historically speaking, we just haven't found that relationship between rising supply and the change or level in treasury yields.

I mean, in fact, going prior to this year, we saw a U.S. debt continue to rise debt as a share of GDP continue to rise, but then we saw treasury yields decline for about four decades. So it's not like people suddenly woke up last fall and said, “Oh no, we have a lot of debt out there.” It's been an issue for a while. And I think last year's surge, there were a lot of questions about the debt and deficits, but we just think it was more based on monetary policy and the growth and inflation outlook.

Now it could be and probably will be some sort of an issue down the road. We're not saying all as well, but right now that's not something that drives our research and what drives our outlook for where we see yields going over the next handful of years.

Daniel Snyder: Let me ask you, what's the Schwab house view on the strength of the dollar? Should we be worried?

Collin Martin: We should not be worried. We don't know how much stronger it'll get in the short run. So over the short run, we think a lot of it will probably come down to interest rate differentials, especially if we see this high for longer continue for even longer than we or other market participants are expecting. We can see that dollar strength continue.

We're not concerned about a collapse of the dollar or anything like that. If you look at how it's held as a reserve from central banks all across the globe, just in terms of how it factors into trade, it's still very, very important. So we get that question a lot is the collapse of the dollar coming? Is it coming soon? We just don't think we're anywhere near there. It's probably years or decades away.

Daniel Snyder: So you're saying everything that's going on in BRICS nations, oh, it’s got time?

Collin Martin: That's got time if it even were to happen. Now full disclosure. I'm not a BRICS or EM expert, but the idea of getting a joint currency but then having different fiscal disciplines, I mean, I think that would be a challenge down the road.

Daniel Snyder: Amazing. I want to take a quick second if anybody has questions for either Collin or Lindsey, we will do a short Q&A here in about 10 minutes once we get through the rest of this conversation.

Lindsey back to you. We're looking at, okay, great. We have all this money floating around. What sectors do we even start looking at now?

Lindsey Bell: Yeah. So I like - what I call barbell approach, but might not be the traditional barbell approach. So I do like cyclicals at this point in time, especially given the recent pullback, and I'll dig into it. I like cyclicals, industrials, materials, but I also like having a little bit of a defensive place. So I like healthcare and then also technology, which, like I said, I kind of call that defensive, but also with a growth kicker.

And so from a cyclical perspective, the reason I'm looking at those stocks is because they have actually pulled back in the last couple of months. And I'm not saying today is the day that you buy the cyclical stocks, but I look at the market from a sector perspective. But the reason I like it is because they have pulled back, because earnings expectations have actually come down. They didn't have the greatest first quarter earnings results.

So the market is recalibrating. They come down more than other parts of the market. They're struggling with this economic uncertainty, like I said, we're kind of uncertain of getting a soft landing in the economy. Are we just seeing a little bit of a slowdown or is it going to turn into something more?

And then, obviously, the manufacturing part of the economy has struggled and is trying to find its way back to growth for quite some time now. And so the stocks are reflecting more recently that concern as well as commodity prices have come down, too. So there's a lot to take into consideration, but the reason where I remain optimistic is in the spending, the infrastructure spending, the defense spending, the geopolitical conflict that we have across the world, across the globe is going to drive interest in a lot of these stocks.

And then also I just think that there is potential, if the manufacturing data just starts to improve just a little bit, these things can catch on fire. We saw industrial production this morning showed a little bit of a rebound after two sluggish months. So that's positive, orders were very good there.

So the Empire Manufacturing Index came out yesterday. Again, not that you trade on one individual economic data point, but it's something to - that's our job is to place the pieces of the puzzle together to find opportunities. So I'm looking there because I do see opportunity.

As far as healthcare goes, it's defensive. It's becoming much more innovative in nature. The growth behind that sector is very strong, just from a demographic perspective, obviously. But also when you look at the employment data, where's a little hiring coming? It's in the healthcare sector. So that's another sign of growth that is in that group.

And so I also think that if we are in for a period of maybe instability, and it also has seasonal strength, by the way, over the course of the summer. So it can be a very good place to be if you expect earnings growth to hit a wall or the economy or the market, too, that's a really great place to be. And I also feel like it just hasn't gotten the attention or a little love that it should get. It’s really - in 2023, it's significantly underperformed. And so I think it's due for a bounce back, again, lots of innovation in the sector, in the biotech space, too. So – and I kind of talked about tech already, so.

Daniel Snyder: Yeah. Well, I want to challenge you on tech, actually, because I'm sure somebody out here is going, we saw what happened last earnings season, right? Some of the tech names, they came out with a miss and their stocks got obliterated. So how, as an investor, should someone be approaching that?

Lindsey Bell: Yeah, expectations are very high. And even within the tech sector, we've seen some shifting, right? The semiconductor industry within the technology sector has overtaken hardware, I believe. And so it's become a much bigger component because stocks like NVIDIA, you also saw the ETF, the SPDR ETF doing, NVIDIA is becoming a much larger component of that ETF, too. You can't ignore tech. If you completely ignored it in 2022, when we saw a bear market within technology, where would you be today? You were out of it, missed the full run up, right?

So there is a tech revolution going on. AI is not some woo, woo, woo, woo thing. It's real, it's happening. And it's not just impacting technology, it's going to insert itself and it's in the very, very early days, very early innings of inserting itself into – in this all industries, not just we see it right now in the tech sector.

And so I think that's a big cyclical trend for the technology stocks. But then if you just look at the sector overall from a valuation perspective, I'm looking at the PEG ratio, price-to-earnings over growth, and it's among the lowest in the S&P 500. And it's not because growth, the earnings growth expectations are outlandish. We're expecting 19% earnings growth this year, 18% or 19% in 2025. And that's off of a first quarter that saw 25% growth. So we're not projecting that to be the same throughout the rest of the year.

So the growth is there to support these names, and they're not ridiculous. And even some of the high fives of Magnificent 7, the valuations, yes, they've expanded since the start of this year, but they're still not versus history, all that crazy. And that also brings me back to the valuation question you asked me earlier.

With tech representing 25%, 30% of the S&P 500, their margins are the highest they've always been, but they're expanding to the most significantly versus all other industries. And so what I would say to that is that alone, like supports higher multiples for the S&P 500.

Daniel Snyder: It’s a great point. Thank you.

Lindsey Bell: How was the argument?

Daniel Snyder: You did great. You did great. I think everybody out here agrees. Collin, switching over to fixed income, some of the investors are looking, okay, I've got some areas. Am I going for treasury yields? Am I going for corporate bond? Where are they going to go start finding some, hopefully success?

Collin Martin: Sure. Tough transition from AI to treasury bills. Thank you for listening. You mentioned the point before, T-Bill and Chill, and we know a lot of investors are doing this. It's been one of our main, not a point of contention, but something we talk about a lot with our clients at Schwab, that we don't suggest a heavy allocation, just treasury bills or money market funds. When I - it doesn't mean you shouldn't own them. The yields are admittedly attractive. I mean, 5%-plus on average for money market funds. We know that's attractive, and cash always has a place in your portfolio.

But our concern is investors who are holding those money market funds or treasury bills in place of, or in lieu of what a bond investment should be. And if you hold more longer-term bonds, different types of issuers, characteristics, that's where you really get those diversification benefits.

I know it's a tough proposition based on the slope of the yield curve, right? You can get over 5% with treasury bills and money market funds and the 10-year treasury yields down to a 4.25% today. We do think - we still suggest investors do that to kind of lock in those yields with certainty, even though we expect a gradual reduction in the Fed funds rate over time. And going back to the neutral rate discussion, maybe this ultimate settling place is, say, 3%, that's lower than what the 10-year treasury yield is right now.

So rather than being at the mercy of what the Fed does or doesn't do over the next few years, we just think those 4%-plus yields are attractive, especially where we've been for the past 15 years. But one follow-up on that, if you are looking at yield and the idea that you're accepting a lower yield to lock up your money for a longer period of time, there are other options out there. And one area we really like right now is investment grade corporate bonds.

I talked about the strength of U.S. corporations before. We think they're really strong. You can get average yields of about 5.5%, maybe a little bit lower in the intermediate part of the curve. But if you consider intermediate term corporate bonds, say, five to ten years, you don't have to sacrifice yield relative to what you're getting with treasury bills or money market funds. You can get 5.25%, 5.5%. And if income or yield is what you're looking for, we'd rather lock in those yields with certainty rather than kind of be at the mercy of the Fed down the road.

So that's our main point of guidance. We've been doing it for about a year-and-a-half now, but we're sticking to it.

Daniel Snyder: Brilliant, brilliant. All right, I want to open it up for a Q&A. Does anyone out here potentially have a question for Collin or Lindsey. Over here, can we get a mic ran over potentially.

Male Speaker: In the past couple of years, up until present economic good news is turned into bad news as far as the Fed goes. When do you think that's going to reverse back to way it should be when good news is good news. And also one point is how do you feel about the muni bond market in the future?

Collin Martin: Sure, I'll touch it and then you want to touch on what that means for stocks.

So on the economic basis, good news is probably going to be bad news for a little bit because everyone is so focused on what the Fed's going to do down the road. And if we get very good news and that outlook for the Fed shifts to actual rate hikes at some point, that's a risk for corporations and just the general health of the economy because the Fed would need to do all it can to slow things down. So for now, good news is probably going to continue to be bad news.

On the muni bond market, we pretty much always like muni bonds. On the credit quality side of the equation, we think municipal bonds are generally really, really good. I mean, from a credit rating standpoint, most muni bonds are a AAA or AA rated, where the corporate bond market's a little bit lower rate than that. So from a fundamental quality standpoint, we think muni bonds make a lot of sense.

Right now, yields are very rich, though. So yields relative to taxable alternatives are pretty low. So our main guidance to any investor is always do the math, look at what a comparable taxable investment would offer and then see what your tax rate is and see what's going to make the most sense. Because we find that a lot of people who think they're muni investors and are only muni investors sometimes might be better off in a taxable alternative just because of how rich the muni markets become lately.

Lindsey Bell: What I would say about the economic data, good news being bad news, is that I think for the Fed, what it's really going to come down to is, is inflation. That's been their primary focus.

I think secondarily in the last couple of months, they're starting to return to the second part of their mandate, which is employment and – because you're starting to see a little bit of weakness in the jobs market. But I still think that inflation is their central focus because it's - the last - last week's data point was good. Finally, after several months of disappointing news. But they're going to want to see that trend continue, even if it's at a slower rate than what we've seen in 2023. But so I think they're just going to focus on inflation.

Daniel Snyder: Yeah, great question. Anyone else? Gentleman here.

Male Speaker: As you see the - because the indications that the Fed is going to continue having rate cuts, they can't stay higher for longer as the data starts proving up. Do you see the case for moving beyond five- to 10-year maturities into 20 perhaps?

Collin Martin: Not really, generally speaking, because that's just a – it’s a really long time horizon. And when we talk about what maturities to focus on in the bond market, five to 10 is kind of the sweet spot, because once you get to 20 or 30, then they just have a lot of interest rate sensitivity. And if rates were to rise, you could see the value of those investments fall pretty sharply.

Now, if you have a 20- or 30-year investment, you're trying to match liabilities and kind of act like a pension fund or insurance company, where you're matching your assets and liabilities, then it can make sense. But for most individual investors, we usually don't suggest you go that long.

Daniel Snyder: Great question. Especially on a day that we have a 20-year auction.

Collin Martin: Yeah.

Daniel Snyder: Look at that real time. All right. Can we get the gentleman right here? I think, we got time for about one or two more.

Male Speaker: Thanks. I wanted to ask Lindsey, you mentioned AI. You mentioned healthcare. Just want to see if you can expand on the influence of AI or the invention of AI on healthcare and the FDA as to how fast it may start doing something. Thanks.

Lindsey Bell: Sure. I'm probably not an expert on this topic, but AI is expanding into healthcare. It’s one of the sooner sectors that it's going to impact. And so, I just think - I think AI is just going to impact every single industry.

And so I think the semiconductor stocks have had a massive run, and I think NVIDIA has been the poster child for that. And I think that can actually continue because even the CEO, Jensen Huang, he talked about how it's a $100 trillion market, because it's not just one sector, it's the whole economy, it's the whole globe. And certainly, healthcare is going to be a big part of that.

But I think when I was talking about healthcare, too, it's - AI will have its place within healthcare. But I'm also talking about the innovation in biotechnology, the innovation in the pharmaceutical sectors because that's a huge component of the healthcare sector. And I think when you look at valuations there, they're very reasonable. And so, and they're very again, Steady Eddie.

The one pushback I would usually get, especially in a year like this is the - it's an election year. And usually, healthcare is not necessarily a sector you want to be in. But I think those underlying trends are just so strong that it's really not going to matter who's sitting in the White House. Healthcare is - it's a demographic trend. It's a big trend for a lot of different reasons.

Daniel Snyder: Brilliant, brilliant question. We're going to go ahead and wrap it up there. Thank you so much, Collin. Thank you so much, Lindsey, for being here. And thank you for all of you being here as well.

